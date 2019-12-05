You are here: Home / United Nations News / Malaria: Focus on pregnant women and children, stresses UN health agency report

Malaria: Focus on pregnant women and children, stresses UN health agency report

December 5, 2019 by Leave a Comment

©UNICEF/Josh Estey More women in sub-Saharan Africa are using bed nets to protect themselves against malaria.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

While more pregnant women and children are being protected against malaria than before, more fast-tracking and greater funding are needed to reinvigorate the global response, according to a new United Nations report launched on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing encouraging signs, but the burden of suffering and death caused by malaria is unacceptable, because it is largely preventable”, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), the agency behind the World malaria report 2019.

Progress stalled

The report notes a significant increase in the number of pregnant women and children in sub-Saharan Africa sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets and using preventive medicines. However, WHO maintains that progress has stalled in the hardest-hit countries.

In 2018, some 11 million pregnant women were infected with malaria in sub-Saharan Africa, which resulted in low birthweights for nearly 900,000 children.

According to WHO, pregnancy reduces a woman’s immunity to malaria, rendering her more susceptible to infection and at greater risk of illness, severe anaemia and death.

Maternal malaria also interferes with growth in the womb, increasing the risk of premature delivery and low birth weight – a leading cause of child mortality.

And despite encouraging signs that preventive measures are helping protect pregnant women and children, from 2014 to 2018 there was no improvement in the global rate of malaria infections in the hardest-hit countries.

“Pregnant women and children are the most vulnerable to malaria, and we cannot make progress without focusing on these two groups”, the WHO chief spelled out.

Women at the fore

In outlining progress in protecting women and children in sub-Saharan Africa, the report revealed that some 61 per cent of them slept under an insecticide-treated net in 2018, as compared to 26 per cent in 2010.

Moreover, the delivery of antimalarial medicines known as “intermittent preventive treatment in pregnancy” (IPTp) to antenatal care facilities, increased from an estimated 22 per cent in 2017 to 31 per cent in 2018.

Still, too many women do not receive the recommended number of IPTp doses, or none at all.

Some women are unable to access antenatal services. Others who reach a care facility do not benefit from IPTp as the course of drugs are either not available or the health worker does not prescribe it.

Keeping children safe

WHO recommends insecticide-treated nets and preventive antimalarial medicines to guard pregnant women and children against malaria, along with robust health services that include prompt diagnostic testing and treatment.

Recalling that in 2018, 72 per cent of eligible children benefited from preventive medicine, WHO recommends seasonal preventative drug courses, during the high-transmission rainy season, for children under-five living in Africa’s Sahel subregion.

Another recommended strategy – intermittent preventive treatment in infants (IPTi) – calls for delivering antimalarial medicines to very young children through a country’s immunization programme. The tool is currently being pioneered in Sierra Leone.

“IPTi offers a tremendous opportunity to keep small children alive and healthy,” said Pedro Alonso, Director of WHO’s Global Malaria Programme.

Although timely diagnostic testing and treatment are vital, many children with a fever are not brought in for care.

According to recent country surveys, 36 per cent of children with fever in sub-Saharan Africa do not receive any medical attention.

Funding barrier

Integrated community management for malaria, pneumonia and diarrhoea can bridge gaps in clinical care in hard-to-reach communities.

And while 30 countries now implement the approach, bottlenecks in health financing bar most sub-Saharan African countries.

Last year, malaria afflicted 228 million people and killed an estimated 405 000, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa.
Inadequate funding remains a major barrier to future progress.

Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated $2.7 billion in 2018, falling far short of the $5 billion global target.

“The lack of improvement in the number of cases and deaths from malaria is deeply troubling,” said WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

So different, so close – for two twinning cities

Let Nagasaki remain ‘the last city’ to suffer nuclear devastation says museum director, as UN chief arrives

5 ways Coca-Cola is cleaning up its plastic footprint in Africa

‘Whole spectrum of Afghan society’ must get behind peace talks, UN envoy tells Security Council

EU budget agreement rejected by the European Parliament

Parliament in favour of lifting visa requirements for Kosovars

Emergency meeting called as Ebola spreads to Congolese city – UN health agency

There is huge talent in the world’s refugee camps. We must realize this overlooked potential

Here are six bold ideas to accelerate sustainable energy innovation

UN agency hails Brazil ‘milestone’ decision over Venezuelan refugees

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

A Sting Exclusive: “The challenge of Society’s digital transformation”, Spanish Minister of Spain for Industry, Energy and Tourism José Manuel Soria live from European Business Summit 2015

Council’s position on Visa Directive a step back for young people’s mobility

FROM THE FIELD: India’s plastic waste revolution

‘Agile’, multilateral response vital to combat terrorism – UN chief Guterres

The world is getting angrier, according to a new poll

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

UN should be ‘exemplary’ in defending judicial independence, top Judge tells Security Council

Building cybersecurity capacity through benchmarking: the Global Cybersecurity Index

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Migration: Better travel safe than sorry

Can we understand how the universe was formed? A young scientist explains

Russia accepts what the EU has to offer and settles to negotiate with Ukraine

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

How to future-proof India’s economy

Education and Training: where do we stand in 2014?

EU tells Britain stay in as long as you wish

World’s 1.8 billion youth must ‘have a say in the future of the planet’

Scores of Rohingya refugee shelters in Bangladesh destroyed by flooding

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change and youth inaction: oblivion or nonchalance?”, AIESEC wonders from Brussels

Joint UN-Red Cross appeal to end rising sexual violence as a weapon of war

Asia and Pacific on course to miss all Sustainable Development Goals, says UN region chief

South Sudan ‘heading towards lasting peace and stability’, UN General Assembly told

The EU seals CETA but plans to re-baptise TTIP after missing the 2016 deadline

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

‘Refrain from violence’ UN chief urges, as presidential election result is announced in DR Congo

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

UN Security Council welcomes results of Mali’s presidential elections

Climate change: Parliament’s blueprint for long-term CO2 cuts

The Banking Union divides deeply the European Union

‘A global measles crisis’ is well underway, UN agency chiefs warn

Achieving targets on energy helps meet other Global Goals, UN forum told

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Immigrants make good entrepreneurs. This study proves it

Why will Paris upcoming “loose” climate change agreement work better than the previous ones?

5 futuristic ways to fight cyber attacks

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

Climate change as determinant of health: the 21st Century challenge

EU migration deal welcomed by UN agencies

OECD welcomes French plans to increase and better target foreign aid

Science is ‘key’ to pushing forward the 2030 Agenda, UN development forum told

Women’s rights in Asia – how far have we come?

An introduction to ‘Eco-Medical Literacy’ and its importance in shaping expert medical professionals

IMF: How can Eurozone avoid stagnation

At G20 Summit OECD’s Gurría says collective action vital to tackle global challenges

Cash-strapped cities must look to private partners

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s