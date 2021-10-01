You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission clears Italian public support for Laziomar ferry service; closes investigation concerning support to Saremar

State aid: Commission clears Italian public support for Laziomar ferry service; closes investigation concerning support to Saremar

October 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has concluded that the public service compensation granted since 2011 to Laziomar S.p.A. (‘Laziomar’) for the operation of ferry services in Italy is in line with EU State aid rules. The same applies to the compensation granted to Laziomar after it has been acquired by Compagnia Laziale di Navigazione S.r.l. (‘CLN’). The Commission also closed its in-depth investigation into certain measures in favour of Sardegna Regionale Maritima S.p.A. (‘Saremar’), which has been in liquidation since 2016.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “As the two decisions concerning the former Tirrenia Group that we adopted earlier this year, today’s decisions will contribute to the economic and social development of islands, while providing legal certainty to operators. We need to ensure that small islands, such as those of the Lazio Region, and their residents are connected to the mainland through regular and reliable maritime transport services throughout the year”.

Following a series of complaints, the Commission launched in October 2011 an in-depth investigation into several public support measures in favour of companies of the former Tirrenia Group and their respective acquirers. The Commission had concerns that these measures may have given the companies an unfair competitive advantage over their competitors, in breach of EU State aid rules.

Measures since 2011 in favour of Laziomar and its acquirer CLN

On the basis of its in-depth assessment, the Commission concluded that the following measures in favour of Laziomar and its acquirer CLN are in line with EU State aid rules. In particular:

  • the public service compensation (approximately €35 million) granted to Laziomar for the operation of five maritime routes, from 1 June 2011 until 14 January 2014, is compatible with the 2011 SGEI Framework. This compensation addressed a real public service need by ensuring connections on a regular basis throughout the year, and the aid granted did not result in overcompensation for Laziomar;
  • the public service compensation (approximately €128 million) granted to Laziomar after its acquisition by CLN for the operation of six routes in the period 15 January 2014 to 14 January 2024, as well as the tender procedure for the sale of Laziomar to CLN, do not qualify as State aid because the criteria laid out in case C-280/00, Altmark Trans are met;
  • the possibility to use resources from a national fund to meet the liquidity needs of Laziomar does not qualify as State aid, since it is not an additional aid measure, but it merely amounts to an intra-State transfer to finance the public service compensation;
  • the possibility to use certain funds, earmarked to upgrade ships to meet safety requirements, for liquidity purposes, does not qualify as State aid since Laziomar ultimately did not avail itself of this option;
  • certain fiscal exemptions granted to Laziomar in the context of its privatisation process do not constitute State aid, because they do not confer an economic advantage neither to Laziomar nor to CLN.

Closure of investigation into measures in favour of Saremar

In a separate decision, the Commission has today also decided to close its investigation into certain measures in favour of Saremar.

In 2014, following an in-depth investigation, the Commission found that certain support measures granted by Sardinia to Saremar in 2011 and 2012 constituted incompatible State aid and ordered the recovery of €10.8 million from the company. Following the decision, Saremar was put in liquidation and the public services routes that it was operating were entrusted to another operator, Delcomar, as a result of a public tender.

In its 2014 decision, the Commission had not reached a conclusion on all measures under investigation. However, since Saremar has ceased all operations, its assets have been sold, and it will be erased from the company register once the liquidation procedure has been finalised, the Commission considers that the investigation into these measures has become without object and has therefore decided to close it.

By closing the procedure without further scrutiny of the measures in question, the Commission also acts proportionately, saving time and resources – including those of the Sardinia Region – and ensuring legal certainty to all stakeholders involved.

Background

Between 1992 and 2008, the maritime transport services between the Lazio Region and its smaller islands in the Pontino archipelago (Ponza and Ventotene) were provided by Campania Regionale Maritima S.p.A. (‘Caremar’), which, as Laziomar, was part of the formerly State-owned Tirrenia Group. Likewise, the maritime transport services between Sardinia and the islands to its north-east and south-west, as well as Corsica, were provided by Saremar, also part of the former Tirrenia Group. These services were compensated by Italy on the basis of public service contracts (the ‘Initial Conventions’).

In order to privatise the Tirrenia group, including Caremar and Saremar, and conclude new public service contracts with their acquirers, Italy prolonged Caremar’s (and subsequently Laziomar’s) and Saremar’s Initial Conventions until their privatisation was completed. Italy also reorganised these services: Saremar was transferred to the Region of Sardinia in 2009, and Caremar sold its branch operating the routes in the Pontino archipelago to a newly established company under the name Laziomar, which started performing the public service in 2011.

In 2013, following a public procurement procedure, CLN acquired Laziomar and the latter continued to operate the public service routes. The new public service contract between the Italian authorities and Laziomar has a duration of 10 years and will expire in 2024.

