You are here: Home / Business / Digital / Is the internet really more effective at radicalizing people than older media?

Is the internet really more effective at radicalizing people than older media?

July 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: John Letzing, Digital Editor, Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum & Andrew Berkley, Lead, Immersive Technology and Content, World Economic Forum

  • Researchers have now been studying the internet’s role in radicalization for decades.
  • The World Economic Forum created a visualization of radicalization in the US over a 70-year period.
  • The visualization illustrates the expanded role of internet use in fostering extremism.

Gavrilo Princip was 19-years-old, impressionable and increasingly alienated as his political views grew more extreme.

By the time he arrived in Sarajevo to assassinate the heir to the throne in an empire of more than 51 million people and alter the course of modern history in 1914, he’d been radicalized via means available for millennia.

The internet is certainly far from the first medium used to foster extremism. But it seems to be uniquely effective.

Among the individuals profiled in PIRUS, a detailed database of people in the US who were radicalized, social media played a role in the process for 27% of them between 2005 and 2010. That increased to 73% between 2011 and 2016.

A report submitted to lawmakers in Australia cautioned that the threat of right-wing terrorism is increasing during the pandemic due in part to social media, and the UN has warned that right-wing terror groups are using the health crisis to radicalize and recruit online – it noted a 750% increase in anti-Semitic tweets as the outbreak began, amid escalating hate crimes against people of Asian descent.

Authorities in the US have been arresting an average of three defendants per day on charges related to the insurrection at the Capitol in January. Many will plead that they were duped by baseless claims about election fraud amplified on social media.

The mother of one woman charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds said her daughter had taken a sudden interest in “far right message boards,” according to court documents. The woman allegedly used a group-chat app recently valued at $12 billion to boast that she’d stolen a computer from the Speaker of the House during the melee.

The Forum has used PIRUS data to create a visualization of radicalization in the US from 1948, when the first live nightly news broadcast appeared on TV, to 2018, well into the internet era. In the excerpt below, people radicalized over the years by far right (red dots), far left (blue dots), and Islamist groups (yellow dots) are represented by location.

Image: World Economic Forum

TV remains a potent means of manipulation. But the internet may be an algorithmic, personalized upgrade. Its role in radicalization has now been researched for more than two decades; one study published earlier this month found that YouTube’s recommendation algorithm regularly suggests videos with misinformation and hate speech that violate company policies.

In the visualization excerpt below, white dots represent the locations of people entered into the PIRUS database over the years who were radicalized through the internet.

Image: World Economic Forum

One study published earlier this year sought to delve deeper into anecdotal evidence of the internet’s role in radicalization; it found that “beheading” videos were the most sought-after jihadist material online among young people in Belgium, but also the material least predictive for radicalization. The conclusion: it might not be the internet that radicalizes people, as much as general moral disengagement.

Still, pressure has mounted on social media sites to crack down. Facebook recently provided a glimpse of a related effort that asks users if they’re concerned someone they know is becoming an extremist – and provides a link to “get support.”

In the visualization excerpt below, white dots represent the locations of people entered into the PIRUS database over the years who were radicalized through Facebook.

Image: World Economic Forum

For more context, here are links to further reading from the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Intelligence platform:

  • The rise of right-wing extremist groups that thrive online prompted a shift in the language used to identify terrorist threats in Australia, according to this analysis – though the bland nature of that new language raises concerns about bowing to the conservative side of politics. (Lowy Institute)
  • Inmates detained at the same jail for their role in the US Capitol insurrection regularly sing the national anthem “loud and proud,” according to one who has bragged during a recorded Zoom call about being armed during the assault. (ProPublica)
  • A Belgian soldier disappeared after being implicated in weapons theft and threats to kill the country’s top pandemic virologist, according to this analysis. It didn’t take long for a Facebook group supporting him to attract more than 50,000 members. (The Conversation)
  • “It’s ironic, if you think about it.” This study suggests that in order to prompt people to make the right choices and resist extremist messages, it might actually be best to stress their autonomy by telling them they’re free to accept or reject them. (Science Daily)
  • Radicalization in America requires a new plan, and according to this analysis the current administration’s approach – based on two decades of studying radicalization in the internet era – is a welcome change. (Harvard Kennedy School)

