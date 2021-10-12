You are here: Home / European Union News / Afghanistan: Commission announces €1 billion Afghan support package

Afghanistan: Commission announces €1 billion Afghan support package

October 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
((IOM/Mohammed Muse)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

During the G20 meeting on Afghanistan, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will announce a support package worth around €1 billion for the Afghan people and neighbouring countries, addressing the urgent needs in the country and the region. The socio-economic situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating, putting hundreds of thousands of Afghans at risk as winter approaches. Humanitarian assistance alone will not be enough to avert famine and a major humanitarian crisis.

Overall EU development aid to Afghanistan remains frozen. The five benchmarks agreed by EU Foreign Ministers remain valid. They must be met before regular development cooperation can resume.

The announcement follows the discussion of the EU Ministers for development to have a calibrated approach to give direct support to the Afghan population in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe without legitimising the Taliban interim government.

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan. We need to do it fast. We have been clear about our conditions for any engagement with the Afghan authorities, including on the respect of human rights. So far, the reports speak for themselves. But the Afghan people should not pay the price of the Taliban’s actions. This is why the Afghan support package is for the Afghan people and the country´s neighbours who have been the first in providing them with help.”

Afghan support package

The Afghan support package combines EU humanitarian aid with the delivery of targeted support on basic needs in direct benefit of the Afghan people and neighbouring countries.

Today’s package includes the €300 million for humanitarian purposes already agreed. This humanitarian support is accompanied by additional, specialized support for vaccinations, sheltering, as well as the protection of civilians and human rights.

The European Commission is working to make it possible to use funds intended for Afghanistan to the order of at least €250 million for “humanitarian plus” support to Afghan people in urgent needs, notably in the field of health, in full respect of NDICI programming procedures.

This funding will be in direct support of the local population and will be channelled to international organisations on the ground, while respecting the principles of engagement established by the Council Conclusions agreed by EU Foreign Ministers on 21 September.

Afghanistan’s direct neighbours have been the first to provide safety to the Afghans who have fled the country. This is why additional funds will be allocated to support these countries in migration management, as well as in cooperation on terrorism prevention, fight against organised crime and migrant smuggling.

Taken together, the different strands of support for the Afghan people will amount to around €1 billion.

As highlighted at the EU High-level Forum on providing protection to Afghans at risk, safe and legal pathways to protection in the EU include in the short-term the safe passage of Afghans affiliated to the EU and its Member States and vulnerable groups such as human rights defenders, women, journalists, civil society activists, police and law enforcement officials, judges and professionals of the justice system, including their families.

In the mid and long-term, the Commission will support with a multiannual scheme Member States that decide to host Afghans at risk through EU funding for resettlements and humanitarian admission and other complementary pathways, as well as operational assistance by EU Justice and Home Affairs agencies.

Background

The Afghan support package was announced by the President of the European Commission in her speech on the State of the European Union on 15 September 2021.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

5 ways the digitisation of the global logistics industry can increase trade – and reduce poverty

Sustainable finance: Commission welcomes deal on an EU-wide classification system for sustainable investments (Taxonomy)

This brand is recycling underwear – here’s why

It’s time to change the debate around AI ethics. Here’s how

The woman you should aspire to be

First do no harm. Why healthcare needs to change

Commission imposes a fine of €561 million on Microsoft

Trump goes ahead with plan to undo globalization; targets China and EU

Why cities hold the key to safe, orderly migration

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

Ukraine pays the price for lying between Russia and the EU

We must stop turning a blind eye to the world’s health crises

How music can help children with autism connect

3 innovations which are leading the fight to save our ocean

Guatemala Dos Erres massacre conviction welcomed by UN human rights office

Terrorism and migrants: the two awful nightmares for Europe and Germany in 2016

Quality of Europe’s bathing waters remains high, latest annual assessment finds

Social media and the lack of information for blood donation

Berlin Calling: DCX Expo on track to grow, in association with The European Sting

More people now plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine than in December

Italian elections: a long political limbo is ahead

Syria: Urgent, concrete actions needed, to protect children too young to ‘make sense of this senseless war’

The secret to ending war? It’s too easy: more women in peace negotiations

ECB doesn’t dare touch Eurozone’s big banks

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

Innovation and entrepreneurship can cut waste and deliver the circular economy

Eurozone: A Sluggish economy offers no extra jobs

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

This Norwegian cruise line plans to power its ships with rotting fish

NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses Romania’s €29.2 billion recovery and resilience plan

More than 90 per cent of Africa migrants would make perilous Europe journey again, despite the risks

Slovenian Presidency debriefs EP committees on priorities

Kremlin politics: MEPs call for EU strategy to promote democracy in Russia

AI can help us unlock the world’s most complex operating system – the human body

The revenge of the fallen

U-turns on Global Compact ‘reflect poorly’ on countries concerned: senior UN migration official

A Sting Exclusive: “Stronger Cybersecurity for a safer EU against cybercrime and cyber threats”, by MEP Dalli

New EU energy labels applicable from 1 March 2021

More urgency needed to help increasing numbers ‘locked out’, before 2030, says UN’s Bachelet

DR Congo: Ebola response resumes despite ‘risky environment’

Citing public anger and youth activism, OECD Secretary-General urges governments to heed calls for climate action

Conference on the Future of Europe: launch of the multilingual digital platform

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: strategies and reflections

ILO discusses world of work response to global refugee crisis

No agreement in sight on EU budget

Brexit: Britain and the Continent fighting the battle of Waterloo again

What are the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic? These 5 trends give us a glimpse

A short history of climate change and the UN Security Council

Russia: EU Presidents condemn Russian sanctions against EU nationals

Action! How movies are helping young people fight climate change and other global challenges

Technology companies have power. They must assume responsibility

Global economy: ‘we must do everything possible’ to avoid global ‘fracture’ caused by US-China tensions, urges Guterres

Trump rejects Europe’s offer for zero car tariffs; he had personally tabled that idea in July

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

10 ways central banks are experimenting with blockchain

Eurozone at risk of home-made deflation and recession

Bullheaded Madrid authorities confront Catalonia with force

State aid: Commission adopts revised Regional Aid Guidelines

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s