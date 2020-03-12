You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

March 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
youth covid

(Jens Johnsson, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Natalie Pierce, Interactions and Programming Lead, Global Shapers Community, Foundations, World Economic Forum

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads around the world, Global Shapers are stepping up and taking action in more than 50 countries. Global Shapers, a network of young leaders under the age of 30, have already started sharing basic protective measures with their communities, translating vital resources into local languages, and launching campaigns to fight xenophobia and misinformation.

Rather than resorting to fear or panic, our members are providing a more impactful response: informing themselves and helping others. To join their efforts and do your part, follow three simple actions:

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has launched a new community, bringing together experts from the World Health Organization with business leaders around the world, which will hold regular virtual meetings to boost collaboration.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the Coronavirus.

1. Stay informed and ensure others do too.

As fear spreads faster than facts, inform yourself about the virus. Deepen your knowledge and point others to trusted information. This will go a long way to debunk myths and build resilience in your community.

Not sure where to start? The World Economic Forum has a continuously updated platform for information on the crisis, with insights from the World Health Organization (WHO) and its global network of experts.

If you or your hub want to take action, enrol in the WHO’s open online course that provides a general introduction to COVID-19 and how to protect yourself and others. Courses are free: know the facts before you act.

2. Take action to keep your community safe.

When you’re young and healthy, your risk of developing severe illness is lower. So consider those in your community who are most vulnerable, including older persons and persons with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes). Do your best to support them.

Encourage others to take precautions, including washing your hands regularly, keeping a social distance from others and staying home when you’re sick. Basic actions like this can help limit the virus’ spread and its impact on public health, society and the economy.

Help us spread the word and join the WHO’s cross-platform campaign #BeReady, which is backed by the World Economic Forum and the Global Shapers Community. Use the social media kit to share accurate information locally and follow @WEF and @GlobalShapers accounts for daily content. Use the hashtag #ShapingHealth and #PreventionOverPanic in your own posts.

Translate content into local languages and complement online activity with direct outreach and measures.

3. Speak up to ensure your organisation does the right thing.

Organisations and employers play a big role in combating the virus. Encourage your office to take precautions: for example, ensure spaces are clean and hygienic, promote regular hand-washing, test remote working and communicate clearly to employees.

There is no hierarchy to doing what’s right. You can be an influencer in your organisation by passing on vetted business messages from the WHO, focusing on accuracy and relevance, and acting collectively.

It is our responsibility as Global Shapers to help others and build more resilient, inclusive and informed communities. If you’re taking action, we want to know and help you. Share your actions and get involved by completing this form.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Europe eyes to replace US as China’s prime foreign partner

MEPs take stock of the EU’s foreign, security and defence policy priorities

Refugee crisis update: EU lacks solidarity as migration figures drop

What the next 20 years will mean for jobs – and how to prepare

A major win for transgender rights: UN health agency drops ‘gender identity disorder’, as official diagnosis

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

With 10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, donors pledge $2.6 billion

Why are the Balkans’ political leaders meeting in Geneva this week?

2019 ‘a critical year’ for Somali politics and development says Security Council

With Caribbean island life under threat, UN chief pushes to face ‘headwinds together’

Polluted lungs: health in the center of environment discussion

Theresa May expresses her optimism about Britain’s economic success while UK business outlook seems ominous

Qualcomm to be the next target of EU antitrust regulators? China might be the answer

The von der Leyen Commission: for a Union that strives for more

Five cities short-listed to become the European Youth Capital 2017

Uganda’s Ebola preparedness ‘will go a long way’ says WHO chief

Why Eurozone needs a bit more inflation

The link between migration and technology is not what you think

Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the Court of Justice to protect judges from political control

The European Union’s Balkan Double Standard

Fostering intergenerational solidarity and cooperation through age-friendly environments: the right answer to Europe’s demographic challenge

How multistakeholder platforms can strengthen our multilateral system

In Japan, if you’re 76 you’re biologically 65

5 reasons to protect mangrove forests for the future

G20 LIVE: G20 Statement on the fight against terrorism

State of the Union 2017: Juncker’s optimism about EU growth and Brexit’s impact

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

The 28 EU leaders show contempt for the European Elections results

Why education and accountability are important for developing countries?

European Union supports survivors of sexual violence in conflict

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €4.34 billion for illegal practices regarding Android mobile devices to strengthen dominance of Google’s search engine

The new North America trade deal USMCA punishes German cars

“At the Environment Assembly citizens expect clean, not hot air”, the Head of UN Environment in Europe underscores in a Sting Exclusive

3 ways digitalization will help end crime

This is how companies are working together to create a world without waste

Why carbon capture could be the game-changer the world needs

UNICEF urges all countries to provide ‘Super Dads’ with paid leave

European Youth, quo vadis?

The ECB must extend its money stimulus beyond 2018: Draghi reckoning

How climate change sparks innovation for fragile communities

‘Undersea gardeners’ are restoring Jamaica’s lost coral reefs

The EU tells the bare truth to the UK that there is no such thing as easy divorces

Frontline workers vaccinated in Uganda over Ebola fears, as top UN officials visit outbreak epicentre in DR Congo

Make this the year of ‘transformative solutions’ to avert disastrous climate change: UN Deputy Chief

This Scottish forest is both a home for wildlife and a boost for the local economy

Tax revenues in Asian and Pacific economies rebound

Technology companies have power. They must assume responsibility

As ride-hailing firms drive into the future, who is being left behind?

EU Summit consumed by the banks

Confronting antimicrobial resistance of animal origin

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

This is what the world’s waste does to people in poorer countries

Internet milestone reached, as more than 50 per cent go online: UN telecoms agency

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of DSME by HHIH

“C’est la vie”? French recession and unemployment to linger in Eurozone

Tackle ‘unacceptable inequalities’ in cancer care, saving up to seven million lives, WHO urges

Data is the fuel of mobility. Don’t spill it for nothing

Scientists in Iceland are turning carbon dioxide into rock

Ebola situation worsening in DR Congo, amidst growing ‘funding gap’ UN health agency warns

Conflict, climate change among factors that increase ‘desperation that enables human trafficking to flourish’, says UN chief

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s