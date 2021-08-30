You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves Belgian Capacity Mechanism

State aid: Commission approves Belgian Capacity Mechanism

August 30, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Belgium’s capacity mechanism. The measure will contribute to ensuring the security of electricity supply, in particular in view of Belgium’s decision to phase out all nuclear capacity by 2025, without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. It is the first capacity mechanism approved by the Commission after the entry into force of the new Electricity Regulation.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Capacity mechanisms can help to safeguard security of electricity supply to the extent that they are designed in a way that avoids distortions of competition in energy markets. Following close and constructive cooperation with the Belgian authorities throughout the process, we have approved a well-designed capacity mechanism that will contribute to ensuring security of electricity supply in Belgium, in particular in view of the upcoming phasing out of all nuclear capacity by 2025, while ensuring that possible distortions of competition are kept to a minimum. We also welcome the decision by the Belgian authorities to introduce certain sustainability requirements for new fossil fuel installations. This is a positive development towards the achievement of the important objectives set out in the European Green Deal.”  

In September 2020, the Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Belgian plans to introduce a new national market-wide capacity mechanism were in line with the EU State aid rules.

The Commission had concerns that the capacity mechanism, as notified by Belgium, might not be in line with EU State aid rules, in particular the Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy. Notably, the Commission had doubts as to whether:

  •  the actual need for a capacity mechanism in the Belgian electricity market had been properly demonstrated and quantified by Belgium, and whether the capacity mechanism would not go beyond what is necessary to address possible future issues of resource adequacy, possibly leading to over-procurement of capacity. In this respect, the Commission needed to verify whether the measure was in line with the Electricity Regulation, which came into force in January 2020, and which sets out how resource adequacy should be estimated.
  •  the measure would not discriminate against certain technologies (e.g. renewable capacity) or unfairly limit participation by cross-border capacity, and
  •  the capacity mechanism, in particular the so-called “congestion revenues” that would be earned by the Transmission System Operator (“TSO”) from the allocation of cross-border tickets (i.e. access rights for foreign capacity providers to participate in the capacity mechanism)  would not reduce incentives to invest in interconnection capacity, that is further interconnection between Belgium and its neighbouring countries.

During its in-depth investigation, the Commission received and analysed feedback submitted by Belgium and several interested parties, including energy producers, non-governmental organisations and trade associations.

Based on the input received and the improvements made by the Belgian authorities during the investigation following constructive exchanges with the Commission, the Commission concluded that the Belgian capacity mechanism complies with EU State aid rules, in particular with the 2014 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy, and with the Electricity Regulation. In particular:

  • Belgium improved its resource adequacy assessment and brought it in line with the EU-wide methodology for resource adequacy assessment approved by the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) in October 2020.  This resource adequacy assessment describes the expected level of security of supply in a given Member State or in the EU for a ten-year horizon. The Commission was therefore able to ascertain the actual need for a capacity mechanism in Belgium and to determine that the envisaged aid would be proportionate and limited to what is necessary, in light of its objective to guarantee security of electricity supply in Belgium. Importantly, Belgium has also decided to introduce certain sustainability requirements for new fossil fuel installations that will take part in the capacity mechanism, despite this not being required by the State aid rules currently in force. These requirements will contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the European Green Deal.
  • The Commission found no evidence that confirmed its initial doubts that measure would put certain technologies at a disadvantage with respect to their participation in the scheme, nor unfairly limit participation by cross-border capacity.
  • The Commission also found no evidence that the measure would reduce incentives for TSOs to invest in interconnection capacity.

On this basis, the Commission concluded that the measure will contribute to ensuring the security of electricity supply, in particular in view of Belgium’s decision to phase out all nuclear capacity by 2025, without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market.

The Commission therefore approved the measure under EU State aid rules.

Background

The Belgian market-wide capacity mechanism is intended to replace the Belgian strategic reserve, which the Commission approved under EU State aid rules in 2018.

Under the capacity mechanism, beneficiaries will be selected though a competitive bidding process and will be remunerated for their availability in situations where there is shortage of supply. The State support will take the form of a capacity payment for the duration of the capacity agreement (which would range between one and 15 years depending on the size of the investment). In exchange, the successful bidders will make their capacity available to the TSO during stress events experienced by the electricity system. 

With the capacity mechanism, Belgium aims at ensuring security of electricity supply, in particular in view of its decision to phase out of all nuclear capacity by 2025. More specifically, the objective of the scheme is to ensure that there is sufficient capacity for the production of electricity and that such production meets the demand (so-called “resource adequacy”).

