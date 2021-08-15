You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Women and leadership in Medicine: overcoming many barriers

Women and leadership in Medicine: overcoming many barriers

August 15, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Rebeca Feitosa Dória Alves and Marianna Rodrigues Marques Dourado, two medical students in the third year of the course at Tirantes University, in Sergipe / Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The medical field is very selective in general. In Brazil, the doctor is still one of the highest paid and most socially supported professionals, which makes access to medical training quite limited and elite. In addition to these general cuts, the medical environment also receives the reflexes of a society of gender disparities.

For women, who throughout their lives have their capacity questioned and their skills inferior, it is necessary to overcome much higher barriers to enter the world of medicine and still face more difficulties to reach a leadership position within it.

Gender disparities within medicine are historical and built on the idea of ​​a patriarchal society. To understand how gender discrimination was present in this process, it is enough to analyze the historical journey of female conquests in Medicine.

In Brazil, women gained legal support to enter medical education in 1879, but, despite the law allowing the occupation of this space, the social barriers against this social advance were clear. In this context, cultural events were used as a tool for social pressure.

One of them was the play that took place in 1889, in Rio de Janeiro, entitled “As Doutoras”, with the intention of demotivating and ridiculing women to become doctors. With the advances of the feminist movement, mainly in the post-World War II context with women entering the labor market and consolidating their position as an important element for the economically active population, the scenario of women in Medicine has changed, at least in number.

This phenomenon, known as “Feminization of Medicine”, was observed worldwide. After the occupation of women in the spaces of Medicine, the next challenge is to consolidate their participation as a protagonist in their profession. For this to happen, it is necessary to break social cultural stigmas that are replicated in healthcare settings.

In interviews to enter a new job, women still receive questions about children and personal plans, while men who apply for the same job do not have to answer them. This makes it difficult for women to rise internally and influence their professional destiny. Another factor is that some specialties are fraught with prejudice.

A great example is the specialty General Surgery, made up of only a fifth of women, even with the increase in graduates in Medicine. In addition to these problems, there is still the question of wage disparity between men and women.

For this scenario to change, it is essential that women use their graduation and training as tools of struggle. Each woman needs to understand her potential for skills and learning and thus dissociate her from the social stigmas that have been imposed on her.

Supporting doctors, valuing their work and listening to their complaints is a big step towards greater female leadership in Medicine. In this way, the future will have more medical leaders in health, inspiring girls to grow and lead like them.

References

RAGO, Elisabeth Juliska. A ruptura do mundo masculino da medicina: médicas brasileiras no século XIX. cadernos pagu, n. 15, p. 199-225, 2000.

DOS SANTOS, Tania Steren. Gênero e carreira profissional na Medicina. Mulher e trabalho, v. 4, 2011.

RODRIGUES, Olgata Marianne; SACARDO, Daniele Pompei. BIOÉTICA E GÊNERO: O PROCESSO DE FEMINIZAÇÃO DA MEDICINA NO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO E A CONFORMAÇÃO DE COLETIVOS FEMINISTAS. FCM-UNICAMP, 2020

PAULO, Daiane; DA SILVA ASSIS, Mariana; KREUGER, Maria Regina Orofino. Análise dos fatores que levam mulheres médicas a não optarem por especialidades cirúrgicas. Revista de Medicina, v. 99, n. 3, p. 230-235, 2020.

About the authors

Rebeca Feitosa Dória Alves and Marianna Rodrigues Marques Dourado are medical students in the third year of the course at Tirantes University, in Sergipe / Brazil. The students are members of the IFMSA and believe that female representation in medicine is a key element in breaking gender biases. As students, they struggle and study to become leaders in the medical field in the future.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

IMF: Sorry Greece it was a mistake of 11% of your GDP

Who is responsible for public health? The tendencies and its benefits –or not– on Health Education around the world

From a refugee camp to Davos: one Co-Chair’s story

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

This Dutch company makes environmentally-friendly paint

ECB’s first flight in Eurozone’s banking universe will be just a reconnaissance

Health Illiteracy: The second COVID-19 pandemic?

Facebook has built an AI-based tool that fixes the social network when it crashes

Why is the EU launching a doomed policy in stopping immigrant waves? What are the real targets?

EU seems to fail its moderate migration promises postponing them for end 2015

This is how blockchain can help fight pandemics

Number of members in Parliament’s committees to change after Brexit

Equal Pay Day: Statement by Vice-President Jourová and Commissioners Schmit and Dalli

Return of Kuwaiti property by Iraq, signals hope of ‘full normalization’ between nations: UN Chief

Heart attacks and strokes are more common on high pollution days, data shows

Switzerland fast-tracks emergency aid for small businesses weathering COVID-19

Love Affair with Some(one)/(thing)

5 ways for business leaders to win in the 2020s

European Parliament strengthens EU consumer protection rules

How to push out of our comfort zones – an extract

Why lay people don’t expect anything good from G20

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Belarus, climate action, COVID-19: MEPs assess EU summit results

World’s Press Calls on the United Kingdom to Address Press Freedom Concerns

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas death toll expected to rise as thousands remain missing

US migrant children policy reversal, still ‘fails’ thousands of detained youngsters: UN rights experts

UN chief extends condolences to families of China landslide casualties

UN chief urges top digital tech panel to come up with ‘bold, innovative ideas’ for an ‘inclusive’ future

South Sudan: ‘Horrific acts’ by government may constitute ‘war crimes’ says UN, demanding justice

The first-ever climate telethon has raised $2.6 million for new forests

Climate change is exacerbating hunger in some of the world’s poorest countries. And those most at risk are the least to blame

Security Union: Commission receives mandate to start negotiating international rules for obtaining electronic evidence

ECB’s unconventional monetary measures give first tangible results

Tourism MEPs advocate common criteria for safe and clean travel

Apple Vs. EU: Will the US tech giant ever pay for taking advantage of Ireland’s taxation?

A Closer Look at the Women’s Leadership in Medicine in the Dominican Republic

The European giant tourism sector in constant growth

Decarbonizing shipping – why now is the time to act

Bring killers of journalists to justice: UN agency seeks media partners for new campaign

Sassoli to EU institutions: “Be brave on EU recovery plan”

The World Bank’s 2020 country classifications explained

Mental Health of Health Professionals Facing COVID-19

COVID-19 is widening the education gap. This is how we can stop it

How oysters are cleaning New York’s polluted harbor

Protector or polluter? The impact of COVID-19 on the movement to end plastic waste

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

Factories are no longer the sure route to prosperity. Here’s why

Frans Timmermans on the European Green Deal as a growth strategy at the Bruegel Annual Meetings

Eurozone in trouble after Nicosia’s ‘no’

UN chief welcomes ‘first concrete step’ in normalizing Eritrea-Ethiopia relationship

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Italy’s revised budget remains roughly unchanged waiting for Europe’s fury

5 things we can do in 2021 that will protect the ocean and change lives

On Youth Participation: Are we active citizens?

How the EU’s new data-sharing strategy could benefit companies

International Democracy Week 2020: how democracy is dealing with COVID-19

It’s time to end the stigma around mental health in the workplace

The European brain drain and the deteriorating medical workforce

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: European Commission presents draft negotiating mandates

COVID-19: Commission steps up research funding and selects 17 projects in vaccine development, treatment and diagnostics

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s