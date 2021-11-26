You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission welcomes approval of the Pact for Research and Innovation in Europe and future governance of the European Research Area

Commission welcomes approval of the Pact for Research and Innovation in Europe and future governance of the European Research Area

November 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Council of the European Union adopted a Recommendation on ‘A Pact for Research and Innovation in Europe’ (Pact for R&I), as well as its conclusions on the future governance of the European Research Area.

The Pact for R&I defines common values and principles for research and innovation in Europe, such as freedom of scientific research and free circulation of researchers and knowledge. It also outlines 16 shared priority areas for joint action, ranging from fostering open science for faster sharing of knowledge and data, to reinforcing the scientific leadership and excellence of the European Union, with the involvement of all European regions and citizens.

At the same time, the conclusions of the Council include the first European Research Area Policy Agenda, setting out 20 voluntary actions for the next three years. Among these actions are promoting attractive and sustainable research careers, bringing science closer to citizens and improving EU-wide access to excellence.

Together, the Pact and the conclusions set out a new vision and priorities, confirm the EU’s and Member States’ commitment to the European Research Area and set up a new structure for its management. They mark an important milestone in realising ‘A new European Research Area for Research and Innovation’.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said: “Together with the Member States we are now going ahead with the Pact for Research and Innovation, as well as a new and efficient governance structure of the new European Research Area. Laying out our common values and our strategic priorities for research and innovation will help us unite our research and innovation efforts and bring innovative sustainable solutions to the market.”

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “The adoption of the Pact and the Council conclusions is a step forward in our ambition to create an ERA fit for the future. It shows our common commitment to mobilise research and innovation policies with concrete actions towards the challenges of today and notably the green and digital transitions. The new governance framework allows us to work even closer together with Member States and stakeholders to create the single, borderless market for research, innovation and technology that Europe needs for its competitiveness.”

The Pact for R&I testifies to Europe’s ambition for reforms in support of research and innovation and establishes the basis for a simplified coordination with Member States and an updated monitoring mechanism to evaluate the progress made. The new governance for the European Research Area (ERA) will improve the current structure to allow for closer collaboration and coordination of policies across the EU and its Member States. This includes the development of the first ERA Policy Agenda with concrete actions for the next three years. The priority areas for action established in the Pact provide a stable framework for updates of the joint ERA policy agenda for the period after 2024.

Going forward, the future ERA Forum, a Commission expert group composed of the Commission and Member States’ representatives, will be established at the beginning of 2022. In the context of the ERA Forum, the Member States and the Commission will co-design and coordinate the implementation of the ERA actions, prepare future updates of the ERA Policy Agenda, and ensure the involvement of Horizon Europe Associated Countries, relevant third countries and stakeholders. Moreover, the new ERA monitoring system, including a scoreboard, a dashboard and an online policy platform, will be created by mid-2022.

Background

First launched in 2000, the European Research Area aims to better integrate Europe’s research and innovation systems and to enhance cooperation between the EU, Member States, and stakeholders.

Today’s evolving context, including the EU’s ambitions in the green and digital transition and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and society, placed new needs on the European Research Area. The process to revitalise the ERA began in 2018. The Commission Communication on ‘A new ERA for Research and Innovation’ of September 2020 set out a new vision, which was endorsed by the Council conclusions on the new ERA in December 2020. The establishment of the ERA Forum for Transition, an expert group composed of the Commission and Member States, kick-started the joint work at the beginning of 2020.

Following up on the Commission’s proposal in July 2021, the Pact for R&I defines priority areas for joint action in the European Research Area, sets out the ambition for investments and reforms and forms the basis for a simplified policy coordination and monitoring process at EU and Member States’ level to share their reform and investment approaches and enhance the exchange of best practices.

The adoption of the Pact for R&I and the Council conclusions today, including the first ERA Policy Agenda, are essential steps to put the vision into practice. Both milestones adopted today have greatly benefitted from the work in the ERA Forum for Transition, including the involvement of stakeholders.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What will education look like in 20 years? Here are 4 scenarios

How private equity can fund the fight against climate change

Reforms in the Western Balkans and Turkey: annual assessments and recommendations

We can save the Arctic if we follow the Nordic countries’ lead

South Eurozone urgently needs fairer distribution of taxation burden

American women are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their mothers

The vicious cycle of poverty and exclusion spreads fast engulfing more children

Parlamentarians to “break up” with reality in the Google antitrust case

Quicker freezing and confiscation of criminal assets in the EU

This plastic drinks bottle is made from plants

Tackling ‘deeply worrying’ global rise in anti-Semitism is a job for all societies everywhere, says UN chief

JADE Handover Ceremony at the European Parliement

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

Opening – February plenary session, 27 new seats

The number of internally displaced people is at a record high. Here’s why

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

EU summit compromise: positive step for recovery, inadequate in the long-term

What we’ve learned about mental health from young people

EU to negotiate an FTA with Japan

Syria: Urgent, concrete actions needed, to protect children too young to ‘make sense of this senseless war’

GSMA Mobile 360 Series –Digital Societies, in association with The European Sting

Commission puts in place transparency and authorisation mechanism for exports of COVID-19 vaccines

Meet the Seed Warrior: the man on a mission to rescue India’s rice diversity

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

The Challenger Within – Mental Health In Romania During Lockdown

Towards the new era of medicine

Here’s how data can shine a light on financial crime

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

MEPs want to boost energy storage in the EU to help spur decarbonisation

New UN finance panel to push Global Goals forward

Pakistan: UN strongly condemns terrorist attack that leaves scores dead and wounded at election rally

Towards a tobacco free India

More than half of the global population is now online

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

FROM THE FIELD: ‘A piece of me’ was taken

Prevention is key to ‘breaking the cycle of HIV transmission’, UN chief tells General Assembly

The global liberal order is in trouble – can it be salvaged, or will it be replaced?

MEPs unanimously condemn recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria

Why we need a moderate approach to moderating online content

Children paying a high price for inequality

These are the top 10 global causes of death – but two diseases are in decline

‘I thought I’d never get out alive’ – the Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

World Health Organisation and medical students: is there any room for improvement?

Aid teams respond to escalating southwest Syria conflict: 750,000 civilians are at risk

State aid: Commission approves €9 billion Italian “umbrella” scheme to support economy in coronavirus outbreak

Four years on and half a billion dollars later – Tax Inspectors Without Borders

How fake news still makes it difficult to cope with coronavirus

How three US cities are using data to end homelessness

5 ways to get your business ready for AI in 2020

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: mental health, conflict prevention, Ebola in Uganda, Sudan protests, child labour

Measles in Europe: infection rates highest in a decade, says UN health agency

Political agreement on the Aarhus Regulation: Commission welcomes increased public scrutiny of EU acts related to the environment

Brexit negotiations: back to square one, tougher words, no good faith

Here are 5 security challenges Nigeria’s leader must tackle

There isn’t a single country on track to make the UN’s targets for gender equality

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

Chart of the day: These countries have the largest carbon footprints

European Parliament speaks out against “killer robots”

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: