You are here: Home / United Nations News / We need to give voice to ‘We the Peoples’, says UN chief

We need to give voice to ‘We the Peoples’, says UN chief

February 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferre Secretary-General António Guterres (center) sits down for a dialogue during a UN75 event with youth rights activists at The Graduate Institute in Geneva.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

For an Organization that is seen as all too ready to give advice, the United Nations welcomed a major role reversal on Tuesday: young people from all over the world were gathered in Switzerland to voice their concerns, outline their vision for a better future, and give Secretary-General António Guterres their advice on steering the world body through todays’ turbulent waters.

“This  globalization that has created so much wealth around the world has been leaving people behind, has been squeezing middle classes in different parts of the world and is creating also the feeling that it is not working for all,” the UN chief told an audience of more than 600 people gathered in an auditorium at The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

The discussion is one of the spotlight events taking place in the context of the UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session, which is under way in the Swiss city through 20 March.

The heartfelt and sometimes blunt feedback to the UN leadership came as part of series of conversations being held over the coming year for the UN75 campaign, marking the 75th anniversary of the UN Charter and which aims to listen to people’s hopes and fears – as well as their expectations of the UN – in a rapidly changing world.

The Secretary-General set the stage for the discussion saying: “So, the UN, in a situation like this, needs to ask itself: ‘Are we doing what we should be doing? Are we responding to the anxieties and to the aspirations of the peoples of the world? Or do we need to change, do we need to adapt to this new world?’”

‘Open up’ and create an ‘Everyone’s UN’

“You need to make the UN more democratic and more participatory, and open it up to the public, and create something like ‘Everyone’s UN’,”  said Martin Ostermeier from Germany, who currently works with the International Labour Organization (ILO), and is  a representative of  Young UN: Agents for Change, a network of over 1,700 young people working across the UN system.

He was one of six panellists on stage with Mr. Guterres.

“This dialogue is a great first start, but it shouldn’t happen every 75 years. It should happen more often,” he added, drawing laughter from the audience.

Marie-Claire Graf, a Youth Parliamentarian and student at the University of Zurich, told the Secretary-General: “Open up decision-making, be bold, be unprecedented but also really give ownership to the people. Because we can’t just hide in our ivory towers and think people will trust us.”

The notion of opening the UN up to more democratic participation and processes, as well as to the inclusion of young and marginalized people and groups, including refugees, found a very loud echo among the participants.

“My advice would be not just to listen to us, but to listen to people who have small voices or who have no voice at all,” said Adiba Qasim, a young Yazidi survivor and refugee from Iraq who is currently studying in Switzerland.

“I lost everything some years ago and because I have [faced] death so many times, and because I have [tried] everything to find a future for me, and today, in 2020, we see women getting raped, slavery and killing because of our identity, because of our religions, because of our colour, she said, “So what I want to see in 2045 is that people can live in peace, people can live really with dignity.”

“I would like to see a non-patriarchal world, because I believe that the patriarchy…cuts across all instances, not just gender, it cuts across race, it cuts across social classes. I’d like to see world that is non-racist world, as well,” said Jasmine Pokuaa Oduro, a dual citizen of Ghana and the UK, who later issued a very direct piece of advice to the UN for its use of stereotyped images on in income inequalities.

“One thing that I’d like the UN to start to prioritize now, and I think they could start doing it from now, is to stop using black and brown children in their publications to represent poverty.”

‘Declare a planetary emergency’

Many who took the floor expressed their desire for transformative policies that would broaden opportunities both within and across societies.

The need to address distortions and injustices brought about by severe disparities in wealth was a common thread running through the discussion – with several speakers highlighting the need to hold hyper-wealthy individuals and transnational corporations to greater account.

“I would like to see that multinational corporations are held accountable for their actions,” said Jan Harvey Parafina, a student from the Philippines. “Especially if they already violating human rights, as well as degrading the environment.”

Equally pervasive was the concern about the future of the planet in the context of climate change.

“As we are facing the extinction of humanity, my advice is to declare a planetary emergency – right now,” Ms. Graf urged the Secretary-General.

She stressed: “We can’t solve this crisis with small fixes; we can’t just adjust ;somewhere, we cannot just put solar panels on the roof and think that this is going to solve the climate crisis. We must go much bigger.”

Mr. Guterres summed up by conceding that that, as the United Nations, “we need to be humble, to recognize our failures and to be able to understand that we need to give the voice to ‘We the peoples’ that we are supposed to represent as the UN.”

The important thing, he continued is that “we have a lot to change in order to be able to respond. We need to adapt to be able to respond to the will of the people … and to be trusted by the people, which means giving the people a very strong influence in what we do.”

“That’s a very clear message I got from everybody here,” said the UN chief.

