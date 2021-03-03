You are here: Home / Business / Scientists say this ‘super plant’ could help soak up pollution on busy roads

Scientists say this ‘super plant’ could help soak up pollution on busy roads

March 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • 4.2 million premature deaths were caused by polluted air.
  • 91% of people breathe air below WHO quality guidelines.
  • A UK study has found a plant that could help cut pollution levels.
  • The Cotoneaster franchetii is at least 20% more effective at soaking up pollution that other shrubs, it says.

Nine-in-10 people around the world live somewhere that has air quality below levels recommended by the World Health Organization. Polluted air is killing millions of people every year, knocking several years off life expectancy for many many children and triggering debilitating respiratory conditions.

Sources of dirty air include industrial emissions, the burning of fossil fuels, and other contaminants in peoples homes, and a variety of travel and transport activities. In many towns and cities, one of the most apparent and obvious causes of air pollution is the motor car.

Now, the UK’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) says it has identified a potential ‘super plant’ that could be effective in absorbing emissions from heavy traffic. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1362357862928945155&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F03%2Fsuper-plant-cleans-city-air-pollution%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=889aa01%3A1612811843556&width=550px

Dense, hairy vegetation

The Cotoneaster franchetii is a dense, evergreen shrub with thick, glossy dark green leaves that are covered in tiny hair-like fibres. Compared with other plants commonly found in the UK, the orange cotoneaster, as it is sometimes called, is ”at least 20% more effective at soaking up pollution.”

The RHS found that a one-metre length of dense cotoneaster shrubbery could soak up an amount of pollution equivalent to a car journey of 800km in just seven days.

“On major city roads with heavy traffic, we’ve found that the species with more complex, denser canopies and rough and hairy leaves such as cotoneaster were the most effective,” says RHS lead researcher, Dr Tijana Blanusa.

IMAGE

a chart showing the performance of super plants against UK rivals
Super plant outperforms its rivals in UK study. Image: Royal Horticultural Society

“We are continually identifying new ‘super plants’ with unique qualities which when combined with other vegetation provide enhanced benefits while providing much needed habitats for wildlife,” adds Alistair Griffiths, RHS Director of Science and Collections.

Other potential super plants include ivy, which the RHS says helps cool buildings when grown up walls, and hawthorn and privet, which help during intense summer rainfalls to reduce localised flooding.

“If planted in gardens and green spaces where these environmental issues are most prevalent,” Professor Griffiths says, “we could make a big difference in mitigating against and adapting to climate change.”

How UpLink is helping to find innovations to solve challenges like this

UpLink is a digital platform to crowdsource innovations in an effort to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

It is an open platform designed to engage anyone who wants to offer a contribution for the global public good. The core objective is to link up the best innovators to networks of decision-makers, who can implement the change needed for the next decade. As a global platform, UpLink serves to aggregate and guide ideas and impactful activities, and make connections to scale-up impact.https://www.weforum.org/videos/uplink

Hosted by the World Economic Forum, UpLink is being designed and developed in collaboration with Salesforce, Deloitte and LinkedIn.

The need for trees

There used to be around 6 trillion trees on Earth, according to data from the World Economic Forum. Despite efforts to stem the global tide of deforestation, somewhere in the region of 15 billion trees are lost every single year, with the total number of trees worldwide thought to has fallen to 3 trillion.

At the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Trillion Tree Platform (1t.org) was unveiled.

Envisaged as a plan to support the UN’s Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), 1t.org aims to create support for tree planting around the world. The ultimate goal is to conserve, restore and grow 1 trillion trees by 2030.

The pollution picture

Trees and plants are critical to the health of the planet for many reasons, including their role in sequestering carbon, regulating temperatures, and acting as flood barriers.

They’re also essential for filtering air pollution – a significant risk to health across the globe. In a separate piece of research in the UK, the RHS found that air pollution affects one in three people.

In low-income countries, things are substantially worse. Of the 4.2 million whose lives were cut short by polluted air in 2016, the World Health Organization says 91% lived in low- and middle-income countries, with the greatest concentration in South-East Asia and the Western Pacific region.

Reducing air pollution can help reduce the incidence of illnesses like stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory ailments such as asthma, all responsible for premature death figures.

Greener transport systems, better energy-efficiency, cleaner power generation, more renewables and lower emissions will all help. As will an increased commitment to greening urban environments with more plants, shrubs and trees.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

EU: Centralised economic governance and bank supervision may lead to new crisis

Understanding our own garden that we call mind

The European Parliament launches a website on European election results

The digital building blocks of better communities

Millions of young people need better job skills. Here’s how businesses can help

Southern Neighbourhood: EU proposes new Agenda for the Mediterranean

Coronavirus: Commission lists key steps for effective vaccination strategies and vaccines deployment

How to talk about climate change: 5 tips from the front lines

‘Wanton destruction’ in Sudan’s Darfur region, ‘blatant violation’ of international law

This man is turning cities into giant sponges to save lives

Is flexible working here to stay? We asked 6 companies how to make it work

The countries with the most satellites in space

European Commission increases support for the EU’s beekeeping sector

UN launches drive to highlight environmental cost of staying fashionable

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

These are the world’s least – and most – corrupt countries

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

COVID-19: How leaders can create a new and better normal

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

Afghanistan: UN mission condemns deadly attack near Kabul airport

Technology: The new face of Medicine

Art, mental health and suicide: different strategies for increasing access to health services

EU is now giving Google new monopolies to the detriment of European citizens and Internet companies

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

Public Health equality in a trench

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Reopening schools too early could spread COVID-19 even faster – especially in the developing world

COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and their challenges

From Trials to Vials: Ensuring an Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

Political power of women suffering ‘serious regression’, General Assembly President warns

Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand lead the way at teaching skills for the future

Commission reaches agreement with collaborative economy platforms to publish key data on tourism accommodation

Why this moment could be decisive for tackling climate change: Report

Investment and Financing under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): EU and Chinese stakeholders share their views at European Business Summit 2018

Here’s what travelling could be like after COVID-19

The world is facing more disasters. This is how data can help us reduce that risk

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

These are the best cities for tech

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

Further reforms will promote a more inclusive and resilient Indonesian economy

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Companies can help build a more inclusive world. Here’s how

First EU collective redress mechanism to protect consumers

We have a space debris problem. Here’s how to solve it

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

Medical deserts in the European Union: the practicalities of universal health coverage

Human traffickers in Libya are posing as UN staff, says Refugee Agency

Antitrust: Commission publishes study on the application of Interchange Fees Regulation

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Europe is now practically divided as in the Cold War

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s