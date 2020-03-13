You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves €12 million Danish scheme to compensate damages caused by cancellations of large public events due to COVID-19 outbreak

State aid: Commission approves €12 million Danish scheme to compensate damages caused by cancellations of large public events due to COVID-19 outbreak

March 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Denmark

(Ava Coploff, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has found a DKK 91 million (€12 million) Danish aid scheme to compensate organisers for the damage suffered due to the cancellation of large events with more than 1,000 participants due to the Covid-19 outbreak to be in line with EU State aid rules.

This is the first and only State aid measure notified by a Member State to the Commission in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak so far. The Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules within 24 hours of receiving the notification from Denmark. The Commission stands ready to work with all Member States to ensure that possible national support measures to tackle the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus can be put in place in a timely manner, in line with EU rules. To this end, the Commission has established a dedicated contact point for Member States to provide them with guidance on possibilities under EU rules.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “With the scheme, Denmark will compensate the organisers of events cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak for the losses suffered. This is the first State aid measure notified to us by a Member State in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak. We stand ready to work with all Member States to ensure that possible national support measures to tackle the outbreak of the virus can be put in place as quickly and effectively as possible, in line with EU rules.”

On 11 March 2020, Denmark notified the Commission of its intention to set up a DKK 91 million (€12 million) aid scheme to compensate organisers of events with more than 1,000 participants or targeted at designated risk groups, such as the elderly or vulnerable people, irrespective of the number of participants, which had to be cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Under the scheme, operators would be entitled to be compensated for the losses suffered as a consequence of the cancellations or postponment the events, for which, for example, tickets were already sold.

The Commission assessed the measure under article 107(2)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which enables the Commission to approve State aid measures granted by Member States to compensate specific companies or specific sectors (in the form of schemes) for the damages directly caused by exceptional occurrences.

The Commission considers that the Covid-19 outbreak qualifies as an exceptional occurrence, as it is an extraordinary, unforeseeable event having a significant economic impact. As a result, exceptional interventions by the Member States to compensate for the damages linked to the outbreak are justified.

The Commission found that the Danish aid scheme will compensate damages that are directly linked to the Covid-19 outbreak. In this respect, the scheme will contribute to address the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 virus in Denmark. It also found that the measure is proportionate as the foreseen compensation does not exceed what is necessary to make good the damage.

The Commission therefore concluded that the scheme is in line with EU State aid rules as it will contribute to mitigate the negative consequences of Covid-19 for Danish businesses, without unduly distorting competition in the Internal Market.

Background

Financial support from EU or national funds granted to health services or other public services to tackle the Covid-19 situation falls outside the scope of State aid control. The same applies to any public financial support given directly to citizens.

When State aid rules are applicable, Member States can design ample aid measures to support specific companies or sectors suffering from the consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak in line with the existing EU State aid framework. In this respect, for example:

  • Public support measures that are available to all companies such as for example the extension of payment deadlines for corporate tax do not fall under State aid control, as they do not provide a selective advantage to specific companies vis-à-vis others in comparable situations. These measures can be implemented by Member States without the need of the Commission’s approval under EU State aid rules.
  • EU State aid rules and more specifically the Rescue Aid and Restructuring Guidelines, which are based on article 107(3)(c) TFEU, enable Member States to help companies cope with liquidity shortages and needing urgent rescue aid. In this context, Member States can, for example, put in place dedicated support schemes for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) including to cover their liquidity needs for a period of up to 18 months. Some Member States already have this type of schemes in place. For example, in February 2019, the Commission approved a €400 million support scheme in Ireland to cover acute liquidity and rescue and restructuring needs of SMEs as a Brexit preparedness measure.
  • Article 107(2)(b) TFEU enables Member States to compensate companies for the damages directly caused by natural disasters and exceptional occurrences.

In case of particularly severe economic situations, such as the one currently faced by Italy, EU State aid rules allow Member States to grant support to remedy a serious disturbance to their economy. This is foreseen under article 107(3)(b) TFEU.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.56685 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the State Aid Weekly e-News.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Dutch voters reject EU-Ukraine partnership and open a new pandora’s box for the EU

Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown

ECB should offer more and cheaper liquidity if Eurozone is to avoid recession

5 ways blockchain can transform the world of impact investing

This massive project in Spain is the latest milestone in Europe’s solar power boom

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

UN highlights need to solve growing burden of forcibly displaced Africans

Nearly a third of the globe is now on Facebook – chart of the day

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

EU car manufacturers worry about an FTA with Japan

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

MEPs adopted measures to reconcile work and family life

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

7 ways for businesses to capture the youth dividend

Strict alcohol laws which cut intake more than 40 per cent in Russia, linked to historically high life expectancy

IMF: Sorry Greece it was a mistake of 11% of your GDP

IMF’s Lagarde: Estimating Cyber Risk for the Financial Sector

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

We can decide to live within the limits of our planet

Turkey to let EU alone struggle with the migrant crisis while enhancing its economic ties with Russia instead?

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

This man is installing 100 trash barriers in Bali’s rivers to stop plastic pollution

Pharmaceuticals conceal drug side effects with the EU’s Court blessing

The EU’s Response to COVID-19

We know ethics should inform AI. But which ethics?

More state aid to big firms, no special provisions for the SMEs

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Marco Polo’s Dream

Deutsche Bank: the next financial crisis is here and the lenders need €150 billion from taxpayers

EU Commission retracts on the Chinese solar panel case

Visiting North Korea, UN relief chief spotlights funding shortfall to meet humanitarian needs

MWC 2016 LIVE: BlackBerry acquires Encription, talks Microsoft and health

Direction Wakanda: finance methods to make Africa a superhero continent

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

As north-west Syria violence reaches ‘horrifying’ new level, UN relief chief says ceasefire is only option

The success story of a Chinese investment in the Greek port of Piraeus

OECD Donor countries need to reform development finance to meet 2030 pledge

A day in the life of a Venezuelan migrant in Boa Vista, Brazil

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Women in Iceland have walked out of work to dispute the gender pay gap

Eurozone close to agreeing on a Banking Union

Access to ‘affordable’ medicines in India: challenges & solutions

‘Let the children live’: UN prepares to ramp up food aid to Yemen as famine risk grows

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

Deutsche Bank slammed by the US-based trio of IMF, Fed and Moody’s

4 reasons why women should lead the G7 agenda in 2018

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s