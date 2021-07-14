You are here: Home / EUGlobe / China / How China can build a nature-positive and net-zero economy

How China can build a nature-positive and net-zero economy

July 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Lili Sun, President, Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology (SEE) & Wei Dong Zhou, Business for Nature Chief Advisor in China, and Director, WBCSD China

  • China contains four of the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots.
  • China will host the COP15 Biodiversity Conference.
  • Chinese businesses must step up their actions on nature and can help achieve carbon neutrality

All eyes are focused on efforts to agree a transformative agreement on nature for the coming decade as China will host the delayed COP15 Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP15).

As the world’s second largest economy, with GDP growth averaging around 6% each year, and with four of the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots, China is considered one of the planet’s most “biologically wealthy” countries. To protect and maintain this rich tapestry of biodiversity and ensure it helps the Chinese economy continue to prosper, Chinese businesses need to play their part by taking decisive action on nature.

The broader political momentum on nature continues to grow – recently G7 leaders announced a Nature Compact – a welcome and necessary signal of the political will that exists to embed nature-positive thinking into recovery plans. Not only did the Compact commit the G7 to halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030, it also highlighted why we need to integrate and link discussions between the CBD COP15 and the UNFCCC COP26.

A global goal for nature embraced at the highest levels will drive ambition in governments, business and society.
A global goal for nature embraced at the highest levels will drive ambition in governments, business and society.

Helping shift the Chinese economy, and the businesses that sustain it, to be nature-positive and net-zero is crucial if China is going to achieve its objective of achieving peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral before 2060. So far 37 companies in the Greater China region have set climate targets and there are not yet any companies who have signed up to develop and implement science-based targets for nature. These numbers need to grow if we’re to deliver the transformation that’s needed for an equitable, nature-positive and net-zero future.

Companies can help deliver an ambitious agreement on nature

At CBD COP15, it’s hoped nations will agree to adopt a new Post-2020 Global Framework for Biodiversity. This framework is intended to include goals, targets and policy directions for our global society over the next three decades. As was the case for the Paris Agreement on climate change, we need an ambitious, clear and implementable international agreement at COP15. Not only will this inspire businesses to invest, innovate and adapt their business practices, it helps create a level playing field for all.

While there are encouraging signs of progress, there has not been the same level of momentum and ambition from Chinese businesses on nature and biodiversity loss as there has been on climate. Chinese state-owned energy company State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), top steel producer Baowu Steel Group and internet powerhouse Tencent have all made carbon neutrality announcements and the China Business Climate Action (CBCA) network has successfully engaged more than 1 million Chinese companies to help reduce their carbon emissions. Nature

What is the World Economic Forum doing about nature?

Biodiversity loss and climate change are occurring at unprecedented rates, threatening humanity’s very survival. Nature is in crisis, but there is hope. Investing in nature can not only increase our resilience to socioeconomic and environmental shocks, but it can help societies thrive.

There is strong recognition within the Forum that the future must be net-zero and nature-positive. The Nature Action Agenda initiative, within the Platform for Accelerating Nature-based Solutions, is an inclusive, multistakeholder movement catalysing economic action to halt biodiversity loss by 2030.

Dynamic and flourishing natural ecosystems are the foundation for human wellbeing and prosperity. The Future of Nature and Business report found that nature-positive transitions in key sectors are good for the economy and could generate up to $10.1 trillion in annual business value and create 395 million jobs by 2030.

To support these transitions, the Platform for Accelerating Nature-based Solutions has convened a community of Champions for Nature promoting the sustainable management of the planet for the good of the economy and society. The Nature Action Agenda also recently launched the 100 Million Farmers initiative, which will drive the transition of the food and agriculture system towards a regenerative model, as well as the BiodiverCities by 2030 initiative to create an urban development model that is in harmony with nature.

Get in touch if you would like to collaborate on these efforts or join one of our communities.

As well as stepping up their actions and commitments on nature, businesses need to contribute to the conversation on the need for greater policy ambition from governments. Business participation at the nature and climate negotiations later this year is essential to drive the agenda in a direction that is aligned with business expectations, experiences and realities, and is sufficiently ambitious to achieve the level of action the biodiversity crisis demands.

Signs the tide is turning

Two recent events in China demonstrate the growing momentum from Chinese business on nature:

The 8th Chinese Enterprise Green Compact Forum organized by the Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology (SEE) with the Department of Climate Change of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), UNEP and IUCN. The event, aimed at more than 900 of SEE’s entrepreneur members, emphasized the need for balance between ecological protection and economic and social development. During the session, Business for Nature nnounced that more than 120 SEE member enterprises and companies are urging governments to adopt policies now to reverse nature loss in this decade as part of the “Nature Is Everyone’s Business” Call to Action.

hinese businesses participate in a discussion on nature and biodiversity organized by the Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology (SEE).
hinese businesses participate in a discussion on nature and biodiversity organized by the Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology (SEE).

The Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment in collaboration with the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and partners, such as the World Economic Forum, organized a two day event on World Environment Day in June focusing on the business and finance sectors. This was a milestone event to strengthen engagement with the private sector and to call for ambitious commitments and concrete action ahead of COP15.

Loss of biodiversity and climate change is becoming increasingly severe, hence, all countries and all parties around the world should … promote biodiversity protection.—Zhou Guomei, Secretary of the Party committee of the Chinese Foreign Economic Cooperation Office (FECO), Chinese Ministry of Ecology and the Environment (MEE).

