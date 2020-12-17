You are here: Home / European Union News / Fair transition to digital and green economy: a new social agenda for Europe

Fair transition to digital and green economy: a new social agenda for Europe

December 17, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

In order to complement the changes that the European economy is currently undergoing, clear objectives should be put in place to ensure social justice in the labour market. In a resolution that was adopted today by 616 votes in favour, 22 against and 58 abstentions, Parliament sets out its priorities for a strong social Europe for Just Transitions.

The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the precarity of some workers – particularly young people and women with low-skilled jobs – and has exposed the urgent need for adequate social protection and an inclusive employment policy.

Setting an ambitious “Porto 2030 Agenda”

In the resolution, MEPs call on member states and the European Commission to adopt an ambitious political agenda with mandatory indicators for social sustainability during the May 2021 EU Social Summit in Portugal. The so-called “Porto 2030 Agenda” should include targets and measures to guarantee decent work and wages, social justice and equal opportunities, robust social welfare systems, and fair labour mobility.

Furthermore, MEPs urge that the Porto Agenda should set concrete goals towards the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights (ESPR), to ensure that social rights receive the same protection as economic freedoms in the single market.

Monitoring the progress of social recovery

To mitigate the social repercussions of COVID-19, member states should make full use of the available flexibility for public finances and fiscal policies. Investments made under NextGenerationEU and the Recovery Fund should support social equality as much as economic and environmental objectives. To this end, member states should submit Social Progress Plans (SPP) alongside the existing National Recovery plans and national Climate and Energy plans, says the resolution.

Quotes

Agnes Jongerius (S&D, NL): “In what what kind of Europe do we want to live in 10 years’ time? I want to live in a Europe where all workers earn a living wage, all families can afford housing, and no child has to grow up in poverty.

Recommendations are simply not enough to get there. EU governments and the Commission must commit to concrete mandatory targets to be reached by 2030, such as halving youth unemployment, equal pay, and more affordable social housing.”

Dennis Radtke (EPP, DE) added: “Climate change change and digitisation will challenge an entire generation. They will inevitably lead structural change, which must be shaped in a socially acceptable and just way. This can only work if we protect and support both our industry and our workers.

Our report proposes clearly defined targets for a socially just transition to a greener and more digital economy. We expect the EU Commission to take our proposals into account in its action plan for the next EU Social Summit in Porto 2021.”

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Save Tuvalu; save the world’; UN chief echoes rallying cry from front lines of global climate emergency

These countries have the most doctoral graduates

China is building 8 new airports a year

Why climate change matters for future health professionals

EU voters not interested in the European Parliament elections. What’s behind this European Titanic?

UN rights office calls for action to end ‘repression and retaliation’ in crisis-torn Nicaragua

FROM THE FIELD: Hardy seeds bear fruit to protect Colombia’s environment

World cannot be transformed without ‘ingenuity of the countries of the South’: UN Chief

Ireland: prepare now for rising fiscal pressures, external risks

How can impact investors balance the green energy equation?

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

Warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet: UN weather agency

Companies need help to overcome rising

The 100-year climate catastrophe of Mont Blanc

Bridging the gap: Health through technology

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Conflict, climate change among factors that increase ‘desperation that enables human trafficking to flourish’, says UN chief

How AI can ensure your transition to remote work is equitable

‘Multi-generational tragedy’ in Israel and Palestine demands political will for two-State solution

EU and Japan agree on free-trade deal and fill the post-TPP void

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

China is sending science students to live with rural farmers – and crop yields are skyrocketing

Three ways the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping geopolitics

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

EU presses India for a free trade agreement

European Business Summit 2015: In search of a vision for the future

Stuck at sea: How to save the world’s seafarers and the supply systems they support

10 Downing street: Another desperate attempt to unite Britain on Brexit

How unity and common purpose can help us defeat this virus

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

Mental distress during the pandemic: is there a way out?

US-China trade war: Washington now wants control of the renminbi-yuan

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

Halt death sentences on children, UN rights expert urge Saudi authorities

Negative inflation hits Eurozone, ECB to print and distribute one trillion euro earlier than expected

Global Leaders Take The Stage At MWC Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Human rights breaches in Guinea Conakry and Madagascar

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

UN chief praises Malaysia’s death penalty repeal as ‘major step forward’

Kellen Europe Hosts EuroConference 2016

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

Statement by Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

UN Children’s Fund chief condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul bomb attack

Mood changes in Europe in favour of growth and jobs

COVID-19 and the pursuit of financial inclusion in Pakistan

New Consumer Agenda: European Commission to empower consumers to become the driver of transition

WHO and IFMSA as transcendent pillars for world improvement

3 ways Africa can improve the health of women and children

These are the countries with the highest inflation

Maduro ‘brings the truth’ about Venezuela to UN Assembly; says he is ready to meet US President Trump

UN agency plan tackles ‘hidden cost’ of gold, paves way for safer, mercury-free mining

Female African coders ‘on the front-line of the battle’ to change gender power relations: UN chief

Gains by Abyei interim force can help advance resolution of border issues between Sudan and South Sudan, UN peacekeeping chief says

How farms are getting closer to consumers in the pandemic

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

World Population Day: ‘A matter of human rights’ says UN

Apple Vs. EU: Will the US tech giant ever pay for taking advantage of Ireland’s taxation?

How much time has the ‘European Union of last chance’ left?

This AI-powered app aims to help people with autism improve their social skills

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s