You are here: Home / European Union News / ASEM Summit: Europe and Asia reaffirm shared partnership and engagement to a stronger recovery from the pandemic

ASEM Summit: Europe and Asia reaffirm shared partnership and engagement to a stronger recovery from the pandemic

November 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

During the 13th Asia-Europe (ASEM) Summit on 25-26 November which took place in virtual format from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, leaders reaffirmed their shared partnership and engagement in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the title ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth’, the Summit brought together Heads of State or Government of 30 European States and 20 Asian partners, the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary-General. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, Charles Michel, represented the European Union at the Summit. Leaders exchanged on global challenges and on a post-pandemic sustainable socio-economic recovery, to agree on ways to ensure a green recovery, and to reinforce cooperation on foreign and security policies.

In her opening speech, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “For more than 25 years, the Asia-Europe Meeting has been the most comprehensive partnership forum between Asia and Europe. It has helped us tackle some of the big challenges of the day. In the years to come, this partnership will be even more important to recover from the pandemic. Together, we need to rebuild a more sustainable and equitable world, and we need to strengthen multilateralism. Because Asia and Europe are closely connected and together, we have significant weight in the world.”

Following the COP26 in Glasgow, the ASEM Summit was the most important multilateral meeting in autumn 2021. The EU and its ASEM partners are highly interconnected, with many shared interests and solid ties, from trade and investments to research and development, as well as sustainable development, climate change, biodiversity protection and security. With its Indo-Pacific Strategy adopted in September 2021, the EU has reinforced its strategic focus, presence and actions in the region to contribute to regional stability, security, prosperity and sustainable development, at a time of rising challenges and tensions in the region.

EU-Asia connectivity remain a major focus of the EU. In her speech, the President announced that the Commission will soon present the ‘Global Gateway’ strategy. It will build on the 2018 EU-Asia connectivity strategy updating it to the current context, notably with a global scope and more clearly defined financing tools from the EU.

Background

The 13th ASEM took place following earlier postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous, 12th ASEM Summit took place in Brussels on 18-19 October 2018. Established in 1996, ASEM is an informal platform for political dialogue and cooperation, which now brings together 53 partners, making it the biggest international leaders’ gathering after United Nations General Assembly. It consists of 51 partner countries and 2 organisational” partners (the EU and ASEAN). Of the 51 partner countries, 30 are in the ‘European Group‘- 27 EU Member States, Norway, Switzerland and the UK. The EEAS coordinates the European Group, together with the Council Presidency, which is an informal secretariat role.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What will education look like in 20 years? Here are 4 scenarios

How private equity can fund the fight against climate change

Reforms in the Western Balkans and Turkey: annual assessments and recommendations

We can save the Arctic if we follow the Nordic countries’ lead

South Eurozone urgently needs fairer distribution of taxation burden

American women are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their mothers

The vicious cycle of poverty and exclusion spreads fast engulfing more children

Parlamentarians to “break up” with reality in the Google antitrust case

Quicker freezing and confiscation of criminal assets in the EU

This plastic drinks bottle is made from plants

Tackling ‘deeply worrying’ global rise in anti-Semitism is a job for all societies everywhere, says UN chief

JADE Handover Ceremony at the European Parliement

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

Opening – February plenary session, 27 new seats

The number of internally displaced people is at a record high. Here’s why

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

EU summit compromise: positive step for recovery, inadequate in the long-term

What we’ve learned about mental health from young people

EU to negotiate an FTA with Japan

Syria: Urgent, concrete actions needed, to protect children too young to ‘make sense of this senseless war’

GSMA Mobile 360 Series –Digital Societies, in association with The European Sting

Commission puts in place transparency and authorisation mechanism for exports of COVID-19 vaccines

Meet the Seed Warrior: the man on a mission to rescue India’s rice diversity

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

The Challenger Within – Mental Health In Romania During Lockdown

Towards the new era of medicine

Here’s how data can shine a light on financial crime

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

MEPs want to boost energy storage in the EU to help spur decarbonisation

New UN finance panel to push Global Goals forward

Pakistan: UN strongly condemns terrorist attack that leaves scores dead and wounded at election rally

Towards a tobacco free India

More than half of the global population is now online

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

FROM THE FIELD: ‘A piece of me’ was taken

Prevention is key to ‘breaking the cycle of HIV transmission’, UN chief tells General Assembly

The global liberal order is in trouble – can it be salvaged, or will it be replaced?

MEPs unanimously condemn recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria

Why we need a moderate approach to moderating online content

Children paying a high price for inequality

These are the top 10 global causes of death – but two diseases are in decline

‘I thought I’d never get out alive’ – the Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

World Health Organisation and medical students: is there any room for improvement?

Aid teams respond to escalating southwest Syria conflict: 750,000 civilians are at risk

State aid: Commission approves €9 billion Italian “umbrella” scheme to support economy in coronavirus outbreak

Four years on and half a billion dollars later – Tax Inspectors Without Borders

How fake news still makes it difficult to cope with coronavirus

How three US cities are using data to end homelessness

5 ways to get your business ready for AI in 2020

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: mental health, conflict prevention, Ebola in Uganda, Sudan protests, child labour

Measles in Europe: infection rates highest in a decade, says UN health agency

Political agreement on the Aarhus Regulation: Commission welcomes increased public scrutiny of EU acts related to the environment

Brexit negotiations: back to square one, tougher words, no good faith

Here are 5 security challenges Nigeria’s leader must tackle

There isn’t a single country on track to make the UN’s targets for gender equality

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

Chart of the day: These countries have the largest carbon footprints

European Parliament speaks out against “killer robots”

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: