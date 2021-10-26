You are here: Home / Policy / Health / An invisible enemy and a virtual (yet real) world

An invisible enemy and a virtual (yet real) world

October 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Leo Victor Kim is an eighteen-year-old korean-brazilian first-year medical student in Campinas State University (UNICAMP), which is among the best medical courses in Brazil. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Not being able to meet our friends, our distant family members, or our dearest grandparents; having to create accounts in video calling apps we’ve never heard of; having to wear masks and adhere to the exhaustively repeated – but necessary –  ‘social distancing’; knowing that luckily people our age didn’t have many consequences by the disease as older folks had. These were just a few of the thousands of things we, as youngsters, had to start doing to adapt to the so-called ‘New Normal’.

The invisible, small and lethal enemy stopped the world, but our lives had to go on: there wasn’t a pause button for this whole catastrophic movie scene with apocalyptic backdrop tones and ‘end-times’ refinements. Nor was there a single moment of certainty in the meantime, as everything had been extremely uncertain and there was no prospect of returning to face-to-face activities as we used to have in our pre-COVID-19 life. Now imagine all this for a young person, who has always heard that this would be ‘the best time in life’, a time of great benefit and enjoyment, to meet people, to get to know the world and to be able to live new experiences and also to live the peak of life which is youth. If there is a word that best defines this historical moment, it is frustration for the youth.

Allied to all this, let us think about the lost lives. I ask for a minute of silence please – although one minute is not enough given the weight of losing so many lives to this virus. We all have lost or know someone who has lost a loved one. A piece of themselves went away. The news of deaths and collapses in the world’s health systems sensitized us at first, but then we were hardened because if at first the thousand lives lost a day seemed absurd, when we reached death peaks more towards the middle of the pandemic waves, we became numb in the face of all these lives that have unfortunately gone away.  We forgot that behind a number there was a person; and behind a person, a family, and a whole circle of friends who certainly mourned for the life that was passing. And even grief was affected: the process of not going to the deceased’s funeral or ceremony made the process even more difficult. To this day we feel that these people are still with us!

Wrapping up, I conclude: with a year of adaptation, frustration and callousness, especially in the face of poorly elaborated mourning, the mental health of our young people was immeasurably affected. An entire generation has lost, albeit briefly, a part of what life would have been like before the pandemic. But even in the face of all this, we survived and we have this story that we carry with us and we are stronger than when we entered the pandemic – at least that’s what I believe.

About the author

Leo Victor Kim is an eighteen-year-old korean-brazilian first-year medical student in Campinas State University (UNICAMP), which is among the best medical courses in Brazil.

Although having great interests in medicine, he also believes that writing is one of the most beautiful Arts and for that reason tutors voluntarily pre-uni students to improve their writing skills in essays that are required for university entry. If there is one thing Leo strongly believes is that knowledge is the key to changing the World.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

CDNIFY @ TheNextWeb 2014

Is technology key to improving global health and education, or just an expensive distraction?

‘Answer the call of Afghans’ to reduce impact of conflict, UN urges all parties amid increase in civilian airstrike deaths

Parliaments can be pillars of democracy and defenders of human rights, says UN chief on International Day

Why the oil industry has less time to decarbonize than it might think

Policymakers can ensure the 4IR is fairer than the last three

The world’s e-waste is a huge problem. It’s also a golden opportunity

Ditching plastic straws isn’t enough. Here’s how to achieve zero waste.

What are we actually working for?

Implementation of EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EU mobilises €663 million in humanitarian assistance

Pharmaceuticals in the environment: Commission defines actions to address risks and challenges

This billion-dollar campaign wants to protect 30% of the planet by 2030

EU-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement sees the light as Moscow’s reaction once more looms

New rules for temporary border controls within the Schengen area

UN chief hails Libyan leaders’ agreement to hold general election

This is how the US energy market is shifting

Writing a new story in gender inequalities: women gaining space and respect in medicine

Consumers are getting more complex. Brands need to keep up to survive

UN chief calls for ‘immediate end’ to escalation of fighting in southwestern Syria, as thousands are displaced

This new programme could hold the key to solving global health challenges

We should treat data as a natural resource. Here’s why

Interview with ourselves: the mental health of health professionals

How water scarcity triggers the refugee crisis – and what tech can do to solve it

A Sting Exclusive: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on South China Sea issue at the ASEAN Regional Forum

Commission Statement on the decision by the Swiss Federal Council to terminate the negotiations of the EU-Swiss Institutional Framework Agreement

Jellyfish are taking over the world – and climate change could be to blame

From Policy to Reality: Discrepancies in Universal Health Care Systems across the European Union

How regenerative agroforestry could solve the climate crisis

UN chief pays tribute to the courage of DR Congo citizens, and the sacrifice of blue helmets

Asia and Pacific on course to miss all Sustainable Development Goals, says UN region chief

New Syria fighting represents ‘giant powder keg’, warns aid veteran, as he leaves UN stage

Forget about growth without a level playing field for all SMEs

EU Ombudsman investigates the European Commission

Can elections in Italy and Germany derail Eurozone?

EU/African, Caribbean and Pacific partnership: MEPs list key aims for renewal

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

To recruit younger people, you have to understand them. Here’s a guide

This company recycles gold from electronic waste

New report says better metrics could have prompted stronger response to the crisis

Scotland “shows the way” to separatist movements as Catalonia calls a vote on independence

Want a sustainable business? Hire in talent

Hydrogen isn’t the fuel of the future. It’s already here

Reducing deforestation means getting serious about environmental crime

Here’s what a Korean boy band can teach us about globalization 4.0

EU-U.S Joint statement on the humanitarian emergency in Tigray

Why Eurozone needs a bit more inflation

Minority governments ‘à la mode’ in Europe but can they last long?

Vestager vs. Google: a fight to ensure a competitive innovation framework

The increasing drug prices in Europe

5 things we can do in 2021 that will protect the ocean and change lives

Commission Work Programme 2019: Delivering on promises and preparing for the future

Minsk “ceasefire” leaves more doubts than safety, with EU already planning steps further

The best and worst parenting advice I’ve heard, by a leading psychologist

Coldplay stop touring to save the world: is pop music going sustainable?

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: third annual report shows continued vital and tangible support for refugees and their host communities

UN emissions report: World on course for more than 3 degree spike, even if climate commitments are met

How do we design an inclusive energy transition?

New European Bauhaus: Commission launches design phase

Are vaccines enough? To end COVID-19 we need more innovation – and more access

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: