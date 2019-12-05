You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Climate adaptation could make the world more peaceful

Climate adaptation could make the world more peaceful

December 5, 2019 by Leave a Comment
planet

(Markus Spiske, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Daniel Pearson, Graduate of the Curtin University Sustainability Policy Institute, CUSP

As communities around the globe, especially those in poorer regions, are suffering increasingly from the negative impacts of climate change, the importance of climate adaptation is becoming more apparent. As described by the United Nations, adaptation involves reducing the risks faced by both humans and natural systems.

It helps to ensure that we can cope with the effects of climate change. Building sea walls to protect coastal communities from rising sea levels is one example of adaptation; developing drought and heat-resistant crops is another.

 

Adaptation is most commonly associated with applications such as these – so it might be surprising to learn that adaptation could also play a role in reducing the risk of violent conflict.

Climate change-related conflict has attracted increasing amounts of attention, with political figures such as Barack Obama making statements about the world becoming hungrier and more violent as a result of global warming. There are a number of examples that illustrate this; perhaps the most famous is the claim that the civil war in Syria was in part driven by a drought that ravaged the country in the preceding years. Other examples include the possibility that the growth of Islamist militant group Boko Haram has been fuelled by the Lake Chad humanitarian crisis, as well as the deadly conflict between cattle herders and farmers throughout parts of East Africa. In both instances, changing rainfall and rising temperatures have been suggested as possible catalysts.

World map shows countries most at risk of food insecurity
Food insecurity: a potential driver of conflict.
Image: World Food Programme

However, there are complex issues involved in determining if climate change is making conflict more likely. In the scientific literature, there are no agreed-upon direct links between climate change and conflict. Rather, there are a number of socio-political and economic issues that mediate the direct impacts of climate change, making any link(s) indirect and dependent on these pre-existing issues. Usually, the affected communities live below the poverty line, have little or no access to information and technology, are isolated and sometime politically or religiously marginalized – hence their increased level of vulnerability to climate-related conflict risks.

This is where climate adaptation comes in. These vulnerable communities are the most in need of adaptation initiatives, especially where there is the potential for a conflict mitigation dividend.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

A case study in Rwanda showed how climate adaptation has helped to rehabilitate agricultural land, sustain vulnerable livelihoods and ultimately assist in reducing the stress on resources experienced by these communities. It is through reducing this resource stress that, the author argues, adaptation could contribute to peace and perhaps reduce the risk of conflict.

A paper recently published in the journal Sustainable Earth outlines more specific guidelines for how adaptation can reduce the conflict risk associated with climate change and how ongoing research should proceed. The paper suggests developing a vulnerability model, which would highlight how to assess where and when conflict risk will increase. The model also highlights how adaptation can reduce this conflict risk.

But it is important to keep in mind that because there is no simple or direct connection between climate change and conflict, climate adaptation should not focus only on the direct impacts of climate change, such as increasing temperatures. Additionally, this model and its suggested variables – along with its implication – still need rigorous empirical testing.

Nonetheless, this approach represents a new and useful source of potential. Developing ways of reliably forecasting the risk of future conflict, and hence where adaptation is most needed, can help communities better prepare and build resilience. Vulnerable communities that are prepared in the face of disasters and climate stress have better survival rates than those that are not. A recent Agenda blog post highlighted the important role that data plays in helping regions manage risk and cope with natural disasters.

Climate adaptation’s value to vulnerable communities has been documented by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for decades. Adaptation is also an integral part of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 13. Without adaptation, vulnerable communities can be expected to continue to suffer the harmful impacts of climate change, including mass migration (both internally and externally) and a potentially higher risk of conflict – and their sustainable and carbon-free futures will be increasingly difficult to achieve.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mosul’s ‘3D contamination’ adds to challenges of deadly mine clearance work

No better year for the EU’s weak chain links

For the future of Europe youth remains a priority

Tougher defence tools against unfair imports to protect EU jobs and industry

Eurozone business activity again on upwards path

ZTE @ MWC14: ZTE excels in all areas at this year’s Mobile World Congress

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

Parliament seals ban on throwaway plastics by 2021

China is a renewable energy champion. But it’s time for a new approach

Cameron’s “No Brexit” campaign wins top business support as Tory front breaks

How China Mended My Heart

My disability, my identity

Easing US-China trade tensions could save millions of jobs: Asia-Pacific UN report

EU economic governance: More exploitation for the weaker countries

UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon

‘Dangerous nationalism’ seriously threatens efforts to tackle statelessness: UNHCR chief

ECB doesn’t dare touch Eurozone’s big banks

5 ways to make your organization a great sustainability partner

Localized microfactories – the new face of globalized manufacturing

G20 LIVE: G20 Antalya Summit in Numbers, 15-16 November 2015

You might soon be travelling without a passport – this is how

UN chief urges restraint following reported Saudi-led assault in Yemen

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: UNFCCC Secretariat Launches Forest Information Hub

Peace will be ‘paramount’ issue for incoming Afghan Government: UN mission chief

Efforts to save the planet must start with the Antarctic

From glass ceiling to glass cliff: women are not a leadership quick-fix

The world condemned by neo-liberals to feed trillions to banks: the New Deal exorcised

EU Commission announces Safe Harbour 2.0 and a wider Data protection reform

Do we judge robots on their colour? This study says we do

Me and China

Why is Merkel’s Germany so liberal with the refugees? Did the last elections change that?

A skills gap is jeopardizing efforts to end energy poverty

Innovation can transform the way we solve the world’s water challenges

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

COP21 Business update: Companies urge now for carbon pricing as coal is still a big issue

EU Parliament says ‘no’ to austerity budget

Bridging the gap: Health through technology

EU deal on electricity market rules to benefit both consumers and environment

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

Travel the world, find yourself

EU job-search aid worth €9.9m for 1,858 former Air France workers

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

Parliament’s interparliamentary delegations established

Facts and prejudices about work

Landmine casualties high for third consecutive year despite record funding, latest monitor reports

Digital IDs and the Digital Economy: the (still) missing link?

Human Rights breaches in Saudi Arabia, Chechnya and Zimbabwe

The EU Commission to fight unemployment tsunami with a…scoreboard

Weather reports could soon be telling us about the role of climate change

Quicker freezing and confiscation of criminal assets to fight organised crime

UN says ‘many humanitarian achievements’, one year after ouster of ISIL from Mosul

The future of work requires a return to apprenticeships

Climate change: Direct and indirect impacts on health

‘Passport to dignity’ that schools represent may expire fast, without emergency funding warns UN Palestine refugee agency

Inspiring young doctors: the beginning of the change

Eurozone: A Sluggish economy offers no extra jobs

Is 2019 the beginning of the end for coal in Europe?

How curiosity and globalization are driving a new approach to travel

Climate change will never be combatted by EU alone while some G20 countries keep procrastinating

Terrorist content online should be removed within one hour, says EP

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s