In 2016, Saremar was put in liquidation, its assets were sold and its staff were laid off. A new operator, Delcomar, currently operates the public services under a separate contract.

In October 2011, the Commission opened an in-depth investigation into public support measures in favour of companies of the former Tirrenia Group, namely Tirrenia, Caremar, Laziomar, Saremar, Siremar and Toremar. The Commission extended the scope of this investigation in November 2012, to include additional measures.

In addition to the decisions adopted today, in January 2014, the Commission concluded its investigation into certain support measures in favour of Saremar;  in March 2020, it concluded its investigation into support measures in favour of Tirrenia and its acquirer CIN; and, in June 2021, it concluded its investigation into support measures in favour of Toremar and Siremar and its acquirers Moby and SNS.

The investigation concerning Caremar is still ongoing and will be concluded by means of a separate decision.

EU Member States enjoy a wide margin of discretion in the definition of services of general economic interest (‘SGEI’). The Commission must, however, ensure that public funding granted for the provision of such services does not unduly distort competition in the EU single market. In 2003, the Court of Justice of the EU ruled on the assessment of public service compensation in the context of EU State aid rules (case C-280/00, Altmark Trans). The ruling set out the four conditions that compensation granted by a Member State to SGEI providers must meet in order not to constitute State aid within the meaning of EU competition law. These criteria are: (i) explicit entrustment of the public service obligation, (ii) objective, transparent and pre-defined conditions for compensation, (iii) no overcompensation and (iv) choice of the least costly provider through an open tender or a level of compensation based on the costs of a typical, well-run company. In December 2011, the Commission adopted new rules specifying how EU State aid rules apply to SGEI.

The non-confidential version of the two decisions will be made available in the State Aid Register under the case numbers SA.32014, SA.32015 and SA.32016 on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the Competition Weekly e-News.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

We must build resilience to face the future – but will we be fast enough?

Data protection: Commission decides to refer Greece and Spain to the Court for not transposing EU law

A fight for equality: the female fight

Malaria could make a comeback thanks to COVID-19

Coronavirus: Commission signs a joint procurement contract with Gilead for the supply of Remdesivir

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize: 2020 winners announced

Better air pollution data is helping us all breathe easier. Here’s how

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Bankers don’t go to jail because they are more equal than us all

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for developing countries?

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

How powering food storage could end hunger

European Labour Authority ready to start working in October as decision is taken on new seat

Lagarde: Keep feeding the banks cut down wages and food subsidies

UN chief hopeful for Libya, after Quartet meeting in Tunis

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

Pakistan-India crossing is a ‘Corridor of Hope’, UN chief says, wraps up visit with call for interfaith dialogue

Anti-vaccination movement affecting youth in Europe

How can we make enough vaccine for 2 billion people?

5 ways you can protect insects if you live in a city

This is why coral reefs are so vital for the planet

These 4 start-ups are using seaweed to help save the planet

Uneven progress on climate action at Bangkok conference

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

These are the world’s most competitive economies

How to future-proof India’s economy

Paris, Washington, IMF against Berlin and ECB on money and interest

MEPs want to fund crucial areas to stimulate European growth

Three of the world’s hardest-hit nations are preparing to end their lockdowns

The company of the future must do well by doing good

Women in leadership: shattering the glass ceiling

Will we join hands for a tomorrow without antimicrobial resistance?

3 ways activists are being targeted by cyberattacks

Handwashing is saving lives – but for too many people, it remains a luxury

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

Drought in southern Africa: EU releases over €22 million in humanitarian aid

Mobile technology in medicine: a step to upgrade and the small steps forward

Parliament pushes for cleaner cars on EU roads by 2030

How much more social deterioration can the EU people endure?

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Tools of asset development: Renewable Energy Projects case

UN agency chiefs issue ‘call to action’ on behalf of refugee children

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

What the buoyant US economy means for the rest of the world

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants first-ever market authorisation

EU and Airbus Member States take action to ensure full compliance in the WTO aircraft dispute

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion German measure to recapitalise Lufthansa

Taxes on polluting fuels are too low to encourage a shift to low-carbon alternatives

This interactive map could help you discover a new species

Independent Ethics Body: improving transparency and integrity in EU institutions

To build the workforce of the future, we need to revolutionize how we learn

Back to school: Schoolchildren to receive milk, fruits and vegetables at school thanks to EU programme

Parliaments can be pillars of democracy and defenders of human rights, says UN chief on International Day

The sad show of Brexit

Eurozone’s central bank leadership prepares for shoddier prospects

Human rights champions from across the world receive top UN prize

New skills agenda for Europe needs real investment

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s