You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Science leads the response to COVID-19. These 25 scientists are tackling the other global challenges

Science leads the response to COVID-19. These 25 scientists are tackling the other global challenges

May 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
ncov

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Alice Hazelton, Programme Lead, Science and Society, World Economic Forum & Martha Chahary, Lead, Young Scientists Community, World Economic Forum

  • Scientists have maximum visibility in the COVID-19 response, while proposing solutions to other global challenges, from climate change to cybersecurity, poverty to pandemics, and food technologies to fracking.
  • The World Economic Forum created the Young Scientists Community in 2008, to engage leaders with science and the role it plays in society. The class of 2020 represents 25 researchers at the forefront of scientific discovery from 14 countries across the world.

The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted science’s vital role in society. Science will provide us with an “exit strategy” from the pandemic when a vaccine is finally developed but until then, scientists are helping to understand the origins of the virus, how it spreads, what treatment(s) are most effective and indeed if a cure is possible.

Scientists have maximum visibility right now as different groups of people turn to them looking for answers. COVID-19 aside, science proposes solutions to the myriad of other global challenges facing society, from climate change to cybersecurity, poverty to pandemics, and food technologies to fracking.

That’s part of the reason why the World Economic Forum created the Young Scientists Community in 2008, to engage leaders with science and the role it plays in society. Science is no longer a specialist concern. It is the driving force behind the highest-level decisions on global governance and policy-making, while also informing the individual choices people make about how they want to live and what changes they want to make.

Today we announce our Class of 2020 Young Scientists, representing 25 exceptional researchers at the forefront of scientific discovery from 14 countries across the world.

From chemical oceanography to child psychology and artificial intelligence, these brilliant young academics are joining a community whose aims are to:

  • Communicate cutting-edge research and position science discourse within the context of scientific evidence.
  • Develop leadership skills and a fuller understanding of global, regional and industry agendas.
  • Build a diverse global community of next-generation scientific leaders, committed to engaging in collaborations related to collectively identified issues.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

Since its launch on 11 March, the Forum’s COVID Action Platform has brought together 1,667 stakeholders from 1,106 businesses and organizations to mitigate the risk and impact of the unprecedented global health emergency that is COVID-19.

The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

By joining Forum events, engaging in personal and professional learning modules and sharing experiences with each other, we’re looking forward to working with the Class of 2020 Young Scientists to help leaders from the public and private sector engage more meaningfully with science and in doing so, help these amazing young researchers become stronger ambassadors for science.

Here are the World Economic Forum’s Young Scientists of 2020:

Image: Young Scientists Class of 2020

From Africa:

Sarah Fawcett (University of Cape Town, South Africa, South African): Sarah researches the role of ocean chemistry and biology in climate, as well as the impacts of human activities on marine environments.

Salome Maswime (University of Cape Town, South Africa, South African): Salome seeks to understand surgical health systems and causes of maternal death during caesarean section in poorly resourced areas to improve surgical care across populations.

From the Americas:

Gao Wei (California Institute of Technology, USA, Chinese): Gao Wei develops skin-interfaced wearable biosensors that will enable analytics through sweat rather than blood, leading to non-invasive and real-time analysis and timely medical intervention.

Francisca Garay (Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, Chilean): Francisca is studying what are the most basic building blocks of the universe by developing technologies to accelerate and enhance the capabilities of particle accelerators.

Diego Garcia-Huidobro (Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Chile, Chilean): Diego uses human-centred design methods to develop sustainable and scalable community-level health interventions in Chile.

Jennifer Ronholm (McGill University, Canada, Canadian): Jennifer is working to strengthen the microbiome of agricultural animals to resist infections in the absence of antibiotics, with the aim of reducing the spread of antimicrobial resistance.

Stefanie Sydlik (Carnegie Mellon University, USA, American): Stefanie designs new materials that stimulate the body’s healing response to enable the regeneration of natural bone as an alternative to metal implants currently used to heal bone injuries.

Fatma Zeynep Temel (Carnegie Mellon University, USA, Turkish): Fatma uses mathematical models and physical prototypes to test and explore biologically inspired designs, leading to the development of small-scale robots and sensors

From Asia:

Lee Sue-Hyun (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea, Korean): Sue-Hyun researches how memories are recalled and updated, and how emotional processes affect human memory, to inform therapeutic interventions for mental disorders.

Meng Ke (Tsinghua University, China, Chinese): Meng Ke seeks to understand the socio-economic causes of population ageing and declining population rates to suggest what public policy measures and innovations can be used to address them.

Shi Ling (Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, China, Chinese): Shi Ling researches the vulnerability of cyber-physical systems to protect safety-critical infrastructures – such as power utilities and water transportation systems – from attacks.

Sho Tsuji (University of Tokyo, Japan, Japanese): Sho Tsuji seeks to understand how an infant’s social environment affects language acquisition – a key predictor of future literacy – to inform culturally sensitive, science-based, societal interventions.

Wu Dan (Zhejiang University, China, Chinese): Wu Dan is researching technological advances in MRI techniques to improve its ability to detect tumours and stroke, as well as monitor foetal brain development.

Yi Li (Peking University, China, Chinese): Yi Li researches social-communicative impairments in children with autism in China to develop more precise screening and diagnosis, as well as innovative treatment approaches in the country.

