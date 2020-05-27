You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Which role does art play in the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which role does art play in the COVID-19 pandemic?

May 27, 2020 by 1 Comment
pandemic

(United Nations COVID-19 Response, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by  Mr. Bruno Pellozo Cerqueira, a third year medical student at the Federal University of Alagoas, Brazil. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Amidst the worldwide COVID-19 crisis, social isolation has been an important measure to reduce its transmission.  A wide array of countries have adopted it, in order to protect the people, and it has created, as a consequence, a number of unexpected situations, such as empty beaches and soccer stadiums and Pope Francis saying prayers to an empty St. Peter’s Square. Although efficient, a question arises: how’s the mental health of the world population being impacted?

It’s a topic of most concern, as social isolation and the fear of infection directly affect the people’s welfare, which makes it also an important topic to consider, and not only the disease’s pulmonary symptoms. As such, it’s necessary to search for methods of preserving the mental health of the isolated population. One could, for example, reach out to art, because as said by Friedrich Nietzsche: “art exists so that reality does not destroy us”.

There are those who say that drawing and painting are activities destined only to children, which raises a question towards it’s possible positive effect on the well-being. If it was true, why does art therapy exist and why is it used as a therapeutic activity? Art is a way of creating, feeling, expressing yourself and it creates a link between your internal self and exterior, connecting them. Analyzing Nietzsche’s quotation, art allows the mind to talk to reality, so they can reach an agreement and, in the end, create a mutually positive result for both. Augusto Cury says: “being happy is allowing the child inside you to be happy and free” – in these social isolation situations, everyone should let their inner child run free.

A pencil, a piece of paper and a human being – these three, combined, could result in a lot of different others combinations. Infinite results, even, such as the power of creativity. Feel free to practice art in these daunting times and let the positive effects speak for themselves. If you have children or elderly people at home, it’s a great opportunity to engage in an activity together. There’s no age requirement to express oneself through art, nor to be happy. Children could even feel more loved when adults engage with them in activities that some consider being only for young people and the elderly could reminisce joyful moments from their youth years.

In Maceió (Brazil), the IFMSA Brazil UFAL, together with a project called Sorriso de Plantão (which means Smiles on Call), created an initiative called “Colour to Smile” that has distributed color pencils and drawings to be painting by children in hospitals, as a way of diminishing their stress, because the play therapy activities normally engaged by Sorriso de Plantão are suspended due to the pandemic. Therefore, art can and should be used to promote the improvement of mental health, through overall wellbeing improvement. Search for happiness, because as stated by the Brazilian poet David Alves Mendes: “art is a form of happiness”.

References

  1. Abbing A, Ponstein A, van Hooren S, de Sonneville L, Swaab H, Baars E. The effectiveness of art therapy for anxiety in adults: A systematic review of randomised and non-randomised controlled trials. PLoS One. 2018 Dec 17;13(12):e0208716. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0208716. PMID: 30557381; PMCID: PMC6296656.
  2. Aguilar BA. The Efficacy of Art Therapy in Pediatric Oncology Patients: An Integrative Literature Review. J Pediatr Nurs. 2017 Sep-Oct;36:173-178. doi: 10.1016/j.pedn.2017.06.015. Epub 2017 Jun 30. PMID: 28888499.
  3. Bozcuk H, Ozcan K, Erdogan C, Mutlu H, Demir M, Coskun S. A comparative study of art therapy in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy and improvement in quality of life by watercolor painting. Complement Ther Med. 2017 Feb;30:67-72. doi: 10.1016/j.ctim.2016.11.006. Epub 2016 Nov 24. PMID: 28137529.
  4. Ciasca EC, Ferreira RC, Santana CLA, Forlenza OV, Dos Santos GD, Brum PS, Nunes PV. Art therapy as an adjuvant treatment for depression in elderly women: a randomized controlled trial. Braz J Psychiatry. 2018 Jul-Sep;40(3):256-263. doi: 10.1590/1516-4446-2017-2250. Epub 2018 Feb 1. PMID: 29412335; PMCID: PMC6899401.
  5. Im ML, Lee JI. Effects of art and music therapy on depression and cognitive function of the elderly. Technol Health Care. 2014;22(3):453-8. doi: 10.3233/THC-140803. PMID: 24704654.
  6. Regev D, Cohen-Yatziv L. Effectiveness of Art Therapy With Adult Clients in 2018-What Progress Has Been Made? Front Psychol. 2018 Aug 29;9:1531. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2018.01531. PMID: 30210388; PMCID: PMC6124538.
  7. Sorriso de Plantão. Colorir para Sorrir: arteterapia para crianças hospitalizadas [Internet]. Brasil: Sorriso de Plantão; 2020 Apr 29 [cited 2020 Apr 18]. Available from: http://www.sorrisodeplantao.com.br/noticia.php?id=137
  8. Waller D. Art therapy for children: how it leads to change. Clin Child Psychol Psychiatry. 2006 Apr;11(2):271-82. doi: 10.1177/1359104506061419. PMID: 17086689.

