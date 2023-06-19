Shattering Stigma: Empowering Youth and Embracing the Menstrual Cycle

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Maryum Imran, an MBBS student at Dow Medical College located in Karachi, Pakistan. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Menstruation, despite being one of the many normal human bodily processes, is shrouded in secrecy, silence, and shame. Throughout history and across different cultures, menstruation has always been portrayed as an impure and dirty. It is an experience that is heavily veiled in myths and stereotypes, those that could easily be debunked if spoken about openly. However, the mere mention of the word seems to make society’s skin crawl.

The youth, armed with knowledge and empathy, have the power to challenge societal norms and bring about a desperately needed change, make periods an accepted part of life and shape a world that we’d all be proud to live in.To solve the problem, the youth of today need to understand where the problem arose from. The root of the stigma surrounding menstruation is deeply embedded in centuries of religious and cultural texts in which women were restricted, secluded, and excluded from religious practices and social gatherings when menstruating. Though civilizations evolved and society modernized, this narrow-minded approach towards menstruation is still deeply ingrained in society.

The media fuels the fire through its portrayal of menses as unclean, unpleasant, and embarrassing. This stigma grossly impacts women, both physically and psychologically, and can prevent them from properly learning about their bodies and how to manage menstrual-related symptoms. Additionally, it may be uncomfortable for menstruating females to go to school or work due to fear of judgement or lack of proper facilities.

Whispers and shame dance around the very essence of womanhood. Today’s youth have more power than they give themselves credit for; their greatest weapon being an unlimited access to knowledge at their fingertips. They can easily educate themselves on the topic of menstruation and spread their new-found knowledge. The taboo around periods can be overcome with open dialogue. Teens may start discussions about menstruation in classrooms, youth groups, and online forums, fostering environments where people feel comfortable discussing the topic openly and raising queries.

Youngsters may also use social media to their advantage in the fight against menstruation stigma. They can produce and disseminate material that normalizes, dispels myths, and promotes healthy views on periods. Hashtag campaigns, personal tales, and encouraging content promoted on social media may reach a large audience and spark discussions.

Youngsters around the world can collaborate to advocate for menstrual hygiene curriculum to be introduced into schools which would give pubescents an opportunity to learn about their bodies in a safe environment. Through volunteering and fundraising campaigns, determined youngsters can spread awareness and introduce affordable menstrual products in low socioeconomic areas. As we discuss the importance of raising awareness about menstruation, an overlooked side of the conversation is men. Although menstruation is generally considered to be a topic exclusively concerning females, it is important to recognize that it does impact males as well. By involving both genders, in the dialogue and education on menstruation, we can create a future generation that treats menstruation with compassion and not contempt.

About the author

Maryum Imran is an MBBS student at Dow Medical College located in Karachi, Pakistan. Despite being born in Pakistan, she moved to Malaysia at an early age where she spent the better part of her life. After completing her A levels, she returned to Pakistan to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Maryum is interested in the field of Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Paediatrics. To de-stress from the demands of Med school, Maryum takes to the internet and writes riveting fanfiction. When she finds the time, she immensely enjoys travelling to different countries.