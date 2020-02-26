You are here: Home / EUGlobe / Online marketplaces can help close Africa’s skills gap

Online marketplaces can help close Africa’s skills gap

February 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
internets_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Jonathan Donner, Senior Director, Caribou Digital

The ‘skills gap’ in Africa represents a threat to the continent’s digitization.

• Online marketplaces are increasingly investing in training that goes beyond basic platform know-how.

• Such initiatives should complement government and NGO efforts on upskilling.

African labour markets are at a crossroads. They are set to receive an influx of 15 to 20 million young Africans each year between now and 2030 – but is this workforce ready for the new types of jobs on offer?

Mechanization, automation and even artificial intelligence are changing the type of jobs that are in demand and require new skills from job-seekers. As such, a “skills gap” in Africa threatens progress that could be made with such young talent.

 

While this potent mix of changing demographics and technological advances is well known, the search continues for successful, inclusive ways to navigate the “future of work”. To identify new approaches to skills acquisition, it is helpful to look to the new technologies and organizations that are transforming labour markets around the world.

To this end, our recent study on upskilling in Africa profiled 15 online marketplace platforms that connect workers to “gigs” and buyers to sellers. We spoke to start-ups like Kenyan courier service Sendy and Nigerian ride-hailing apps Max.NG and Gokada, as well as well-known international players like Uber and Flipkart on their approach to training.

Why? Insight to Impact has identified over 270 active platforms in Africa right now. While they are new to the African economy, their influence is growing. The role they are playing in upskilling workers is growing, too.

We found that online marketplaces have grasped just how much every labour market and economic sector is being transformed by digitization. It’s obvious that coders, designers and scientists need digital skills and literacies, but our discussions with platforms highlighted that now farmers, taxi drivers, caregivers and casual labourers need new skills, too. That is why many platforms have chosen to develop and offer training that extends well beyond simple technical knowhow on using the platform.

Digital platforms are exploding across Africa, and offering many different types of training
Digital platforms are exploding across Africa, and offering many different types of training
Image: Insight2Impact

We found platforms to be investing in lifelong, flexible, portable skills such as financial literacy. Uber in South Africa has hosted training sessions on how to save and do book-keeping. Other platforms offer training on vocational skills, like safe driving and advanced carpentry. Many offer training on soft skills, like customer service and communication.

Each of these is an example of a platform investing in a broader approach to skill acquisition – they aren’t just teaching digital skills, they are teaching skills for a digital age.

We call this “platform-led upskilling”, and have found that this type of training extends beyond the boundaries of a traditional employer-employee relationship.

Some platforms use traditional “FAQ” and tutorial content online. Others, like Jumia, use advanced user-experience prompts to offer their sellers coaching in real time, on how to create better adverts, take better photos, and ultimately sell more. And, almost every one offers face-to-face onboarding and ongoing training.

They are doing this, they told us, not only because it makes the platforms themselves more successful. Many see themselves as a stepping stone in the career development of their users. DigiFarm, a digital platform that delivers educational information for Kenyan farmers via SMS, gives those that have completed their training branded certificates. Farmers are now taking these to potential employers when searching for new sources of livelihoods.

This tapestry of investments in training may challenge the idea that all platforms are “hands-off” matchers of buyers and sellers.

The growing role of platforms in labour markets opens many issues that still need addressing: How can we protect workers? Should algorithms be more transparent? How can we ensure minimum wages and promote competitive marketplaces? Nevertheless, our study shows that platforms are a promising and underutilized new partner that may help upskill a generation.

Platforms are still an overall small part of the employment puzzle, and will not (and should not) replace schools, training academics and NGOs as the primary sources for skills. But they can play a part in creating a virtuous cycle of upskilling in Africa.

To do this, they need the confidence to invest in training, even if the training means the workers become more independent and marketable. They need the evidence that this training is a good return on investment, and a framework to see how they are contributing to closing the skills gap in Africa and beyond. They need a community of practice to help create that confidence and evidence, to help platforms learn from each other.

Africa

What is the World Economic Forum on Africa?

With elections taking place in more than 20 African countries in 2019, the world’s youngest continent is facing a new era.

Held under the theme ‘Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ the 28th World Economic Forum on Africa will convene more than 1,000 regional and global leaders from government, business, civil society and academia.

The event (held 4-6 September 2019) will explore new regional partnerships and entrepreneurial and agile leadership to create pathways for shared prosperity and drive a sustainable future.