Ying Xu (Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, Chinese): Ying Xu’s research focuses on enhancing China’s low-orbit Beidou navigation satellite system, which could lead to advances in the commercial aerospace industry

From Europe:

Celeste Carruth (ETH Zurich, Switzerland, American): Celeste is developing a new 2D ion trap experiment for quantum information processing that is expected to be more reliable and cheaper to scale up than competing technologies and aims to lead to breakthrough quantum computing results.

Nicola Gasparini (Imperial College London, United Kingdom, Italian): Nicola is developing novel technologies to treat severe and incurable vision problems caused by degeneration of the retina, which affects almost 200 million people worldwide.

Joe Grove (Imperial College London, United Kingdom, British): Joe investigates how viruses enter human cells and evade the immune system to reveal new biology and inform the design of future vaccines.

Philip Moll (Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland, German): Philip is developing new methods to make micro-scale modifications to material structures with the potential to improve quantum computing.

Mine Orlu (University College London, United Kingdom, British): Mine is designing patient-tailored pharmaceutical and healthcare technologies that contribute to healthy and independent ageing across the life course.

Michael Saliba (University of Stuttgart, Germany, German): Michael is developing inexpensive, stable and highly efficient perovskite solar cells that will enable the acceleration of sustainable energy technology.

Andy Tay (Imperial College London, United Kingdom, Singaporean): Andy is developing new technology and materials to engineer immune cells, tissues and systems, with the aim of preventing and treating cancer.

Jan Dirk Wegner (ETH Zurich, Switzerland, German): Jan develops novel artificial intelligence methods to analyse large-scale environmental data and accelerate humanity’s ability to solve ecological problems

From the Middle East:

Joseph Costantine (American University of Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanese): Joseph’s research leverages electromagnetism to design a new generation of wireless communication systems, biomedical sensors and wirelessly powered devices through radio frequency energy harvesting.

Joanna Doummar (American University of Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanese): Joanna seeks to better understand complex underground drainage systems, known as karst aquifers, to better address and solve national water quality and quantity challenges.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

SMEs and micro firms sinking together with south Eurozone

From Kenya to China, here’s why countries should start working together on AI

A Sting Exclusive: “Digital iron curtain makes no sense in 5G era”, by China’s Ambassador to EU Mr. Zhang Ming

Who the US and China have trade disputes with

Japan’s population is shrinking by a quarter of a million people every year

Lost in translation

How do we really feel about women leaders?

From violence to dialogue: as land conflicts intensify, UN boosts efforts to resolve disputes through mediation

Why “de-learning” is equally important as reskilling in conversations about the future of work

The COP22 is under full deployment while Donald Trump threatens openly to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement

If innovators can solve India’s problems, they can save the world. Here’s why

Universal Health Coverage in the EU: Are we really leaving no one behind?

UN chief welcomes new push by El Salvador’s political parties to begin fresh dialogue

Trump’s Syrian hit the softest option vis-a-vis Russia

As India’s lockdown ends, a mental health crisis is just beginning

European Union presents its progress towards sustainable development

Can India reduce deaths on one hazardous road to zero? This group is trying

The importance of Yellow September and suicide prevention in Brazil

Spain will soon overtake Japan in life expectancy rankings. Here’s why

African Peace Facility: African Union Peace & Security Operations boosted by an additional €800 million from the European Union

Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages

Traditional knowledge at ‘core’ of indigenous heritage, and ‘must be protected’, says UN Forum

Parliament boosts efforts to improve its environmental performance

An economist explains how to value the internet

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Preserving biodiversity vital to reverse tide of climate change, UN stresses on International Day

3 ways to accelerate the energy transition

The Commission offers exit from the EU budget stalemate

These are the top risks for doing business around the world

6 innovative technologies about to transform our infrastructure

Independent UN rights experts call for ‘immediate investigation’ into alleged Bezos phone hack by Saudi Arabia

South Sudan’s foreseen genocide: from “Never Again” to “Again and Again and Again”?

Eurozone dignitaries play with people’s life savings

EU Council: Private web data to be protected by…abusers

The European Union and the United States sign an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

Africa Forum aims to boost business, reduce costs, help countries trade out of poverty

How will the EU face the migration crisis when the Turkish threats come true?

UN Children’s Fund chief condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul bomb attack

Erasmus+ and its predecessors: a life-changing experience for 10 million young Europeans

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

The UK is on a record-breaking run of coal-free power

Modern farming is harming the planet. Tech-driven permaculture could heal it

Banks get trillions and the unemployed ECB’s love…

To improve women’s access to finance, stop asking them for collateral

This psychologist is using science and data to beat racism

Central African Republic: UNICEF outlines key actions so fresh peace deal can make real difference for children

‘These are very dark times for Yemen’: senior UN official on air strike mass casualties

Who threatens the lives and livelihoods of Ukrainians?

Recession: the best argument for growth

Clean Mobility: Commission tables proposal on car emissions testing in real driving conditions

How innovation from within is transforming International Organizations as well as lives

Climate change is exacerbating hunger in some of the world’s poorest countries. And those most at risk are the least to blame

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

How a new approach to meat can help end hunger

How drones are helping to battle COVID-19 in Africa – and beyond

This is the IMF’s latest take on the economy in 2020

An alternative to the future of antimicrobial therapy

Why the Fourth Industrial Revolution needs more arts graduates

What’s the latest on coronavirus antibody tests?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s