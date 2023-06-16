A record number of people are now internally displaced. What does this mean and why are numbers rising so fast?

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum./

Author: Johnny Wood, Writer, Forum Agenda

Internally displaced people (IDP) are those forced from their home by conflict or disaster but who seek safety in the same country rather than by crossing borders, meaning they are not technically refugees.A record 71.1 million people were internally displaced at the end of 2022.Disasters such as floods and droughts accounted for more than half of the annual IDP numbers.

Imagine suddenly having to leave behind your home, your possessions and your community to flee to another part of your country. This is the stark reality facing a record number of people.Those facing such a fate are known as internally displaced people (IDP). This term covers anyone who is forced to leave their home because of issues such as conflicts, human rights violations and natural disasters, but who doesn’t have to cross an international border to find safety. Not crossing a border means IDPs are technically not refugees. But both groups still have to endure the trauma of displacement when forced to flee war or disaster – or sometimes both. There are many reasons why internally displaced people remain in their homeland. Some may want to stay close to home, hoping that the situation improves. For others there is less of a choice – they may lack the physical strength or means to pay to travel to another country, or they may be within a conflict zone and prevented from leaving.

Disasters accounted for more than half of internal displacements in 2022, with extreme weather exacerbated by climate change forcing almost 32 million people to leave their home. More than 19 million disaster displacements – 6 in every 10 – were triggered by severe floods. This happened most notably in Pakistan – where the world’s largest disaster displacement for a decade took place – and the Philippines.

Extreme weather displaced almost 32 million people in 2022. Image: Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre

Other countries most impacted by severe floods, storms, cyclones, droughts and weather extremes included China, India and Nigeria.While almost half of the disasters caused fewer than 100 people to be displaced, the combined effect of the high volume of events had a significant impact.

Internally displaced by conflict

Conflict and violence was the second leading cause of internal displacements in 2022. These events displaced 28.3 million people, almost double the previous year’s total.The numbers included 16.9 million uprooted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – the highest level ever recorded for an individual country. Ukraine accounted for 60% of global conflict displacements.

A total of 28.3 million people were displaced by war and conflict in 2022. Image: Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre

Other war-torn countries with the highest levels of internal displacement included the Democratic Republic of the Congo with more than 4 million, Ethiopia with around 2 million, Myanmar with around 1 million and Somalia with 620,000. Overall, there was a threefold increase in conflict displacements in 2022 compared with the annual average for the past decade. As a result, by the end of the year a total of 62.5 million people were displaced due to war or violence.

Climate change, conflict and displacement

While people in many parts of the world are impacted, nearly three-quarters of all internally displaced people live in just 10 countries: Syria, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Sudan.The global increase in displacements together with the impact of conflicts and disasters, have increased food insecurity, the report notes. Despite gaps in the availability of data, the two are clearly interlinked, it says.

Discover What is the World Economic Forum doing to help ensure global food security? Two billion people in the world currently suffer from malnutrition and according to some estimates, we need 60% more food to feed the global population by 2050. Yet the agricultural sector is ill-equipped to meet this demand: 700 million of its workers currently live in poverty, and it is already responsible for 70% of the world’s water consumption and 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions. New technologies could help our food systems become more sustainable and efficient, but unfortunately the agricultural sector has fallen behind other sectors in terms of technology adoption. Launched in 2018, the Forum’s Innovation with a Purpose Platform is a large-scale partnership that facilitates the adoption of new technologies and other innovations to transform the way we produce, distribute and consume our food. With research, increasing investments in new agriculture technologies and the integration of local and regional initiatives aimed at enhancing food security, the platform is working with over 50 partner institutions and 1,000 leaders around the world to leverage emerging technologies to make our food systems more sustainable, inclusive and efficient. Learn more about Innovation with a Purpose’s impact and contact us to see how you can get involved.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s leading grain and fertilizer producers, and the war between them has seriously impacted the availability of both for use in agricultural production, for example.Conflicts and natural disasters are seen as a major short-term threats facing the world, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023. It ranks natural disasters and extreme weather events as the second greatest risk in the coming two years.

Conflicts and natural disasters are among the biggest risks facing the world. Image: World Economic Forum

Today, there are approximately twice as many IDPs as refugees, according to UNHCR. Many are living in crowded makeshift camps or emergency shelters, with minimal access to basic necessities like healthcare, and little if any certainty about their future. Alongside immediate humanitarian help, investment and support is needed to help internally displaced