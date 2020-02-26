You are here: Home / European Union News / Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

February 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
burkina

(Pawel Janiak, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

In the light of the very rapid deterioration in the humanitarian and security crisis in Burkina Faso, Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, and Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships, visited the country. During their visit to the central-north region where they met people displaced and badly affected by the crisis, the Commissioner for Crisis Management announced an initial humanitarian aid package of EUR 11.45 million for 2020.

Commissioner Lenarčič stated:« The EU will continue in its commitment to provide emergency assistance to the most vulnerable members of the population. Humanitarian aid, however, is not a sustainable solution and the underlying causes of the crisis will have to be addressed. Only an integrated response can improve security for all of the population, meet their hopes and needs and rebuild confidence within the areas affected by this crisis.»

Commissioner Lenarčič also reminded all of the players involved in the conflict that they must respect human rights and international humanitarian law.

Commissioner Urpilainen added: « We must rethink our strategy and attempt to address the roots of the problems undermining stability, social cohesion and inclusive development in the country, while strengthening the drivers behind development and consolidating the synergies between peace, development and humanitarian projects in an integrated approach. »

The Burkinabe authorities welcomed the two Commissioners who also met people directly affected by the crisis, as well as the humanitarian and development organisations that put the EU’s aid into action.

Since 2014, the EU has provided more than a billion euros in humanitarian and development aid to Burkina Faso.

Background

The EU funds humanitarian aid projects in Burkina Faso that provide shelter and emergency supplies, food, access to health and education services and protection for vulnerable members of the population. In addition, the EU’s development funds finance longer term projects to address the underlying causes of the crisis that have led to instability, conflicts and vulnerable people in the areas most affected by it. These projects focus on health, governance, food security, job creation, security and defence, energy, social cohesion and resilience of the community.

