You are here: Home / European Union News / EU-Ukraine Summit: Moving Forward Together

EU-Ukraine Summit: Moving Forward Together

October 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, at the 23rd EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv, the European Union and Ukraine reaffirmed their strong partnership and commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President, Charles Michel, and High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, represented the European Union alongside the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The European Union and Ukraine agreed on a Joint Statement, demonstrating the richness of the bilateral agenda.

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The European Union attaches the utmost importance to its relations with Ukraine. Together we have built a special partnership, based on mutual solidarity and friendship. We share a commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union and progress has been made in many areas. We will continue to work together on the untapped opportunities that the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement has to offer. This, alongside continued unity on sanctions, shows the EU’s commitment to Ukraine – one that remains unwavering”.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell added: “The EU is Ukraine’s strongest and most reliable strategic partner. At today’s summit we also reconfirm the EU’s continued political support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as non-recognition policy of the illegal annexation of Crimea. The EU will continue to stand firm in its support the implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

Read the full remarks of President von der Leyen at the joint press conference here.

In the margins of the Summit, the European Union and Ukraine made progress in a number of key sectors of cooperation, with three new important agreements.

Signing of a milestone aviation agreement

The European Union and Ukraine signed a comprehensive air transport agreement, opening the way for a ‘Common Aviation Area’ between the EU and Ukraine, based on common high standards in important areas such as aviation safety, security and air traffic management. It will foster market access and offer new opportunities for consumers and airlines on both sides.

Ukraine is an increasingly important aviation market for the EU, since it was the 13th largest extra-EU market in 2019, with 9.8 million passengers. Air transport for passengers, as well as for cargo between Ukraine and the EU, has been growing steadily in recent years. This trend was only interrupted during the COVID crisis.

The agreement signed today aims to gradually open the respective aviation markets and integrate Ukraine into a wider European Common Aviation Area. Ukraine will further align its legislation with EU aviation rules and standards in areas such as aviation safety, air traffic management, security, the environment, economic regulation, competition, consumer protection and social aspects.

Today’s Agreement is expected to offer new air transport opportunities, more direct connections and economic benefits to both sides:

  • All EU airlines will be able to operate direct flights from anywhere in the EU to any airport in Ukraine, and vice versa for Ukrainian airlines.
  • All limitations and restrictions on flights between Ukraine and the EU will be removed and the provisions on open and fair competition will guarantee a level playing field.

The Agreement will facilitate people-to-people contacts and expand commercial opportunities and trade between the EU and Ukraine. It will also be a valuable instrument in the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and, in particular, the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area.

While the Agreement still needs to be ratified by both sides before formally entering into force, it will start to apply from today’s signature.

Association of Ukraine to Horizon Europe

The Summit also provided the opportunity to finalise the association of Ukraine to Horizon Europe, the EU research and innovation programme for 2021-2027, as well as the Euratom Research and Training Programme for 2021-2025. Ukrainian researchers and innovators can now participate in those two programmes, with a budget of €95.5 billion and €1.38 billion respectively, under the same conditions as entities from EU Member States. This cooperation in science, research and innovation further strengthens the alliance between the EU and Ukraine to deliver on common priorities, such as the twin green and digital transition. Horizon Europe is one of the main tools to implement Europe’s strategy for international cooperation: Europe’s global approach to cooperation in research and innovation. The programme is open to researchers and innovators from around the world, who can team up with EU partners in preparing proposals.

Association of Ukraine to Creative Europe

During the Summit, the association of Ukraine to Creative Europe, the EU programme to support the cultural and creative sectors for the period for 2021-2027, was also finalised. The new Creative Europe programme continues to support and promote cultural heritage, creativity, internationalisation, professionalisation, innovation and competitiveness of the cultural and creative sectors. Ukrainian cultural and creative organisations can now participate in Europe’s flagship €2.44 billion programme, under the same conditions as entities from EU Member States.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The Sting’s Values

Britain, EU take edgy steps to unlock Brexit talks as the war of words rages

A Sting Exclusive: “Youth voice must be heard in climate change negotiations!”, Bérénice Jond Board Member of European Youth Forum demands from Brussels

EU budget: Boosting cooperation between tax and customs authorities for a safer and more prosperous EU

GSMA Mobile 360 – MENA Dubai on 26-27 November 2019, in association with The European Sting

The Eurogroup offered a cold reception to IMF’s director for Europe

Why we need a blockchain bill of rights

Eight years in, Syria still embroiled in conflict ‘that no longer sparks outrage’, Security Council hears

Robots aren’t stealing all our jobs, says the World Bank’s chief economist

Here’s what global progress on COVID-19 vaccination looks like

Mental health In Times of a Pandemic: What can each Individual to lessen the Burden.

Amending Guatemala ‘reconciliation law’ would lead to unjust amnesty, warns Bachelet

UN gender agency hails record-breaking number of women in new US Congress as ‘historic victory’

Remarks by Commissioner Lenarčič on the deployment of EU Medical Teams to Italy

The Mental Health Hero in You

Tsipras doesn’t seem to have learned his “almost Grexit” lesson and Greece faces again financial and political dead end

These countries are leading the way in green finance

More than 30 years of US trade with China, in one chart

EU Ombudsman must continue push for more transparency in Council and Commission

To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency

Resettlement: EU Member States’ pledges exceed 30,000 places for 2020

A long German political winter is on the way

Coronavirus update: UN addresses school disruptions, suspends public access to New York Headquarters

Embrace ‘people-centered multilateralism,’ UN-civil society forum urges

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

UN must provide redress for minorities placed in toxic Kosovo camps, says rights expert

The COVID-19 recovery can be the vaccine for climate change

3.7 million lives could be saved by 2025 if health services ramp up nutrition actions: WHO

Migration crisis update: lack of solidarity not only among EU leaders but also EU officials

Commuters in these cities spend more than 8 days a year stuck in traffic

Electric vehicles are half the market in Norway

EU prepares for the worst case scenario as Turkey seems to be withdrawing from the migration deal

The relation of deforestation and respiratory diseases

Pandemic mental health: the urgency of self-care

Teaming up to decarbonize real estate: This is how cities can achieve net-zero

Mental health: these songs are proven to reduce stress

MEPs unanimously condemn recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria

Precision medicine should be accessible to all

These coastal countries are sinking the fastest

Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

Creative Europe: Over €2 billion to support the recovery, resilience and diversity of cultural and creative sectors

GSMA Mobile 360 Series – MENA in Dubai, in Association with The European Sting

MEPs: Hold companies accountable for harm caused to people and planet

Building a Climate-Resilient Future – A new EU Strategy on Adaptation to Climate Change

EU members commit to build an integrated gas market and finally cut dependency on Russia

We need to rethink cybersecurity for a post-pandemic world. Here’s how

Why CFOs need to rethink what it means to create value

Unemployment and immigrants haunt the EU; who can offer relief?

4 ways family businesses can lead the pandemic recovery

Barriers to healthcare: are they real?

The ethical dilemmas of medicine

Southern Neighbourhood: EU proposes new Agenda for the Mediterranean

UN human rights chief warns of women’s rights complacency

Will Eurozone be able to repay its debts? Is a bubble forming there?

Coronavirus – here’s the public health advice on how to protect yourself

SMEs are driving job growth, but need higher investment in skills, innovation and tech to boost wages and productivity

How Japan can take the lead with an ageing workforce

China’s 13th Five Year Plan and the opportunities for Europe

Re-open EU: Commission launches a website to safely resume travelling and tourism in the EU

Women and leadership in Medicine: overcoming many barriers

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s