You are here: Home / European Union News / Malta: MEPs conclude fact-finding visit to assess Caruana Galizia murder inquiry

Malta: MEPs conclude fact-finding visit to assess Caruana Galizia murder inquiry

December 5, 2019 by Leave a Comment
press

(Bank Phrom, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Following recent developments in the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, MEPs visited Malta between 3-4 December to take stock of the situation on the ground.

The delegation of MEPs, led by Sophie in ‘t Veld (Renew Europe, NL), met the Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat and other government members, the police, judicial authorities, the opposition, representatives of civil society and journalists, as well as members of the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia, amongst others. This is the third time an EP delegation has visited Malta to inquire into the murder of Ms Caruana Galizia and the state of the rule of law.

MEPs remain unconvinced that Prime Minister Muscat has acted judiciously in the last few weeks, including in his decision to remain in office until mid-January. Throughout their meetings, especially with the Prime Minister, they stressed that the negative perceptions of the government’s actions, as well as the falling trust and credibility, were not being addressed. They underlined that it is of paramount importance that the investigations continue without undue interference and that justice is served. In this regard, the delegation stressed that the next 40 days will be crucial, also for trust in the integrity of the investigation. MEPs remain concerned that, with Prime Minister Muscat in place, that integrity is at risk.

Following a meeting with high-ranking police officials and investigators, MEPs acknowledged the progress in investigating the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, while recognising that the case is far from being closed. They also expressed their worry that the investigations into related money laundering and corruption cases have not advanced, especially with regard to Keith Schembri, the former Chief of Staff of Prime Minister Muscat, and Konrad Mizzi, the former Tourism Minister. The delegation reiterated that Europol needs to be closely involved in all aspects of the investigation.

Finally, MEPs noted that a reform process is underway addressing amongst other things, the controversial constitutional role of the Attorney General and the current system of judicial appointments. However, they underlined that persistent threats to the rule of law in Malta cannot be precluded. In this regard, MEPs welcomed Commission Vice-President Jourová’s comments, stating that Malta’s failure to enact judicial reforms could serve as a basis for triggering an Article 7 procedure. They called on the European Commission to start a dialogue with Malta in the rule of law framework immediately.

Speaking at the end of the delegation’s visit, Ms in ‘t Veld said:

“We came to Malta with deep concerns, and we leave not reassured. The rule of law under pressure, impunity for crimes, widespread corruption, journalists intimidated and harassed, the right of assembly thwarted and politics descended into toxic bipartisanism. Malta is a part of Europe; what affects Malta, affects Europe. Europe must monitor this situation closely, and press for far-reaching constitutional reforms. We stand by the people of Malta, who deserve clean government and officials with integrity.”

The delegation comprised of the following MEPs:

A press conference took place at the end of the mission, available here. The video will also be available later in EbS+, together with other audiovisual material from the mission.

Background

Following visits to Malta and Slovakia in the aftermath of the murders of the Maltese blogger and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, the Civil Liberties Committee set up its Rule of Law Monitoring Group in June 2018. Having looked into concerns about the progress of the investigations, as well as allegations of harassment, intimidation, corruption and fraud, the final report identified serious shortcomings in the rule of law.

In the 9th parliamentary term, the Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group will monitor and report on relevant issues across all member states until 31 December 2021. Newly arising issues can be added to the DRFMG scope if Members representing a committee majority agree.

The Monitoring Group continues to review the situation in Malta. In its latest meeting on 28 November, the DRFMG discussed the latest developments in Malta and received an update from Europol regarding the support given by the EU Agency. It reiterates its resolution from March this year, in particular the need for full clarity and for justice to be done in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

So different, so close – for two twinning cities

Let Nagasaki remain ‘the last city’ to suffer nuclear devastation says museum director, as UN chief arrives

5 ways Coca-Cola is cleaning up its plastic footprint in Africa

‘Whole spectrum of Afghan society’ must get behind peace talks, UN envoy tells Security Council

EU budget agreement rejected by the European Parliament

Parliament in favour of lifting visa requirements for Kosovars

Emergency meeting called as Ebola spreads to Congolese city – UN health agency

There is huge talent in the world’s refugee camps. We must realize this overlooked potential

Here are six bold ideas to accelerate sustainable energy innovation

UN agency hails Brazil ‘milestone’ decision over Venezuelan refugees

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

A Sting Exclusive: “The challenge of Society’s digital transformation”, Spanish Minister of Spain for Industry, Energy and Tourism José Manuel Soria live from European Business Summit 2015

Council’s position on Visa Directive a step back for young people’s mobility

FROM THE FIELD: India’s plastic waste revolution

‘Agile’, multilateral response vital to combat terrorism – UN chief Guterres

The world is getting angrier, according to a new poll

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

UN should be ‘exemplary’ in defending judicial independence, top Judge tells Security Council

Building cybersecurity capacity through benchmarking: the Global Cybersecurity Index

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Migration: Better travel safe than sorry

Can we understand how the universe was formed? A young scientist explains

Russia accepts what the EU has to offer and settles to negotiate with Ukraine

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

How to future-proof India’s economy

Education and Training: where do we stand in 2014?

EU tells Britain stay in as long as you wish

World’s 1.8 billion youth must ‘have a say in the future of the planet’

Scores of Rohingya refugee shelters in Bangladesh destroyed by flooding

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change and youth inaction: oblivion or nonchalance?”, AIESEC wonders from Brussels

Joint UN-Red Cross appeal to end rising sexual violence as a weapon of war

Asia and Pacific on course to miss all Sustainable Development Goals, says UN region chief

South Sudan ‘heading towards lasting peace and stability’, UN General Assembly told

The EU seals CETA but plans to re-baptise TTIP after missing the 2016 deadline

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

‘Refrain from violence’ UN chief urges, as presidential election result is announced in DR Congo

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

UN Security Council welcomes results of Mali’s presidential elections

Climate change: Parliament’s blueprint for long-term CO2 cuts

The Banking Union divides deeply the European Union

‘A global measles crisis’ is well underway, UN agency chiefs warn

Achieving targets on energy helps meet other Global Goals, UN forum told

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Immigrants make good entrepreneurs. This study proves it

Why will Paris upcoming “loose” climate change agreement work better than the previous ones?

5 futuristic ways to fight cyber attacks

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

Climate change as determinant of health: the 21st Century challenge

EU migration deal welcomed by UN agencies

OECD welcomes French plans to increase and better target foreign aid

Science is ‘key’ to pushing forward the 2030 Agenda, UN development forum told

Women’s rights in Asia – how far have we come?

An introduction to ‘Eco-Medical Literacy’ and its importance in shaping expert medical professionals

IMF: How can Eurozone avoid stagnation

At G20 Summit OECD’s Gurría says collective action vital to tackle global challenges

Cash-strapped cities must look to private partners

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s