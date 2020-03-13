You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Coronavirus: How worried should we be?

Coronavirus: How worried should we be?

March 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus uk_

(Credit, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Laura Maisvoreva, a first-year medical student at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Tuesday 31 December, 2019. The start of what has now been declared by the World Health Organization a “global health emergency”.

A sixty one year old man in Wuhan, China visited a local hospital presenting with pneumonia. This seemingly common problem only lead to the unraveling of a more sinister illness that has taken the lives of 170 and infected more than 7000 others (data as at Friday 31 January 1300 hours). This virus has received much attention from its rapid spread to 18 other countries, with cases in France and the USA, according to the World Health Organization.  So, what is there to know about this new epidemic?

Coronavirus, named for its crown-like appearance, is part of a group of viruses that affects mammals and birds. SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) is a member of this group. Interestingly, contrary to physiological understanding of viruses, this group of viruses is considered both living and non-living. Speculations that this new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCOV, arose by zoonosis from bats or snakes remain to be proven. Other theories suggest seafood in China may have been a main contributor to the spread of this virus.

Transmission involves inhalation of an infected person’s respiratory secretions or physical contact with infected individuals or surfaces. Dr Isaac Bogoch, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at the University Health Network claims “the ease of transmission is still unknown”. The most concerning thing about the coronavirus is its symptoms. Mimicking symptoms similar to a common cold can cause infection with the virus to be overlooked and mistaken for an influenza virus, especially in countries in the flu season. Early reports demonstrate that people sixty years and above have higher fatality rates and experience harsher symptoms, including pneumonia and sometimes kidney failure. This can be attributed to the fact that this age group is generally immunocompromised.

The only treatment available involves supportive care – fluids, rest and pain medication. Unfortunately, an antidote has not yet been made, neither has a vaccine been manufactured. Disease control measures have been taken in countries with suspected or confirmed cases, and involve isolation and close monitoring.

A simple, daily practice can assist in prevention of infection – washing hands. It is of utmost importance to practice good hygiene and not undermine any flu-like symptoms.

The coronavirus has certainly gone viral, but there is nothing to fear. The healthcare industry is fully aware of the manifestations of this virus and how quickly it is spreading. Control measures are being taken, and at an individual level, it is imperative to ensure any suspicious symptoms are reported to health officials.

About the author

Laura Maisvoreva is a first-year medical student at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare. She is an active member of the Zimbabwe Medical Student’s Association (ZiMSA) and participates in the Standing Committee for Public Health (SCOPH). Her interests revolve around public health, as demonstrated by her completion of four Coursera courses that are medically related, namely, “Stanford Introduction to Food and Health”; “Understanding Obesity”; “Stories of Infection”; and” Epidemics- Dynamics of Infectious Diseases”. She is passionate about healthcare, and aspire to be a surgeon and an influencer of positive change in Zimbabwe.

 

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Dutch voters reject EU-Ukraine partnership and open a new pandora’s box for the EU

Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

5 ways blockchain can transform the world of impact investing

This massive project in Spain is the latest milestone in Europe’s solar power boom

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

UN highlights need to solve growing burden of forcibly displaced Africans

Nearly a third of the globe is now on Facebook – chart of the day

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

EU car manufacturers worry about an FTA with Japan

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

MEPs adopted measures to reconcile work and family life

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

7 ways for businesses to capture the youth dividend

Strict alcohol laws which cut intake more than 40 per cent in Russia, linked to historically high life expectancy

IMF: Sorry Greece it was a mistake of 11% of your GDP

IMF’s Lagarde: Estimating Cyber Risk for the Financial Sector

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

We can decide to live within the limits of our planet

Turkey to let EU alone struggle with the migrant crisis while enhancing its economic ties with Russia instead?

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

This man is installing 100 trash barriers in Bali’s rivers to stop plastic pollution

Pharmaceuticals conceal drug side effects with the EU’s Court blessing

The EU’s Response to COVID-19

We know ethics should inform AI. But which ethics?

More state aid to big firms, no special provisions for the SMEs

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Marco Polo’s Dream

Deutsche Bank: the next financial crisis is here and the lenders need €150 billion from taxpayers

EU Commission retracts on the Chinese solar panel case

Visiting North Korea, UN relief chief spotlights funding shortfall to meet humanitarian needs

MWC 2016 LIVE: BlackBerry acquires Encription, talks Microsoft and health

Direction Wakanda: finance methods to make Africa a superhero continent

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option

The success story of a Chinese investment in the Greek port of Piraeus

OECD Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

A day in the life of a Venezuelan migrant in Boa Vista, Brazil

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Women in Iceland have walked out of work to dispute the gender pay gap

Eurozone close to agreeing on a Banking Union

Access to ‘affordable’ medicines in India: challenges & solutions

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

Deutsche Bank slammed by the US-based trio of IMF, Fed and Moody’s

4 reasons why women should lead the G7 agenda in 2018

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s