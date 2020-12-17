You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19 vaccines: Parliament supports speedy authorisation of safe vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Parliament supports speedy authorisation of safe vaccines

December 17, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

An EU strategy for COVID-19 vaccinations, that addresses challenges inside and outside the EU, was debated on Wednesday with Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas.

Vice-President Schinas presented the Commission’s COVID-19 strategy, which is based on the principles of equal access, affordability and safety. He referred to the statement in Plenary earlier today by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who said that the Commission is ready to formally authorise the first vaccine on 23 December, if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine earlier on 21 December, as announced yesterday. This approach will allow all 27 EU member states to start vaccinating at the same time.

Many MEPs applauded the EU approach to COVID-19 vaccines and underlined that while authorisation should be given as fast as possible, safety is of utmost importance to create trust in the vaccines. A very thorough and independent authorisation process, like the one being used in the EU, is therefore essential. In this context, MEPs also deplored the disinformation about these vaccines that is circulating on social networks.

Several MEPs reiterated that the process of approving and negotiating access to COVID-19 vaccines must be transparent. They asked when Parliament would have access to the contracts with the producers of vaccines. VP Schinas recognised the need for transparency but said the Commission is bound by confidentiality clauses, including on prices. The Commission is currently negotiating with these companies to be able to share the content of the contracts more widely.

Global approach to vaccination needed

Vice-President Schinas said that the EU has bought more than enough doses for everyone in Europe and will be able finance one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for less developed non-EU countries through COVAX, so that no one is left behind, and because no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Several MEPs welcomed the EU’s rejection of vaccine “nationalism” as the virus does not respect borders. The approach to vaccinations must be global, they said, and repeated that the EU has a leading role to play in facilitating equal access to vaccines across the world as stated in Parliament’s resolution of 25 November.

Some MEPs raised the issue of intellectual property rights of COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines should be a global public good, they said, available for all citizens in the world.

You can watch a recording of the debate here.

Background

Developing and deploying an effective and safe vaccine worldwide is likely to be the only way to end the COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, the Commission has proposed an EU vaccines strategy for COVID-19 and listed key steps for effective vaccination strategies and vaccine deployment.

The Commission has also entered into advance purchase agreements with several pharmaceutical laboratories in order to create a portfolio of potential vaccines against COVID-19. Any vaccine must be authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in accordance with safety and efficacy standards. The EMA has recently received two applications for conditional marketing authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines and is expected to conclude its assessments of the first one 21 December.

On 22 September, Parliament organised a public hearing on “How to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines for EU citizens: clinical trials, production and distribution challenges”.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Human rights breaches in Iran, Egypt and Tanzania

Coronavirus: 23 new research projects to receive €128 million in EU funding

Polio eradication a UN priority, says Guterres in Pakistan visit

The EU wants to create 10 million smart lampposts

The Covid-19 pandemic: how to take care of mental health?

UN human rights report cites ‘multiple root causes’ of deadly Chile protests

Telemedicine in medical practices and its contribution to quality and accessibility to care

Three UN workers killed following Benghazi car bomb attack, as Security Council meets in emergency session, honours their ‘ultimate sacrifice’

College read-out by HR/VP Josep Borrell on the New Transatlantic Agenda for Global Change

Royal Navy to unveil future surveillance and reconnaissance requirements next February in Rome

Security Council beats midnight deadline, renews Syria cross-border aid in contentious vote

Top UN political official updates Security Council on Iran nuclear deal

UN chief praises impact of Palestine refugee agency as ‘our common success’, at key pledging conference

Britain heading to national schism on exit from EU

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

Guterres says justice must be done following deadly Burkina Faso convoy attack

Britain’s Brexit election is its most volatile in memory – and 3 other superlatives about the snap poll

Trade is not a weapon. Let’s not use it as one

UN blue helmets in South Sudan use Sustainable Development Goals to help build peace

Systems leadership can change the world – but what exactly is it?

Our poisonous air is harming our children’s brains

Sustainable Development Goals: making the world a better place

The issue of mental health for modern young doctors

Capital transaction tax on Ecofin table

A silent killer: the impact of a changing climate on health

8 steps towards a sustainable economic recovery

Corruption undermines democracy and contributes to instability, warns senior UN anti-crime official

5 rules for making employers and employees trust each other again

Bill Gates’ top 10 breakthrough technologies of 2019

‘Counter and reject’ leaders who seek to ‘exploit differences’ between us, urges Guterres at historic mosque in Cairo

UN urges protection of indigenous peoples’ rights during migration

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

Resettlement: EU Member States’ pledges exceed 30,000 places for 2020

UN chief welcomes decision to delay formation of South Sudan unity government

Africa’s inspiring innovators show what the future could hold

Commission’s action plan: financial world mandatory links to environmental targets

Commission and Germany’s Presidency of the Council of the EU underline importance of the European Health Data Space

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

This is why Denmark, Sweden and Germany are considering a meat tax

Suicide in postpartum depression

For Youth Rights: steps forward for better protection.

Zeid calls for ICC probe into Myanmar Rohingya crisis

More funding needed to combat locust swarms ‘unprecedented in modern times’

Darfur: Inter-communal tensions still high despite improved security, Mission head tells Security Council

A UN-backed boost for women-run businesses in the developing world

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on a possible new competition tool

What can smallpox teach us about how we’ve managed COVID-19?

State aid: France to recover €8.5 million of illegal aid to Ryanair at Montpellier airport

Draghi tells the EU Parliament his relaxed policies are here to stay

Dignified and non-discriminatory heath care: does anyone even know what it means?

These are New York Public Library’s 10 most borrowed books

Commission hardens its stance against carmakers ensuring emissions reductions targets

Reduce costs, save lives: how healthcare data can help emerging economies

3 strategies for Africa to thrive in this new era of globalization

UN Chief ‘strongly rejects’ Guatemala decision to expel anti-corruption body

Does the EU want GMOs and meat with hormones from the US?

Here’s what keeps CEOs awake at night (and why it might be bad news for your next job)

Lies and reality about incomes and wealth in the EU

State aid: Commission approves close to €94 million support for waste-to-energy high-efficient cogeneration plant in Bulgaria

Erdogan’s Turkey in dire straits for flip flop policies in the Middle East

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s