You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Prejudice-based medicine

Prejudice-based medicine

August 30, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Tainara Págio Chagass, currently attending second year at Universidade Vila Velha – ESM and Ms. Esther Pereira Borges Correia is currently attending third year at Unicesumar – PR, Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Until the 1960s, 90% of the candidates for medical school were white men, upper-middle class and predominantly children of physicians1. From the 1970s, this statistic began to change: the barriers that previously prevented women from having the same access to education and job opportunities that men fell to the ground, beginning with a progressive decrease in gender differences and a gradual increase in women in education2. Thereby, women began to gain space in the profession and in medical schools.

Despite this conquest of more access, women continue to suffer from sexist stereotypes and gender discrimination imposed, often unconsciously, by society to this day3. That’s what happens in the hidden segregations that mediate educational institutions with gender hierarchies, in which the work of a male doctor is more valued than the same work performed by a female doctor2,3. In addition, women need to show being more empowered than her male competitor to have the same chances of success, since her physical attributes are more valued than her skills, intelligence and other attributes necessary for medical success4. There are also the specialties where machismo and prejudice still predominate, such as the surgical and emergency areas, which are surrounded by the idea of greater need for physical strength and resistance and demand for greater availability of time2. In this context, women are excluded due to sexist stereotypes, since they are taxed as fragile and without time due to the still-rooted concept that raising children and caring for the house are primarily feminine activities, marginalizing her from such areas. Besides that, this marginalization does not occur only by discrimination against women, but also due to the lack of inspirational figures in surgical areas, for example, being a limiting factor when choosing these specializations by medical students4.

That said, although medicine is increasingly feminizing, many barriers still need to be faced for women to be truly viewed equally. It’s time to reconsider some of the values set out in traditional society, since women are a fundamental piece in shaping the future of the medical profession.

References

  1. Machado MDCS. A feminização da medicina. Análise Social. 2003; 38(166): 127-137. Available in: https://www.jstor.org/stable/41011779?seq=1
  • Franco T, Santos EGD. Mulheres e cirurgiãs. Revista do Colégio Brasileiro de Cirurgiões. 2010; 37(1): 1-6. Available in: http://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0100-69912010000100015
  • About the author
  • Tainara Págio Chagass is currently attending second year at Universidade Vila Velha – ES. She expects to graduate in  2025.
  • Esther Pereira Borges Correia is currently attending third year at Unicesumar – PR, expecting to graduate in 2024.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The age of influence: why digital platforms must come clean about political ads

The G7 adopted dangerous views about Ukraine and Greece

UN launches new project to address link between terrorism, arms and crime

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

MEPs propose ways to boost plastics recycling

HIV in sexual and reproductive health and rights of the ageing population

More children killed by unsafe water, than bullets, says UNICEF chief

Financial inclusion in India is soaring. Here’s what must happen next

How AI and machine learning are helping to fight COVID-19

Chart of the day: Why marine protected sites matter more than ever

EU Cohesion Policy invests over €1.4 billion in green projects in 7 Member States

Why COVID-19 shows the future not the end of globalization

Protests and civil unrest show ‘renewed sense of patriotism’ in Iraq, UN envoy tells Security Council

Education: EU increases its commitment to Global Partnership for Education with a pledge of €700 million for 2021-2027

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

Paris, Washington, IMF against Berlin and ECB on money and interest

EU and China sign landmark agreement protecting European Geographical Indications

UN experts urge United Arab Emirates to release terminally ill woman to live her last days ‘in dignity’

Mental Health x Meditation, in times of pandemic: cognitive and behavioral modifications

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

High-flyers: China is on top of the world for skyscraper construction

Brexit talks started with a London handicap and Brussels’ sternness

Why exporters need to mind the trade finance gap

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

For how long will terror and economic stagnation be clouding the European skies?

To Fight the Pandemic, Put Trust and Cooperation Before Politics

African continent ‘an example of solidarity’ towards migrants and refugees: UN chief

We need to measure innovation better. Here’s how

Germany to help China in trade disputes with Brussels

EU and Australia launch talks for a broad trade agreement

In polarized America, a new divide looms

Universal Health Coverage will ‘drive progress’ on 2030 Development Agenda

A breath of fresh air: How three disused industrial areas became beautiful parks

Protecting the ocean is key to fighting climate change

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

Why we are using these custom-built drones to collect whale snot

Privacy is a human right, we need a GDPR for the world: Microsoft CEO

One more country to test the EU project: Kaczynski’s Poland

UN envoy commends successful conclusion of Guinea-Bissau presidential election

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

A day in the life of a refugee: why should we care?

A dangerously hot climate, simmering political tensions: ‘This is not the summer of our youth,’ UN chief warns

New UN rights report paints bleak picture in eastern DR Congo

A lesson to be learned: the causes and the consequences of ivermectin use during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Myths and Facts

A new catastrophic phase in the Syrian carnage

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

Biblioburro: The amazing donkey libraries of Colombia

Feeding a city from the world’s largest rooftop greenhouse

Material and human garbage

‘Milestones are clear’ for ‘significant progress’ in Somalia during 2019, Security Council hears

WhatsApp to face scrutiny from EU regulators task force over data sharing with Facebook

COVID-19 underlines the importance of fintech in emerging markets

State aid: Commission approves €790 million Croatian guarantee scheme for companies with export activities affected by coronavirus outbreak

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

MEPs condemn attacks on civilians, including children, in Yemen

‘Step backwards’ for Bosnia’s autonomous Serb region as assembly reneges on Srebrenica genocide report

The Novel Coronavirus: The Truth against the Myths

Four major resources for new European young entrepreneurs

Big world banks to pay $ 4.95bn for cheating customers; Is it a punishment or a gentle caress?

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s