Participants will discuss ways to accelerate progress on five transformative pan-African agendas in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, addressing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 priorities.

Read more about the Forum’s Impact in Africa and our launch of a new Africa Growth Platform to scale the region’s start-ups for success.

Read our guide to how to follow #af19 across our digital channels. We encourage followers to post, share, and retweet by tagging our accounts and by using our official hashtag.

Become a Member or Partner to participate in the Forum’s year-round annual and regional events. Contact us now.

By finding partners in government and the development community to do this, online marketplaces can move past being seen as only market disruptors and become responsible stewards for the markets they operate in.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The new general election will secure Greece’s position in Eurozone; at least for some time

You can make a difference in North Korea. Here’s how

Million across Yemen ‘just a step away from famine’, with food available but inaccessible

EU-Japan trade agreement enters into force

The result of European Elections 2019 seals the end of the business as usual era in Brussels

Parmesan cheese on shelves in Italy (Copyright: European Union, 2014 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Daniela Giusti)

CETA at risk again: Italy says it won’t ratify EU-Canada trade deal over product protection fears

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared over, now let’s tackle other health challenges: WHO chief

Bacterial resistance: the significant worldwide problem

Bias in AI is a real problem. Here’s what we should do about it

Marco Polo’s Dream

Why vaccines are not just for children

Access to health in the developping world

Iraq: Solutions needed ‘urgently’ to quell ongoing violence, break political deadlock

Time to measure up: 5 ways the fashion industry can be made more sustainable

Ceasefire holds in Tripoli, but core problems remain, says UN Libya mission chief

Libya: ‘Substantial civilian casualties’ in Derna, UN humanitarian chief ‘deeply concerned’

As ride-hailing firms drive into the future, who is being left behind?

Want a more inclusive society? Start with mobility

Tackling water scarcity: 4 ways to pull H20 out of thin air

Unemployment is down across the world’s largest economies

Human rights breaches in Hong Kong, Russia and at the US-Mexican border

Israeli settlements remain ‘flagrant violation’ of international law, UN envoy tells Security Council

EU leaders agree to delay Brexit until 31 October

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

Putin becomes the ‘perfect enemy” for the West

Humanitarian Aid: EU announces €18.5 million additional package for Latin America and the Caribbean

Bayer-Monsanto merger: the story of the rise of the “endless company”

ECB guarantees the liquidity of the Atlantic financial volume

Here’s how business needs to change for a new decade

Two women threaten to tear the world apart

Migration crisis update: The “Habsburg Empire” comes back to life while EU loses control

Here’s how to build energy infrastructures fit for the future

Back to school: Schoolchildren to receive milk, fruits and vegetables at school thanks to EU programme

How the tech sector can power the shift to a sustainable economy

EU to take action against fake news and foreign electoral interference

Further reforms will promote a stronger and more inclusive Hungarian economy

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

Misinformation and growing distrust on vaccines, ‘dangerous as a disease’ says UNICEF chief

The need to resume preventive policies for chronic noncommunicable diseases

Tax revenues in Asian and Pacific economies rebound

What the buoyant US economy means for the rest of the world

EU-US relations on the dawn of the Trump era

Philanthropy is at a turning point. Here are 6 ways it could go

Why are the financial markets shivering again?

5 world-changing ideas: our top picks for World Creativity and Innovation Day

It’s down to cities to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030

“Beating pollution for our planet”, a Sting Exclusive by Mr Erik Solheim, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment

Tech companies could achieve much more by serving the common good. Here’s 3 steps they should take

COVID-19: EU co-finances the delivery of more protective equipment to China

The recipe for creativity involves a lot of ideas, and a short break

The Shifting Rhythms of Harmonious China: Ancient, Modern & Eternal

ECB’s unconventional monetary measures give first tangible results

UN chief urges restraint following reported Saudi-led assault in Yemen

This Dutch company has devised an innovative way to deal with food waste

What wealth managers can learn from family dynamics

EU Commission draws the wrong conclusions

Accountability in Sudan ‘crucial’ to avoid ‘further bloodshed’, says UN rights office

Winter 2020 Economic Forecast: Offsetting forces confirm subdued growth

UN emissions report: World on course for more than 3 degree spike, even if climate commitments are met

Shenzhen just made all its buses electric, and taxis are next

More Stings?

Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s