Additionally, the World Business Council on Sustainable Development (WBCSD) is in the process of setting up a Climate Action Network in China that brings together major companies and leading experts to explore practical solutions to achieve business carbon neutrality and exchange information and best practice.

Chinese businesses are part of the solution

Businesses have a critical role to play in reversing nature loss, protecting biodiversity and preserving species and the momentum and interest from business continues to grow.

Engineering firm Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Corporation, was one of the first companies in China to develop precast and prefabricated buildings.

The environmental benefits of this approach are significant, with reduced deforestation, construction waste, dust and carbon emissions compared to traditional buildings.

Meanwhile Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering and Technology Company (BGE), make construction material out of recovered valuable metals and calcium carbonate slurry and as part of their ongoing commitments to sustainability have completed 1,000 environmental projects in provinces and cities across China.

While these efforts are admirable, it is not enough. We need more companies taking action and making commitments to protect and restore nature. As well as contributing to China’s own climate ambitions, their future success depends on it.

How can businesses in China demonstrate their support?

First, they need to identify and assess their impacts on nature including energy, water, waste and how they can reduce, reuse and recycle. This could include preparing to set science-based targets for nature in line with the guidance from the Science Based Targets Network next year.

The SEE Foundation works with Chinese businesses by sharing IUCN’s guidelines for planning and monitoring biodiversity performance. With their support, Business for Nature and WBCSD China will support Chinese businesses on how to engage with nature and biodiversity as part of their strategy and operations.

Companies can then make meaningful informed and public commitments through credible platforms such as the New York Forest Declaration or the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment and set measurable targets across priority locations for how much the company will contribute to restoring ecosystems.

Finally, companies need to act – by preventing an impact in the first place or eliminating an impact entirely. This could involve working in partnership with others to restore ecosystems such as with the SEE Foundation, an established environmental NGO that works in China to protect and preserve natural resources. Ultimately this must be about businesses working towards becoming “nature-positive” within and across their value chains.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Copyright: MEPs update rules for the digital age

Parliament adopts major reform of road transport sector

5 Ways Companies Can Progress More Women into Leadership Roles

An Easter Special: Social protection of migrants in Europe as seen through the eyes of European youth

Governments and non-state actors need to take urgent action to meet Paris Agreement goals

Forest fires: Commission adds planes to rescEU fleet to prepare for summer

Investors must travel a winding road to net-zero. Here’s a map

EP committees recommend giving consent to EU-UK agreement

Skeptic France about Trump-Juncker trade deal favoring German cars; EU’s unity in peril

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

European Border and Coast Guard: 10 000-strong standing corps by 2027

Confidence-building measures continue in new Yemen prisoner-swap talks

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

Having a baby during COVID-19 gave me new respect for the job ‘mom’

Why COVID-19 makes a compelling case for the wider integration of blockchain

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

Parmesan cheese on shelves in Italy (Copyright: European Union, 2014 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Daniela Giusti)

CETA at risk again: Italy says it won’t ratify EU-Canada trade deal over product protection fears

9 ways to strengthen the global economic response to COVID-19

US life expectancy is falling – here’s why

UN chief calls for ‘green and clean’ development in message for Africa Industrialization Day

Twenty days that may remold the future of Europe

Europe fit for the Digital Age: Commission proposes new rules for digital platforms

Remarks by Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius on the Zero Pollution Action Plan

Cross-border travel is confusing after COVID – this framework can help borders reopen safely

How Pakistan is aiming for a green recovery from the pandemic

While EU Open Days 2013 discuss the 2020 strategy, Microsoft shares a glimpse of EU 2060

How oysters are cleaning New York’s polluted harbor

This UK footballer just won free school meals for kids in the summer holidays

This company is using plants to make handbags, shoes and clothes

Thousands flee fresh violence in South Sudan, many ‘suffering from trauma’

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

The vehicles of our future

Armed insurgency in north-east Nigeria ‘has created a humanitarian tragedy’

Medical Front liners Need Not To Be Called Heroes; They Need Emotional Stability By Giving Them Proper Support

Evacuation of wounded Yemenis from rebel-held capital may bolster fresh peace talks

European values must prevail, even in a state of public emergency, MEPs say

The importance of collaboration in the digital economy

AI has huge potential – but it won’t solve all our problems

Commission presents guidance to strengthen the Code of Practice on Disinformation

South African women’s fury at gender-based attacks spills onto the streets

Amsterdam has a bubble barrier to catch canal plastic

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

Singapore is building a ‘forest town’ with abundant green spaces and underground roads

Millions denied citizenship due to ideas of national, ethnic or racial ‘purity’: UN rights expert

Bitpay @ TheNextWeb 2014: Innovation’s Best Friend

Industrial clusters using green hydrogen can drive clean energy transition in Europe and China

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

‘All efforts must be made’ to ensure peaceful elections for Guinea-Bissau, Security Council hears

Conference on the Future of Europe: preparations continue

These are the best cities for tech

Population in crisis hit EU countries will suffer for decades

The future of work ‘with social justice for all’ tops agenda of centenary UN Labour conference

Student-to-Tutor Ratio: a thought about the ideal model

EU Budget 2020 deal: Investing more in climate action, youth and research

3 ways sustainable supply chains can build better business in a post-COVID world

Franchise India 2016, returns in 14th year 

Inflation keeps falling in Eurozone

More Stings?

Filed Under: China, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s