Tackle the spread of ‘fake news’, misinformation

In addition to broad aspirational goals and transformative policies, some speakers also made very concrete suggestions for areas in which the UN could concentrate in a more targeted way – on emerging technological threats, for example, and in investing in programmes that can foster youth leadership.

“I’d like to see a global concerted effort to tackle the issue of fake news and the spread of misinformation. Because one of the most horrifying scenarios that I can imagine is a world where you cannot tell anymore what is real and what is false, and that’s becoming increasingly likely,” said Marwan Al Chazli, an engineering student from Egypt.

He said: “I would advise a focus on youth programmes that empower young people to become changemakers. Give young people the resource to do amazing things, and they will.”

Capping off his two-days in Geneva, Mr. Guterres told the young people gathered at The Graduate Institute that the conversation represented a new beginning for the UN.

“This is the beginning of new dynamic of relationships between the UN and ‘We the Peoples’, and this relationship will hopefully be able to shape a new kind of multilateralism – a multilateralism that is inclusive, in which not only the governments, but also civil society, academia, and local communities have a voice and have influence, he said, and added: “If we are able to do that, I think it will be a big change.”

“There will be a lot of resistance. I count on you to overcome that resistance.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU Commission spends billions without achieving targets

On the detention of children in the United States of America

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

An entrepreneurial point-of view on tackling the migration crisis and the risks of abolishing Schengen

EU seeks foreign support on 5G from Mobile World Congress 2015 as the “digital gold rush” begins

Human rights: breaches in Russia, the Rakhine State and Bahrain

The challenges of mental health among the Syrian medical students

Millions of people eat octopus- here’s why we shouldn’t

Brussels enraged with Swiss referendum result to keep out EU citizens

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

Bigotry makes politicians ‘complicit in the violence that follows’ : UN independent experts

Brexit: MEPs concerned about citizens’ rights

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Madagascar: UN chief commends leaders, State institutions following ‘historic milestone’ election

Alexis Tsipras ready to test Eurozone’s political sturdiness; Up to what point?

Worldwide terror attacks have fallen for the third year in a row

Alarming level of reprisals against activists, human rights defenders, and victims – new UN report

Who can compel Wallonia to unlock CETA, the EU-Canada free trade pack?

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: Banking moguls continue brandishing financial Armageddon to intimidate us all but in Davos they worry about the very distant future

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

Rohingya refugee shelters ‘washed away’ in Bangladesh monsoon rains: UN agency

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

Why schools should teach the curriculum of the future, not the past

Decade ending 2019 likely to be hottest on record

A machine din

Financial Transaction Tax: More money for future bank bailouts?

Final preparations for DCX and IFRA Expo 2019, in association with The European Sting

These clothes were designed by artificial intelligence

We can save the Arctic if we follow the Nordic countries’ lead

Central African Republic: UNICEF outlines key actions so fresh peace deal can make real difference for children

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: “Am I a real Boy?”

This is the IMF’s latest take on the economy in 2020

Terrorism diverts resources from ‘much-needed’ development to ‘costly’ security, warns UN envoy for Central Africa

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

A Sting Exclusive: “Change is challenge, change is opportunity”, Commissioner Bienkowska cries out live from European Business Summit 2015

ECB indicates south Europeans can endure more austerity

IMF: How can Eurozone avoid stagnation

Will the French let Macron destroy their party political system?

“None of our member states has the dimension to compete with China and the US, not even Germany!”, Head of EUREKA Pedro Nunes on another Sting Exclusive

UN emergency relief fund has ‘never been more critical’: Guterres

In Finland, speeding tickets are linked to your income

UN chief saddened at news of death of former US President George H.W. Bush

‘Action and tangible progress’ needed to finally ‘win the peace’ for Syrians: UN envoy

Sri Lanka PM: This is how I will make my country rich by 2025

NHS: A great healthcare system but how accessible is it to migrants?

How Africa’s entrepreneurs are changing the direction of globalization

Tuberculosis infections declining, but not fast enough among poor, marginalised: UN health agency

Using ‘leprosy’ metaphors in political rhetoric ‘fuels public stigma’ and discrimination: UN rights expert

EU revengefully shows no mercy to Cameron by demanding a fast and sloppy Brexit now

Will 2020 be the year blockchain overcomes its hype?

At last a good price for the Greek debt!

Health privatization to blame for health inequality or poor investment in public health?

Why leaders need to upgrade their operating systems

Hospitals in Yemen attacked, disrupting healthcare for thousands of vulnerable civilians

Tiny Iceland teaches the West how to treat bankers

Finland is a world leader in clean energy. Here’s what’s driving its success

A new Europe for people, planet and prosperity for all

Climate change and health: creating global awareness and using earth resources wisely

3 reasons why Singapore is the smartest city in the world

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s