On the Strategic Intelligence platform, you can find feeds of expert analysis related to Internet Governance, Peace and Resilience, and hundreds of additional topics. You’ll need to register to view.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Copyright: MEPs update rules for the digital age

Parliament adopts major reform of road transport sector

5 Ways Companies Can Progress More Women into Leadership Roles

An Easter Special: Social protection of migrants in Europe as seen through the eyes of European youth

Governments and non-state actors need to take urgent action to meet Paris Agreement goals

Forest fires: Commission adds planes to rescEU fleet to prepare for summer

Investors must travel a winding road to net-zero. Here’s a map

EP committees recommend giving consent to EU-UK agreement

Skeptic France about Trump-Juncker trade deal favoring German cars; EU’s unity in peril

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

European Border and Coast Guard: 10 000-strong standing corps by 2027

Confidence-building measures continue in new Yemen prisoner-swap talks

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

Having a baby during COVID-19 gave me new respect for the job ‘mom’

Why COVID-19 makes a compelling case for the wider integration of blockchain

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

Parmesan cheese on shelves in Italy (Copyright: European Union, 2014 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Daniela Giusti)

CETA at risk again: Italy says it won’t ratify EU-Canada trade deal over product protection fears

9 ways to strengthen the global economic response to COVID-19

US life expectancy is falling – here’s why

UN chief calls for ‘green and clean’ development in message for Africa Industrialization Day

Twenty days that may remold the future of Europe

Europe fit for the Digital Age: Commission proposes new rules for digital platforms

Remarks by Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius on the Zero Pollution Action Plan

Cross-border travel is confusing after COVID – this framework can help borders reopen safely

How Pakistan is aiming for a green recovery from the pandemic

While EU Open Days 2013 discuss the 2020 strategy, Microsoft shares a glimpse of EU 2060

How oysters are cleaning New York’s polluted harbor

This UK footballer just won free school meals for kids in the summer holidays

This company is using plants to make handbags, shoes and clothes

Thousands flee fresh violence in South Sudan, many ‘suffering from trauma’

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

The vehicles of our future

Armed insurgency in north-east Nigeria ‘has created a humanitarian tragedy’

Medical Front liners Need Not To Be Called Heroes; They Need Emotional Stability By Giving Them Proper Support

Evacuation of wounded Yemenis from rebel-held capital may bolster fresh peace talks

European values must prevail, even in a state of public emergency, MEPs say

The importance of collaboration in the digital economy

AI has huge potential – but it won’t solve all our problems

Commission presents guidance to strengthen the Code of Practice on Disinformation

South African women’s fury at gender-based attacks spills onto the streets

Amsterdam has a bubble barrier to catch canal plastic

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

Singapore is building a ‘forest town’ with abundant green spaces and underground roads

Millions denied citizenship due to ideas of national, ethnic or racial ‘purity’: UN rights expert

Bitpay @ TheNextWeb 2014: Innovation’s Best Friend

Industrial clusters using green hydrogen can drive clean energy transition in Europe and China

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

‘All efforts must be made’ to ensure peaceful elections for Guinea-Bissau, Security Council hears

Conference on the Future of Europe: preparations continue

These are the best cities for tech

Population in crisis hit EU countries will suffer for decades

The future of work ‘with social justice for all’ tops agenda of centenary UN Labour conference

Student-to-Tutor Ratio: a thought about the ideal model

EU Budget 2020 deal: Investing more in climate action, youth and research

3 ways sustainable supply chains can build better business in a post-COVID world

Franchise India 2016, returns in 14th year 

Inflation keeps falling in Eurozone

More Stings?

Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s