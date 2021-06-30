You are here: Home / European Union News / Consumer protection: Commission revises EU rules on product safety and consumer credit

Consumer protection: Commission revises EU rules on product safety and consumer credit

June 30, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission has proposed revisions of two sets of EU rules to enhance consumer rights in a world reshaped by digitalisation and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission is reinforcing its safety net for EU consumers, for example, by making sure that dangerous products are recalled from the market or that credit offers are presented to consumers in a clear way, easily readable on digital devices. The proposal updates both the existing General Product Safety Directive as well as the EU rules on consumer credit to safeguard consumers.

Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, said: “Consumers face many challenges, especially in the digital world which revolutionised shopping, services or financial markets. This is why we are stepping up consumer protection on two fronts: we are making it easier for consumers to avoid risks related to having a credit and we are putting even stronger rules for product safety in place. It will also put more responsibility on market players and make it more difficult for bad actors to hide behind complicated legal jargon.”   

Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, said: “The COVID-19 crisis has impacted consumers in multiple ways and many have faced financial difficulties. The digitalisation that has been accelerated by the pandemic, leads to a surge of online shopping and is profoundly changing the financial sector. It is our duty to safeguard consumers, in particular, the most vulnerable ones. With our revision of the existing EU rules on consumer credit and general product safety, that’s exactly what we do!”

Online sales have increased steadily in the last 20 years and in 2020, 71% of consumers shopped online, often buying new technology products. From wireless earplugs and air purifiers to gaming consoles – the market for technological gadgets is vast. The General Product Safety Regulation will address risks related to these new technology products, such as cybersecurity risks, and to online shopping by, introducing product safety rules for online marketplaces. It will ensure that all products reaching EU consumers, through online marketplaces or from the neighbourhood shop, are safe, whether coming from within the EU or from outside. The new Regulation will make certain that marketplaces fulfil their duties so that consumers do not end up with dangerous products in their hands.

The revision of the Consumer Credit Directive provides that information related to credits must be presented in a clear way, adapted to the digital devices so that consumers understand what they are signing up for. Furthermore, the Directive will improve rules with which creditworthiness, i.e. whether or not a consumer will be able to repay the credit, is assessed. This is to avoid the issue of over-indebtedness. The regulation will ask Member States to promote financial education and to ensure debt advice is made available to consumers.

Next steps

The Commission’s proposals will now be discussed by Council and Parliament.

Background

General Product Safety Regulation

The General Product Safety Directive, in force since 2001, ensures that only safe products are sold on the EU single market. However, too many unsafe products still circulate on the EU market, creating an uneven playing field for businesses and an important cost for society and consumers. In addition, the rules need to be updated to address challenges linked to new technologies and online sales.

Consumer Credit Directive Proposal

Directive 2008/48/EC on credit agreements for consumers established a harmonised EU framework for consumer credit and provided a solid framework for fair access to credit for European consumers. However, since its entering into force in 2008 the digitalisation has profoundly changed the decision-making process and the habits of consumers in general. The revision today aims to address these developments.

Both proposals are part of the New Consumer Agenda, launched last year, aiming to update the overall strategic framework of the EU consumer policy.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

4 innovation hotspots in the Arab world

Joint press release: Republic of Korea – EU Leaders’ video conference meeting

An expert explains: the digital risks facing our children during COVID-19

What does the future of energy look like, how do we get there, and who will benefit?

Microsoft says the internet is getting a little nicer

Catalysing change for gender equality, co-authored by two United Nations Under-Secretary Generals

Financial services are changing. Here’s how

COVID-19 reminds us of the crucial role nurses play

10 reasons to be optimistic for the future, from young change-makers

Sustainable Finance and EU Taxonomy: Commission takes further steps to channel money towards sustainable activities

Assessing the Commission’s 2020 Rule of Law report

Antitrust: Commission fines Valve and five publishers of PC video games € 7.8 million for “geo-blocking” practices

OECD economic scenarios to 2060 illustrate the long-run benefits of structural reforms

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

European Solidarity Corps: Commission opens new call for project proposals

New UN book club helps children deal with global issues

Conference on the Future of Europe: make your voice heard

From coca to cocoa: three lessons from Peru on how farmers can leave the drug trade behind

The energy industry is changing. Are governments switched on?

How drones are helping to battle COVID-19 in Africa – and beyond

Strong multilateral institutions key to tackling world’s dramatic challenges, UN chief says In Moscow

The West and Russia accomplished the dismembering and the economic destruction of Ukraine

The Parliament paves the way for the creation of the European Banking Union

Global immunization is having its annual check-up. What can we learn?

‘12 million’ stateless people globally, warns UNHCR chief in call to States for decisive action

Mental disorders: a raging fire tearing apart the Moroccan society

An economist explains the pros and cons of globalization

The ASEAN Community sees the light: the genesis of a new powerful economic and political bloc and EU’s big opportunity

Ethical education as an obligatory course in medical curriculum

These five exercise trends will help society and your health

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

EU-China Leaders’ Meeting: Upholding EU values and interests at the highest level

The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

It’s time to get serious about the causes of pandemics: UN report

UN Convention that promotes mediation to resolve trade disputes moves closer to entry into force

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “It is the implementation, Stupid!”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble points the finger to Greece from Davos

Statement by the European Commission following the first meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

The European Union outlines a €3 billion economic support package to a future democratic Belarus

Marco Polo’s Dream

UN rights expert calls for end to ‘purgatory’ of ‘international inaction’ facing Myanmar’s remaining Rohingya

CDNIFY @ TheNextWeb 2014

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

From battlefields to boardrooms: 3 steps to building high-morale teams

The punishment gap: how workplace mistakes hurt women and minorities most

COP21 Breaking News: “We must accelerate the process”, Laurent Fabius cries out from Paris

5 surprising ways digital technology is changing childhood

New roadmap toward healthier and cleaner oceans adopted by UN Environment and European Commission

Employment and Social Developments in Europe review: why social fairness and solidarity are more important than ever

To prevent coronavirus don’t touch your face – but how can you avoid it?

COVID-19 In Brazil: “better safe than sorry”

EU Solidarity Fund: Commission puts forward financial assistance worth €823 million for the Croatia earthquake, floods in Poland and the coronavirus crisis

Discussions kick off among MEPs and national MPs on economic governance

Mindfulness: a freedom we can still have in the pandemic

An Easter Special: Social protection of migrants in Europe as seen through the eyes of European youth

London wants new skyscrapers to protect cyclists from wind tunnels

ITU Telecom World 2018 takes place in Durban, South Africa

Rude work emails are bad for your health and on the rise – here’s what you need to know

Nicaragua ‘crisis’ still cause for concern amid murder, torture allegations: Bachelet

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s