About the author

Bruno Pellozo Cerqueira, a third year medical student at the Federal University of Alagoas, Brazil. Affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations of Brazil (IFMSA Brazil), engaged in the Crisis Committee, recently set up to promote remote and digital actions during social isolation in the COVID-19 pandemic. He is vice president for external affairs at IFMSA Brazil UFAL. Besides that he acts as a clown doctor in oncopediatrics for the Smiles on Call (&quot;Sorriso de Plantão&quot;) project. Mental health is a topic of interest, always looking into ways to promote it in his city, state or country.

 

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

More answers from Facebook ahead of Parliament hearing today

Banks get trillions and the unemployed ECB’s love…

England’s beavers are back, and they’ve already made a big impact

Parliament approves €34m in EU aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria

How the mobile industry is driving climate progress on the scale of a major economy

Why rich countries are seeing more poverty

Here are 4 of the most politically charged World Cup games ever played

Turning Europe into a giant wind farm could power the entire world

UN Security Council urged to act against ‘worst-case scenario’ Syria’s war-battered Idlib

Q&A on extraordinary remote participation procedure

EU Parliament: It takes real banks to fight unemployment and recession

Over 1 million health consultations provided in Yemen in 2019: UN migration agency

Draghi reserved about Eurozone’s growth prospects

The Chinese solar panels suddenly became too cheap for Europe

Why the Fourth Industrial Revolution could spell more jobs – not fewer

Is it just visa-free travel that Erdogan demands from the EU to not break the migration deal?

Malaria could make a comeback thanks to COVID-19

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’, measles compounds DRC Ebola woes, Guterres visits Mozambique, Bangladesh update, freedom of expression online

Japan should reform retirement policies to meet challenge of ageing workforce

EU Telecoms deal: Fees on calls across the EU capped and 5G network by 2020

More than one million sexually transmitted infections occur every day: WHO

Trump questions US – Europe kinship, approaches Russia

From farms to supermarkets: MEPs approve new EU rules against unfair trading

Guterres: Security Council’s African alliances ‘needed and appreciated more than ever’

Concorde is a reminder that the only way for innovation is up

An American duel in Brussels: Salesforce against Microsoft over Linkedin deal

Humanitarian Aid 2016: The needs, the highlights, the crisis and the relief

We need to deep clean the oceans. Here’s how to pay for it

Accelerating SDG Progress in Asia – Pacific

The four top Americans who flew to Europe perplexed things about Trump’s intentions

The challenges of mental health: an inconvenient reality

Britain’s poet laureate has created a prize to highlight poetry about the climate crisis

Health equity and accessibility for migrants is a peremptory demand

TTIP is not dead as of yet, the 15th round of negotiations in New York shouts

Amsterdam is developing a fleet of autonomous boats to reduce city traffic

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

EU agrees on Ukraine – Georgia visa-free travel amid veto risks and populist fears

UN chemical weapons watchdog adds new powers to assign blame, following attacks

Human rights chief calls for international probe on Venezuela, following ‘shocking accounts of extrajudicial killings’

UN experts urge United Arab Emirates to release terminally ill woman to live her last days ‘in dignity’

Here’s how India became a global clean energy powerhouse

Why ‘video call fatigue’ might be making you tired during lockdown – and how to beat it

Globalization 4.0 must build a better world for working people

The 28 EU leaders unable to start a relevant debate on migration and Brexit

Look no hands: self-driving vehicles’ public trust problem

One-in-five suffers mental health condition in conflict zones, new UN figures reveal

We need a fresh approach to climate change migration. This is why

More than 90 per cent of Africa migrants would make perilous Europe journey again, despite the risks

This disease once wiped out 60% of Europe’s population – and now it’s back

The UN came of age with the nuclear bomb. Time for it to step up to the AI era

MEPs criticise “America first” policy

Climate change and health – can medical students be the solution?

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

“Beating pollution for our planet”, a Sting Exclusive by Mr Erik Solheim, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment

Rohingya emergency one year on: UN says thousands of lives saved, but challenges remain

Protests and civil unrest show ‘renewed sense of patriotism’ in Iraq, UN envoy tells Security Council

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

Reinforcing EU border security: Visa-exempt travelers will be pre-screened

UN agriculture chief urges ‘transformative changes’ to how we eat

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Trackbacks

  1. Which role does art play in the COVID-19 pandemic? – The European Sting – Latest CoronaVirus Information says:
    May 27, 2020 at 10:27

    […] Which role does art play in the COVID-19 pandemic?  The European Sting ” “covid-19″ when:1h” – Google News […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s