You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Why we must reimagine capacity building to strengthen education after COVID-19

Why we must reimagine capacity building to strengthen education after COVID-19

March 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Yifei Yan, LSE Fellow in Social Policy, London School of Economics & Kidjie Saguin, PhD candidate, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore

  • The efforts to sustain global education during the COVID-19 pandemic suggest ways to reimagine education systems for a post-pandemic world;
  • To enable this reimagination, policy-makers must be capable of devising and acting upon measures and engaging a wide range of stakeholders;
  • It is crucial that the capacity of these policy-makers and stakeholders is built as education systems are reformed.

In the past year, COVID-19 has tested education sectors around the world in unprecedented ways. From the massive spread of online learning to the emergence of alternative providers, the remarkable efforts to cope with the pandemic have opened an invitation to reimagine school education in a post-COVID-19 world.

This reimagination depends on whether stakeholders – at all levels and across all sectors – can clearly picture the promises and pitfalls of new and existing approaches to counter the challenges, such as learning loss or the digital divide, which have been imposed or exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

It also requires policy-makers to be capable of devising and acting upon measures that actively tap into strengths while carefully mitigating limitations. They must also mobilize and coordinate the endeavours of a diverse range of stakeholders. Accordingly, no reenvisioning of education would be viable without contemplating how the capacity building of the actors and institutions involved can be reimagined.

It’s not (just) about money or commitment

An educated population has long been regarded as an integral and crucial component of economic and human development. This, in turn, reflects a broader commitment to capacity building for fulfilling development goals, which is not only consistently high on the agenda of national governments but also increasingly pursued by international organizations and global philanthropies. In Africa alone, more than $9 billion worth of loans and $900 million of grants were provided by the World Bank from 1995 to 2004 on capacity building.

Notwithstanding the hopes and hypes, the results of capacity building in many education systems have been lacklustre, to say the least. A recent example comes from a programme in India, the tenets of which were “customized school-specific planning for improvement” and regular follow-up, guidance and support. Although it has been scaled to 600,000 schools to showcase nationwide commitment for improving school management, a recent study found the programme had no impact. Billions of dollars of government and donor investment make this outcome even more striking and puzzling. As such, the reimagination of capacity building is not only imperative in relation to COVID-19 but also urgently relevant to the governance of education more generally.

Where students have been affected by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic
Where students have been affected by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic Image: Statista

Why policy capacity must be better understood

The effectiveness of capacity building requires a substantial amount of policy capacity from government agencies tasked with its design and delivery. This recognition is important: educators and stakeholders today need to build a more complex set of capacities to advance the quality and inclusiveness of education; whereas the critical capacity required of educators a generation earlier, namely, the capacity to secure financial resources and translate them into infrastructural inputs for the expansion of schooling access was more straightforward.

Despite this, identifying such policy capacity remains challenging both conceptually and operationally. One way to improve conceptual clarity is to draw on the recent development from public policy literature in which policy capacity is understood as constituting a “set of skills and resources – or competencies and capabilities – necessary to perform [analytical, operational and political] functions.”

Building on this conceptual framework, researchers from the London School of Economics and the National University of Singapore have examined capacity building initiatives for government school teachers in Beijing and Delhi and explored how policy capacity is related to its effectiveness. This recent study finds that although governments in both regions are quite actively committed to teacher capacity building, their limited analytical capacity is reflected in inadequate consultation with teachers regarding training needs or preferences.

Beijing partially compensates for that with a highly embedded expert network, including teachers whose expertise are accumulated through the capacity-building system and then duly acknowledged by it. Operationally, according to the research, Delhi’s training programmes were found wanting in both coverage and regularity; while Beijing’s capacity was demonstrated through a more comprehensive and targeted training provision.

Lastly, both regions exhibited a political capacity to commit budget for school education. Yet the voice of (especially guest) teachers is far from being sufficiently heeded in Delhi’s stakeholder coordination. In contrast, multiplicity and diversity of platforms to incorporate teachers’ voices has been instrumental for stakeholder engagement in the system of Beijing.

By showing how variations of analytical, operational and political capacity jointly account for the varied effectiveness of capacity-building initiatives, this comparative study shows how the concept of policy capacity can offer a promising direction to the reimagination of capacity building in school education.

Along similar lines, it can be investigated how capacity building in the COVID-19 context requires governments to possess a set of capacities to be updated about the experience of key stakeholders with COVID-induced change on teaching and learning, devise and implement appropriate training or incentivizing instruments, and—through stakeholder coordination and dialogue—consolidate political support and trust.

The exact mix of policy capacity required would be context-specific. However, one lesson worth highlighting from the experience of the world’s two largest education systems is that instead of neglecting the stakeholders whose capacity is meant to be being built, such programmes should actively engage them so as to understand and consequently cater to their professional needs. Otherwise, top-down programme delivery conceived as being supportive is likely to disappoint.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

EU: Centralised economic governance and bank supervision may lead to new crisis

Understanding our own garden that we call mind

The European Parliament launches a website on European election results

The digital building blocks of better communities

Millions of young people need better job skills. Here’s how businesses can help

Southern Neighbourhood: EU proposes new Agenda for the Mediterranean

Coronavirus: Commission lists key steps for effective vaccination strategies and vaccines deployment

How to talk about climate change: 5 tips from the front lines

‘Wanton destruction’ in Sudan’s Darfur region, ‘blatant violation’ of international law

This man is turning cities into giant sponges to save lives

Is flexible working here to stay? We asked 6 companies how to make it work

The countries with the most satellites in space

European Commission increases support for the EU’s beekeeping sector

UN launches drive to highlight environmental cost of staying fashionable

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

These are the world’s least – and most – corrupt countries

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

COVID-19: How leaders can create a new and better normal

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

Afghanistan: UN mission condemns deadly attack near Kabul airport

Technology: The new face of Medicine

Art, mental health and suicide: different strategies for increasing access to health services

EU is now giving Google new monopolies to the detriment of European citizens and Internet companies

Aviation Safety: Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List

Public Health equality in a trench

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Reopening schools too early could spread COVID-19 even faster – especially in the developing world

COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and their challenges

From Trials to Vials: Ensuring an Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

Political power of women suffering ‘serious regression’, General Assembly President warns

Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand lead the way at teaching skills for the future

Commission reaches agreement with collaborative economy platforms to publish key data on tourism accommodation

Why this moment could be decisive for tackling climate change: Report

Investment and Financing under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): EU and Chinese stakeholders share their views at European Business Summit 2018

Here’s what travelling could be like after COVID-19

The world is facing more disasters. This is how data can help us reduce that risk

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

These are the best cities for tech

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

Further reforms will promote a more inclusive and resilient Indonesian economy

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Companies can help build a more inclusive world. Here’s how

First EU collective redress mechanism to protect consumers

We have a space debris problem. Here’s how to solve it

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

Medical deserts in the European Union: the practicalities of universal health coverage

Human traffickers in Libya are posing as UN staff, says Refugee Agency

Antitrust: Commission publishes study on the application of Interchange Fees Regulation

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

This company is breeding millions of insects in the heart of London

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Europe is now practically divided as in the Cold War

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s