The girl with a white doctor’s apron and military epaulets

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Melani Pirgova, a student to become military doctor in Medical University Varna and Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy, Bulgaria. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Where the military oath meets the Hippocratic one and the beautiful uniform of the navy is combined with a white doctor’s apron is my way to success. I am one of the few ladies who joined the army. The military epaulet can be worn with prowess and on a woman’s shoulders.

The pledge is high, but higher are my goals and ambitions. A girl who chose the path of the military doctor, this is me – a hybrid between a doctor and a soldier. A woman with a big heart and a masculine character.

By choosing the military epaulet, you choose to dedicate your life to the Motherland and by taking the decision to study medicine, you have to dedicate your life to caring for everyone in need. Тhe price of all this is high – from the early physical exercises to the nights spent over the textbooks, from the march in the square to the difficult exams, from the constant competition with the men in this profession to proving that women have a place in this male profession.

There are many difficulties, but they build the character and prepare for success. I am ready for the challenges that will emerge on the road to success. The responsibility for human life is heavy, but it is one of the biggest motivations.

I lost my father due to a medical mistake and I promised myself and him to be the best so that I would not allow other children to experience this pain. I am ready to give up on everything to be an example for women in this difficult profession. The path for me is only one forward and upward.

Not everyone can be a military doctor. You need to be prepared to step outside your comfort zone. Both the white doctor’s uniform and the parade one have great responsibilities and challenges, but armed with a scalpel in one hand and a Kalashnikov rifle in the other, I am ready to fight any difficulty that comes in my way to the top. Being a military doctor is a mission to be an ambassador of life. I believed and took on this challenge. I’ve always looked for challenges and I didn’t want it to be easy.

When you are aiming for the top, there is no obstacle to stop you. The battle between life and death does not subside. Imagine how many young people in the time we live in will take an oath to serve their country? How many young people have the courage to make that choice?

And I’m one of them and I’m proud of that! Success is somewhere out there waiting for me, and I walk with my head held high on two fronts, fighting for the top … where the successful ones are. I will end with a favorite quote from Ralph Emerson: “The only person who is meant to be is the person you choose to be”. And I choose to be successful!

About the author

Melani Pirgova is one of the few girls in the country who is training to be a military doctor. At the same time she studies in Medical University Varna and Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy. Melani shows excellent results in both places. She is a highly motivated, goal-oriented student of lively personality and creativity. Melani is a fine research worker of uncompromising scientific rigor and adventurous spirit. She has a remarkable academic potential and positive personality. Melani demonstrates many qualities that make her an ideal student. She can be an example of what is to be a girl with a masculine character.