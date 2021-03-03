You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Your diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are missing the point. Here’s how to fix them

Your diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are missing the point. Here’s how to fix them

March 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Garkay Wong, Hartley McMaster

  • Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are crucial to our pandemic response but have been among the first to be cut;
  • Minorities and the economically vulnerable have suffered the most from the virus and its economic impacts;
  • Tying DEI initiatives to business outcomes will ensure their robustness in times of crisis.

Governments have always had to deal with complex and conflicting criteria in their decision-making processes. Take cost versus the quality of services, for example. Increasingly we are seeing private enterprises grappling with similar issues under the label of ESG (environmental, social and governance factors).

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is a major component of ESG, but most DEI initiatives are treated as risk-avoidance exercises rather than drivers of positive business outcomes. If the investment case for ESG is here to stay, as current trends seem to suggest, then there is a practical reason for integrating DEI criteria into existing incentive structures.

Incentives should be aligned so that DEI, beyond just being the right thing to do, is also the profitable thing to do. There are a variety of existing methodologies that allow for the integration of both DEI perspectives and goals into corporate decision-making processes. These methodologies are broadly categorized under Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis (MCDA) and, of these, the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) is proving to be easiest for corporate leaders to embrace.

Incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion into your decision-making

The AHP was developed in the 1970s by Professor Thomas L. Saaty as a support tool for decisions containing either conflicting criteria or objectives or high levels of subjectivity. It is rooted in mathematics and psychology and has historically been used to:

  • Structure business problems;
  • Build criteria upon which to judge potential solutions; and
  • Select the most suitable solution(s) based on the criteria.

A critical question from a DEI perspective might be: “how do we ensure our decision processes benefit from diverse voices and that those decisions are derived in an inclusionary and equitable manner?” While AHP wasn’t designed specifically to address DEI, its underlying structure ensures that diverse voices can be incorporated into a decision model in the following ways:

  • Draw out, via facilitated AHP, diverse views from employees in the decision-making process;
  • Build DEI criteria directly into the model to enable those factors to influence business outcomes.

AHP helps business leaders hear from and take advantage of these diverse voices to evaluate how closely proposed alternatives align with organizational objectives. Besides ranking only traditional criteria such as profitability or risk, we can also rank those against stakeholder views on diversity and inclusion to develop a properly weighted profile against which to assess decision alternatives.

Create an open dialogue around diverging priorities

In practice, the use of AHP in and of itself already aids in the collection of diverse viewpoints in making a decision, even if DEI isn’t explicitly defined as an objective. This is because its structure controls for cognitive bias, ensures that viewpoints are collected just prior to active discussion of the topic and uncovers areas of disagreement.

An alternative approach to decision-making
An alternative approach to decision-making Image: Hartley McMaster

In other words, AHP provides a platform (anonymized where it’s warranted) where even the most junior or soft-spoken stakeholder can feel safe to share their opinion; opinions that senior stakeholders would not otherwise have heard or thought to consider. In the current way of doing things, it isn’t uncommon for many diverse opinions to remain unshared because stakeholders don’t wish to get into an argument with the CEO or otherwise feel exposed. Uncovering conflicting viewpoints provides a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to exchange insights around diverging priorities. A consensus is built around a set of core values against which all decisions can be measured.

Opening a dialogue, facilitated via AHP, when diverging priorities are uncovered
Opening a dialogue, facilitated via AHP, when diverging priorities are uncovered Image: Hartley McMaster

The values-based future of organizations

The final step of the process allows decision-makers to evaluate how closely different decisions align with the organization’s objectives. Those objectives take into consideration the relative preferences of all stakeholders involved. The process ensures transparency and the ability to audit how a decision was made, increases satisfaction with the decision and trust in the model and avoids “hidden” disagreements that can undermine implementation. Far from being just a feel-good exercise, AHP has a proven, demonstrable and well-documented track record of improving business outcomes by doing the following:

1. Build buy-in for DEI initiatives through a participatory process where stakeholders feel they have not just a seat at the table, but also a voice;

2. Enable stakeholders (especially women and minorities) to integrate their knowledge and viewpoints into the decision model;

3. Increase trust that decision was made in an equitable and inclusionary manner;

4. Allow business outcomes to be influenced by DEI objectives.

How well do our projects align with organizational goals?
How well do our projects align with organizational goals? Image: Hartley McMaster

There are some things to watch out for. The AHP methodology could be misused to provide false justification that decision outcomes had considered diverse views if those views were overwhelmed when mathematically aggregated with those of other decision participants. Experienced practitioners can help mitigate these issues and ensure models are deployed responsibly.

If the pandemic has proven anything, it is that financial performance must be evaluated alongside long-term value for society and the environment. The integration of values-based decision-making will be a critical success factor for the long-term survival of companies.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

EU: Centralised economic governance and bank supervision may lead to new crisis

Understanding our own garden that we call mind

The European Parliament launches a website on European election results

The digital building blocks of better communities

Millions of young people need better job skills. Here’s how businesses can help

Southern Neighbourhood: EU proposes new Agenda for the Mediterranean

Coronavirus: Commission lists key steps for effective vaccination strategies and vaccines deployment

How to talk about climate change: 5 tips from the front lines

‘Wanton destruction’ in Sudan’s Darfur region, ‘blatant violation’ of international law

This man is turning cities into giant sponges to save lives

Is flexible working here to stay? We asked 6 companies how to make it work

The countries with the most satellites in space

European Commission increases support for the EU’s beekeeping sector

UN launches drive to highlight environmental cost of staying fashionable

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

These are the world’s least – and most – corrupt countries

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

COVID-19: How leaders can create a new and better normal

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

Afghanistan: UN mission condemns deadly attack near Kabul airport

Technology: The new face of Medicine

Art, mental health and suicide: different strategies for increasing access to health services

EU is now giving Google new monopolies to the detriment of European citizens and Internet companies

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

Public Health equality in a trench

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Reopening schools too early could spread COVID-19 even faster – especially in the developing world

COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and their challenges

From Trials to Vials: Ensuring an Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

Political power of women suffering ‘serious regression’, General Assembly President warns

Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand lead the way at teaching skills for the future

Commission reaches agreement with collaborative economy platforms to publish key data on tourism accommodation

Why this moment could be decisive for tackling climate change: Report

Investment and Financing under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): EU and Chinese stakeholders share their views at European Business Summit 2018

Here’s what travelling could be like after COVID-19

The world is facing more disasters. This is how data can help us reduce that risk

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

These are the best cities for tech

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

Further reforms will promote a more inclusive and resilient Indonesian economy

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Companies can help build a more inclusive world. Here’s how

First EU collective redress mechanism to protect consumers

We have a space debris problem. Here’s how to solve it

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

Medical deserts in the European Union: the practicalities of universal health coverage

Human traffickers in Libya are posing as UN staff, says Refugee Agency

Antitrust: Commission publishes study on the application of Interchange Fees Regulation

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Europe is now practically divided as in the Cold War

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s