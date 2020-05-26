Coronavirus: the truth against the myths: Lockdown by a novel coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV

by

The concept of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), started initially in China and has spread to many countries around the globe, with the number of confirmed cases increasing every day and has led to a public health international emergency, putting all health organizations on high alert. Otherwise ,according to WHO(World Health Organization) , Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

So, coronavirus: the truth against the myths, how we can appreciate this? Thus like that emerging and reemerging pathogens are global challenges for public health , An ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) hit a major city of China, Wuhan, December 2019 and subsequently reached other provinces/regions of China and others countries. So , for To fight further spread of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China and globally, and protect states with weaker health systems, the international community has launched a US$675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020.Then, we can observe that the emerging and reemerging of this kind of coronavirus, the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is not a myths but is very real and the truth is that we all together will should fight for to stop the spread of this virus because the threat is real present: “My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Now, how the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Spread? spread is thought to occur mostly from person-to-person via respiratory droplets among close contacts and can occur by within approximately 6 feet (2 meters) of a patient with 2019-n-CoV for a prolonged period of time and having direct contact with infectious secretions like sputum, serum, blood, and respiratory droplets .Then for to protect ourselves, peoples are Lockdown by the novel coronavirus 2019-n-CoV.

Otherwise, how people manage the lockdown by the novel coronavirus 2019-n-CoV? Like an answers element we can get an example from Faculty of International Studies, Jiujiang University in Jiangxi province, China. Inside this university we can observe some tips from the Dean Professor xia Xiulong:

Provide student with free facing masks

Provide students with free foods stuff

students are not permitted to go out of campus

The faculty has arranged disinfection in the public area every day.

All students use masks

Any students who have fever and cough report to faculty

Perform hand and room hygiene

So, these few observations about the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China can show us that 2019-nCoV is very infectious and is a public health international emergency. Otherwise, China is most strong than weak because, it’s china they never repeat the same mistake.

