The Tag, you read, is not much familiar to every-one as it is concerned. We all know that Gender-Equality is one of the hot topics in the current scenario. But in my opinion, it is not truly understood by anyone. You know, even if I am talking about my own land, Pakistan.

So, let’s start to understand what is so called Gender-Equality particularly in medicine.

The Common Belief held about it that women should be equal to men without considering the natural and social facts. And this belief is not only blind but it is fatal. Because:

“A little learning leads to civil strife.”

~Hazrat ALI(R.A), a doorway to wisdom

Now, it is turn of those who are aware but not as deep-rooted as it is needed. These people think that men deprived the rights of women by dominating his role in society. So, in order to again the equal glory we have to stand and start protesting. This again makes the term Gender-Equality incomplete and senseless as the purpose of gender-equality is not to arouse a fire among the opposing notions but a peace and serene environment to live male as male and female as female.

This becomes clear with an example particularly in medical arena. In medical field, Gender equality turns out to be “Gender Pay Gap in Medicine”.

First of all, we should understand that how that gap was created? It was not because of the males. You know, it is due to the interest that is naturally inherited to two different sexes. This is not the division humans create but it is created by nature itself so that rain should have water for quenching and fire should have heat for arising the thirst. We are incapable, actually it is inappropriate, to make the rain and fire equal to each other but we can say, we can provide them the optimum conditions to have their best. Basically, male and female are exactly like this.

Moving ahead to Gender pay gap, how can we close the gender pay gap in medicine? It can’t be eliminated, unless or until, we encourage and motivated our girls to believe yourself and have your active participation in the long run rather than transitory rides. This point can be clear by stating the fact that girls mostly choose gynecology rather than neurology. Again, this difference of interest turns out a pay gap of male and female doctors.

Secondly, the reason I must say regarding the pay gap, particularly in Asian countries, is that mostly girls did not opt the medical field into practice after graduation. So, Men service towards humanity and medical field increases and eventually, they deserved to be paid higher. But again, in order to close that pay gap, myself as future female doctor, should have to work steadily and heartily. Because:

“The size of your body is of little account,

The size of your brain is of much account,

The size of your heart is the most account of all.”