Capacity mechanisms have the important objective of ensuring security of electricity supply. But if they are not well designed, they may lead to higher electricity prices for consumers, give undue advantages to certain energy operators or hinder electricity flows across EU borders.

The Commission’s 2016 sector inquiry into capacity mechanisms has formed the basis for a close cooperation between the Commission and EU Member States to ensure that capacity mechanisms are well-designed and fit for purpose.

The sector inquiry report confirmed that capacity mechanisms can be necessary where market and regulatory failures block the price signals necessary to maintain appropriate levels of security of supply. However, the report made clear that EU State aid rules are important to ensure that capacity mechanisms do not act as backdoor subsidies for specific technologies or cause other undue distortions of competition, or come at too high a price for electricity consumers.

Since the publication of the sector inquiry, the Commission has approved several capacity mechanisms, including the Belgian Strategic reserve which the Commission approved in 2018. All decisions can be found on the Commission’s dedicated webpage.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published under case number SA.54915 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the Competition Weekly e-News.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The age of influence: why digital platforms must come clean about political ads

The G7 adopted dangerous views about Ukraine and Greece

UN launches new project to address link between terrorism, arms and crime

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

MEPs propose ways to boost plastics recycling

HIV in sexual and reproductive health and rights of the ageing population

More children killed by unsafe water, than bullets, says UNICEF chief

Financial inclusion in India is soaring. Here’s what must happen next

How AI and machine learning are helping to fight COVID-19

Chart of the day: Why marine protected sites matter more than ever

EU Cohesion Policy invests over €1.4 billion in green projects in 7 Member States

Why COVID-19 shows the future not the end of globalization

Protests and civil unrest show ‘renewed sense of patriotism’ in Iraq, UN envoy tells Security Council

Education: EU increases its commitment to Global Partnership for Education with a pledge of €700 million for 2021-2027

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

Paris, Washington, IMF against Berlin and ECB on money and interest

EU and China sign landmark agreement protecting European Geographical Indications

UN experts urge United Arab Emirates to release terminally ill woman to live her last days ‘in dignity’

Mental Health x Meditation, in times of pandemic: cognitive and behavioral modifications

World Migratory Bird Day highlights deadly risks of plastic pollution

High-flyers: China is on top of the world for skyscraper construction

Brexit talks started with a London handicap and Brussels’ sternness

Why exporters need to mind the trade finance gap

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

For how long will terror and economic stagnation be clouding the European skies?

To Fight the Pandemic, Put Trust and Cooperation Before Politics

African continent ‘an example of solidarity’ towards migrants and refugees: UN chief

We need to measure innovation better. Here’s how

Germany to help China in trade disputes with Brussels

EU and Australia launch talks for a broad trade agreement

In polarized America, a new divide looms

Universal Health Coverage will ‘drive progress’ on 2030 Development Agenda

A breath of fresh air: How three disused industrial areas became beautiful parks

Protecting the ocean is key to fighting climate change

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

Why we are using these custom-built drones to collect whale snot

Privacy is a human right, we need a GDPR for the world: Microsoft CEO

One more country to test the EU project: Kaczynski’s Poland

UN envoy commends successful conclusion of Guinea-Bissau presidential election

West Darfur tensions could see 30,000 flee across Sudanese border to Chad: UN refugee agency

A day in the life of a refugee: why should we care?

A dangerously hot climate, simmering political tensions: ‘This is not the summer of our youth,’ UN chief warns

New UN rights report paints bleak picture in eastern DR Congo

A lesson to be learned: the causes and the consequences of ivermectin use during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Myths and Facts

A new catastrophic phase in the Syrian carnage

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

Biblioburro: The amazing donkey libraries of Colombia

Feeding a city from the world’s largest rooftop greenhouse

Material and human garbage

‘Milestones are clear’ for ‘significant progress’ in Somalia during 2019, Security Council hears

WhatsApp to face scrutiny from EU regulators task force over data sharing with Facebook

COVID-19 underlines the importance of fintech in emerging markets

State aid: Commission approves €790 million Croatian guarantee scheme for companies with export activities affected by coronavirus outbreak

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

MEPs condemn attacks on civilians, including children, in Yemen

‘Step backwards’ for Bosnia’s autonomous Serb region as assembly reneges on Srebrenica genocide report

The Novel Coronavirus: The Truth against the Myths

Four major resources for new European young entrepreneurs

Big world banks to pay $ 4.95bn for cheating customers; Is it a punishment or a gentle caress?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s