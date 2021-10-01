You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The 2030 Agenda: The Contribution of Future Healthcare Professionals

The 2030 Agenda: The Contribution of Future Healthcare Professionals

October 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sowmya Kruttiventi, a recent graduate of Coimbatore Medical College, India with an interest in Paediatrics. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

 In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly passed an ambitious resolution to accomplish 17 connected global goals by the year 2030, which were intended to be ‘a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by 2030’. Fast-forward to 2021, and the world is in the throes of a global pandemic that no one foresaw.

The global economy has taken a hard hit and the disparity between various economic groups has never been more evident. According to the ILO (International Labour Organisation), the equivalent of 255 million jobs have been lost in 2020. Healthcare infrastructures worldwide are stretched to their limit, and in countries like India, on the verge of collapse. We are witnessing some of the darkest days of humanity. The 2030 Agenda seems like an idealistic, utopian fantasy.

Working towards the Sustainable Development Goals requires cooperation between multiple disciplines and stakeholders. If anything, this pandemic has served to highlight just how essential healthcare workers are to this effort. The next decade will undoubtedly bring its own set of challenges, which is why it is crucial for the budding healthcare professionals to be actively involved in working towards these goals.

Lack of awareness and misinformation are some of the biggest challenges faced on the ground, stretching across geographical and socioeconomic divides. This is a significant impediment to health programs such as vaccination drives, sexual health services, to name a few. To combat this, we require robust public health education campaigns. It lies in the hands of the future healthcare professionals to educate and, therefore, empower those in need. Health literacy is the first step to health equity.

We need to build stronger and more efficient health systems. While every country has unique needs as well as challenges, the global benchmark must be translated into national and subnational action. As future healthcare professionals will one day play an instrumental role in implementing these systems, it is imperative that they be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to play an active part in the system.

Young healthcare professionals must be encouraged to connect and establish networks with their peers from other parts of the world. This will enable pooling of knowledge and experiences, which allows for the possibility of finding new solutions to existing problems in our settings.

As students, we are taught that health is closely intertwined with its social determinants. Yet, this is often lost in daily practice and health continues to be treated as an isolated phenomenon. We, as the healthcare professionals of the future, must start looking at the bigger picture. Changes must be made in the way we think and operate. This is not a choice, but rather our duty — for we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. Let’s think big and make some change.

About the author

Sowmya Kruttiventi is a recent graduate of Coimbatore Medical College with an interest in Paediatrics. She believes that there is nothing more important to public health than a well-informed populace — a Sisyphean task in a country like India. To this end, she also enjoys writing about her own medical experiences through a humorous lens. She has been a member of MSAI for the past year and enjoys organising educational events targeted at medical students.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

We must build resilience to face the future – but will we be fast enough?

Data protection: Commission decides to refer Greece and Spain to the Court for not transposing EU law

A fight for equality: the female fight

Malaria could make a comeback thanks to COVID-19

Coronavirus: Commission signs a joint procurement contract with Gilead for the supply of Remdesivir

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize: 2020 winners announced

Better air pollution data is helping us all breathe easier. Here’s how

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Bankers don’t go to jail because they are more equal than us all

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for developing countries?

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

How powering food storage could end hunger

European Labour Authority ready to start working in October as decision is taken on new seat

Lagarde: Keep feeding the banks cut down wages and food subsidies

UN chief hopeful for Libya, after Quartet meeting in Tunis

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

Pakistan-India crossing is a ‘Corridor of Hope’, UN chief says, wraps up visit with call for interfaith dialogue

Anti-vaccination movement affecting youth in Europe

How can we make enough vaccine for 2 billion people?

5 ways you can protect insects if you live in a city

This is why coral reefs are so vital for the planet

These 4 start-ups are using seaweed to help save the planet

Uneven progress on climate action at Bangkok conference

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

These are the world’s most competitive economies

How to future-proof India’s economy

Paris, Washington, IMF against Berlin and ECB on money and interest

MEPs want to fund crucial areas to stimulate European growth

Three of the world’s hardest-hit nations are preparing to end their lockdowns

The company of the future must do well by doing good

Women in leadership: shattering the glass ceiling

Will we join hands for a tomorrow without antimicrobial resistance?

3 ways activists are being targeted by cyberattacks

Handwashing is saving lives – but for too many people, it remains a luxury

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

Drought in southern Africa: EU releases over €22 million in humanitarian aid

Mobile technology in medicine: a step to upgrade and the small steps forward

Parliament pushes for cleaner cars on EU roads by 2030

How much more social deterioration can the EU people endure?

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Tools of asset development: Renewable Energy Projects case

UN agency chiefs issue ‘call to action’ on behalf of refugee children

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

What the buoyant US economy means for the rest of the world

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants first-ever market authorisation

EU and Airbus Member States take action to ensure full compliance in the WTO aircraft dispute

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion German measure to recapitalise Lufthansa

Taxes on polluting fuels are too low to encourage a shift to low-carbon alternatives

This interactive map could help you discover a new species

Independent Ethics Body: improving transparency and integrity in EU institutions

To build the workforce of the future, we need to revolutionize how we learn

Back to school: Schoolchildren to receive milk, fruits and vegetables at school thanks to EU programme

Parliaments can be pillars of democracy and defenders of human rights, says UN chief on International Day

The sad show of Brexit

Eurozone’s central bank leadership prepares for shoddier prospects

Human rights champions from across the world receive top UN prize

New skills agenda for Europe needs real investment

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s