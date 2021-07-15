You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Beyond representation: appreciation and recognition of women in medicine

Beyond representation: appreciation and recognition of women in medicine

July 15, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Grace Ellen Pereira Costa, a first-year medical student at the Federal University of Pará, Altamira campus – Brazil. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

While the statistics show significant growth of women in medicine, health units still have a largely male dominated environment in which stigmas about strength, working time and high pressure environment, still remain in specialties, such as surgery.

Gender-related discussions are present in society with a unique dynamic, in which they are marked by the submission of women by men. The female gender, faces since birth the position of coadiuvante in their own lives. It is expected that the high-level positions and the great responsibilities, to be in the hands of a men, who, unlike the woman, are placed in a position of superiority. However, over the centuries and the accumulation of conquest by the feminist community, women gain strength and value before the prejudiced and violent mentality of the labor market.

The female representation, during the pandemic period of COVID-19, demonstrated a great progress when the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) showed the predominance of women in the health work teams that also make up the front line of the fight against COVID-19, representing around 70% of the health and social service groups. Thus, the freedom and strength of the female identity begins to gain prominence amid the chaos propagated by the health crisis installed after the first notification of infection with the new Coronavirus in December 2019.

In spite of this, hierarchically inferior positions in companies are still a reality, as well as low wages for women when compared to the same position held by someone of the male gender. Therefore, it is understood that the “feminization” in the health area is not enough to ensure the proper space for women in society, what really matters is the recognition associated with the position of women in this environment, as leaders and protagonists.

Besides, more than occupying places and statistics, women must represent the overcoming of all the social and biological stigmas still associated with women in medicine.

References

Scheffer, M. C.; Cassenote, A. J. F. A feminização da medicina no Brasil. Revista de bioética [Internet]. 2013 [cited 2021 Mar 22]; 21 (2): 268-77. Available from: https://www.scielo.br/pdf/bioet/v21n2/a10v21n2.pdf.

A guerra tem rosto de mulher: trabalhadoras da saúde no enfrentamento à Covid-19 [Internet] 2020 Apr 17 [cited 2021 Mar 22]. Available from: http://anesp.org.br/todas-as-noticias/2020/4/16/a-guerra-tem-rosto-de-mulher-trabalhadoras-da-sade-no-enfrentamento-covid-19.

Matos, I. B.; Ceriotti T., Ramona F. DE O., Maria C. Profissões e Ocupações de Saúde e o Processo de Feminização: Tendências e Implicações. Athenea Digital [Internet]. 2013 [cited 2021 Mar 22]; 13(2), 239-244. Available from: http://psicologiasocial.uab.es/athenea/index.php/atheneaDigital/article/view/Matos

About the author

Grace Ellen Pereira Costa is a first-year medical student at the Federal University of Pará, Altamira campus – Brazil. She is a member of the International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations, serving as the Local Public Health Officer. She is mainly interested in Child and Adolescent health. In addition, she believes and works so that in the future medicine can be more humanized and health care can be a guaranteed right for all people in the world.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How COVID-19 could open the door for driverless deliveries

G20 LIVE: G20 leaders reaffirm OECD’s role in ensuring strong, sustainable and inclusive growth

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

Britain’s May won the first round on the Brexit agreement with the EU

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

Hunger, displacement and disease: 4.3 million people remain in dire need of aid in Chad

€6.1 billion to promote sustainable fisheries and safeguard fishing communities

European Agenda on Migration four years on: Marked progress needs consolidating in face of volatile situation

Union of Equality: European Commission presents Strategy for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2021-2030

Africa: Urgent action needed to mobilise domestic resources as tax revenues plateau

Cultural Intelligence: the importance of changing perspectives

We need a new approach to cutting greenhouse gas emissions: and it’s all about innovation

Historical success for the First ever European Presidential Debate

State aid: Commission concludes that recapitalisation of German NordLB is market conform

Online platforms: improving transparency and fairness for EU businesses

Manufacturing is finally entering a new era

Disease slashing global meat output, cereals boom, bananas under watch: FAO

NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses Cyprus’s €1.2 billion recovery and resilience plan

COVID-19 lessons learned: stronger role for EU medicines regulator

Somalia: UN urges steps to ensure future elections not ‘marred’ by rights abuses seen in recent polls

Want a more inclusive society? Start with mobility

Nowhere is safe to hide in war-torn Yemen, say UN-appointed rights experts

Would you want to live to 150? Top quotes on what it means to grow old

Why Sweden’s cashless society is no longer a utopia

Activist Greta Thunberg gets preview of UNHQ ahead of climate summit

European Semester Spring Package: Paving the way for a strong and sustainable recovery

The need to resume preventive policies for chronic noncommunicable diseases

Everybody against Germany over the expensive euro

Far more needed to ‘confront the world’s climate emergency’, UN chief tells ASEAN Summit

What is the biggest benefit technology will have on ageing and longevity?

Mergers: Commission approves acquisition of L3 Technologies by Harris Corporation, subject to conditions

Meet Alice, the battery-powered plane that could herald the age of electric air travel

Stop violence against women: Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate Change needs to be demystified”, Anneli Jättenmäki Vice President of European Parliament underscores from Brussels

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants first-ever market authorisation

How young people are turning the tide against corruption

‘Ghost fishing’ is threatening our oceans. Here’s how we can tackle it

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

Access to health in the developping world

State aid: Commission approves amended Estonian scheme worth €450 million to support production of electricity from renewable sources

4 ways to become a ‘business baobab’ on the African economic landscape

Angola’s President João Lourenço calls for stronger EU-Africa cooperation

‘Maximize the positive’ from new technologies, for our digital future, Guterres urges

The Japanese have a word to help them be less wasteful – ‘mottainai’

European Commission calls on national political parties to join efforts to ensure free and fair elections in Europe

Mario Draghi didn’t do it but Kim Jong-un did

The world’s poorest people are owed $5.7 trillion, says Oxfam

UN blue helmets in South Sudan use Sustainable Development Goals to help build peace

The role of students in a migration crisis in Roraima, Brazil

Few countries are pricing carbon high enough to meet climate targets

Walk, cycle, dance and play – UN health agency recommends new action plan for good health

Security Council hails ‘historic and significant’ joint peace declaration by Ethiopia and Eritrea

‘Whole spectrum of Afghan society’ must get behind peace talks, UN envoy tells Security Council

5 key lessons for energy transition from COVID-19 recovery

Cultural tolerance is a must: “No sir, I’m not inferior!”

Syria still suffering ‘staggering levels’ of humanitarian need, Security Council hears

Killing of Egyptian peacekeeper in Mali ‘may constitute war crimes’ Guterres warns, urging ‘swift action’

Long-term exposure to air pollution is like smoking a pack of cigarettes a day

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

The world needs a circular economy. Help us make it happen

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s