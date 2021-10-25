You are here: Home / European Union News / Turkey: a serious diplomatic crisis that can still be avoided

Turkey: a serious diplomatic crisis that can still be avoided

October 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The announcement that ten ambassadors have been expelled from Turkey can only be understood as an attempt to divert attention from the real urgent issues, state MEPs.

Parliament Standing Rapporteur for Turkey Nacho Sánchez Amor (S&D, ES) and the Chair of the EU-Turkey Parliamentary Delegation Sergey Lagodinsky (Greens/EFA, DE) issued the following statement in reaction to President Erdoğan’s instruction to the foreign minister to declare ten ambassadors persona non grata over their statement on the ongoing case of businessman Osman Kavala.

“The measures announced by President Erdoğan against 10 ambassadors over their statement on the ongoing persecution of businessman Osman Kavala are incomprehensible and completely baseless. We can only understand them as an attempt to divert attention from the real urgent issues, domestic and bilateral. It is not these Ambassadors or their governments who decided it is Turkey’s responsibility to release Osman Kavala. It is the European Court of Human Rights that ordered his immediate release in December 2019, reiterated afterwards by six decisions and an interim resolution by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. Turkey is therefore obliged to respect this Court’s decision, just as it is under the obligation to follow a similar ruling on Selahattin Demirtaş.

Rule of law and fair trial guarantees are foundational pillars of any democracy. As repeatedly underlined by reports of the European Commission and the Council of Europe, and stressed in the Annual Report of the European Parliament, Turkey has a serious deficit in these fields that needs urgent correction. Those problems are addressed by comprehensive reforms, not by sanctions against those who merely demand what the European Court of Human Rights had clearly stated. It is unacceptable that attacks on critical voices and interference with the judiciary have continuously been happening in Turkey. It is more than unfortunate that now an attempt has been made to silence the criticism from abroad. Our position on Osman Kavala’s case and criticism of other democracy deficits in Turkey will remain undeterred despite this sad development.

We are on the verge of a serious diplomatic crisis that can still be averted. We call on Turkish authorities to refrain from steps that could result in an even worse scenario in our relations than the difficult period we have been living through during the recent years, a crisis that we just were hoping to overcome. Once again, we call on Turkey to comply with its international commitments and abide by the ECtHR rulings with regard, among others, to the cases of Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirtaş.

We urge the European Union to coordinate a joint reaction and while still possible encourage Turkish counterparts to de-escalate.”

Background

President Erdoğan announced on Saturday that he had given the order to Turkey’s Foreign Minister to declare the Ambassadors of ten countries “persona non grata.” The ten countries are Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States of America. President Erdoğan wants the ambassadors expelled after the ten countries in question urged the Government to release Turkish activist Osman Kavala, who has been a political prisoner in the country for almost four years, without conviction.

On 8 October, the Foreign Affairs Committee Standing Rapporteur for Turkey Nacho Sanchez Amor (S&D, ES) was in Turkey and attended Mr Kavala’s trial in a show of solidarity.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Can climate change action lead to better inclusion?

Around 52 million in Near East, North Africa, suffering chronic undernourishment, new UN food agency report reveals

Kenya wants to run entirely on green energy by 2020

Mobile health: The future of global healthcare

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of joint control over Prosegur Alarmas by Telefónica and Prosegur

Is Haiti better prepared for disasters, nine years on from the 2010 earthquake?

To entrepreneurship and beyond!

Celebrating Multilingualism Day at the EP – where 24 languages meet

The application that encourages us to be heroes

EU farm policy reform: Council must be more flexible – we cannot waste more time

The Novel Coronavirus: The Truth against the Myths

Understanding the challenge surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine campaign

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

Inflation keeps falling in Eurozone

To Brexit or not to Brexit: British exceptionalism doesn’t allow any Obama telling Brits what to do

Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?

UN health agency highlights lifestyle choices that can prevent onset of dementia, as millions more succumb each year

Reusing 10% will stop almost half of plastic waste from entering the ocean. Here’s how

In the United States, there aren’t enough hours in the week to make rent

VAT: EU Member States still losing almost €150 billion in revenues according to new figures

Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

Despite setbacks, ‘political will’ to end Yemen war stronger than ever: top UN envoy

Dreaming of China

UK and EU27 citizens in the UK to remain part of EP Communication programmes

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Stop Finning – Stop the trade’ initiative

Climate change: Parliament’s blueprint for long-term CO2 cuts

EU strengthens cooperation with Ethiopia

A fight for equality: the female fight

Aluminium can help to build the circular economy. Here’s how

EU budget for 2021-2027: Commission welcomes provisional agreement on Horizon Europe, the future EU research and innovation programme

Time is running out – global emissions rules for shipping need to be reached now

This UK campaign is working to close the politics gender gap

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

5 ways social enterprise funders can act differently in 2021

Bundesbank’s President Weidmann criticises France and the EU. Credibility at risk?

These are the biggest hurdles on the path to clean energy

Amid global ‘learning crisis’, Parliaments can ensure adequate resources for education, says UN Assembly President

Essential infrastructure: new rules to boost co-operation and resilience

Food choices today, impact health of both ‘people and planet’ tomorrow

Election 2019: New, Updated seat projection for new Parliament

EU boosts humanitarian aid budget for 2021 as needs rise

Why are the financial markets shivering again?

ECB to play down IMF’s alarms for deflation danger in the EU

This app lets you order leftovers to help fight food waste

European Commission welcomes political agreement on new €14.2 billion Pre-Accession Assistance Instrument (IPA III)

The creation and maintenance of smoke-free public spaces in the UK

The EU banking union needs a third pillar guaranteeing deposits

5 shocking facts about inequality, according to Oxfam’s latest report

7 ways for businesses to capture the youth dividend

Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

Eurozone banks to separate risky activities: Can they stay afloat?

Trade/Human Rights: Commission decides to partially withdraw Cambodia’s preferential access to the EU market

EU and 15 World Trade Organization members establish contingency appeal arrangement for trade disputes

Gender equality, justice in law and practice: Essential for sustainable development

MEPs: Focus on crisis response when coordinating economic and budgetary policies

European Youth Event 2016 – bridge between youth and policy makers

UN chief commends African Union on adoption of institutional reforms

The community and a decent working conditions for the young health workforce

Industrial clusters using green hydrogen can drive clean energy transition in Europe and China

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: