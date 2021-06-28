You are here: Home / European Union News / VAT: New e-commerce rules in the EU will simplify life for traders and introduce more transparency for consumers

VAT: New e-commerce rules in the EU will simplify life for traders and introduce more transparency for consumers

June 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

New Value-Added Tax (VAT) rules for online shopping enter into force later this week as part of efforts to ensure a more level playing field for all businesses, to simplify cross-border e-commerce and to introduce greater transparency for EU shoppers when it comes to pricing and consumer choice.

The EU’s VAT system was last updated in 1993 and has not kept pace with the rise in cross-border e-commerce that has transformed the retail sector in recent years. The Coronavirus pandemic has also further accelerated the boom in online retail, and again underlined the need for reform to ensure that the VAT due on online sales gets paid to the country of the consumer. The new rules also respond to the need to simplify life for shoppers and traders alike. 

The new rules come into force on 1 July and will affect online sellers and marketplaces/platforms both inside and outside the EU, postal operators and couriers, customs and tax administrations, as well as consumers. 

What is changing?

As of 1 July 2021, a number of changes will be introduced to the way that VAT is charged on online sales, whether consumers buy from traders within or outside the EU:

  • Under the current system, goods imported into the EU valued at less than €22 by non-EU companies are exempt from VAT. As of Thursday, this exemption is lifted so that VAT is charged on all goods entering the EU – just like for goods sold by EU businesses. Studies and experience have shown that this exemption is being abused, with unscrupulous sellers from outside the EU mislabelling consignments of goods, e.g. smartphones, in order to benefit from the exemption. This loophole allows these companies to undercut their EU competitors and costs EU treasuries an estimated €7 billion a year in fraud, leading to a bigger tax burden for other taxpayers.
  • Currently, e-commerce sellers need to have a VAT registration in each Member State in which they have a turnover above a certain overall threshold, which varies from country to country. From 1 July, these different thresholds will be replaced by one common EU threshold of €10,000 above which the VAT must be paid in the Member State where the goods are delivered. To simplify life for these companies and to make it much easier for them to sell into other Member States, online sellers may now register for an electronic portal called the ‘One Stop Shop’ where they can take care of all of their VAT obligations for their sales across the whole of the EU. This €10,000 threshold is already applicable for electronic services sold online since 2019.

Rather than grappling with complicated procedures in other countries, they can register in their own Member State and in their own language. Once registered, the online retailer can notify and pay VAT in the One Stop Shop for all of their EU sales via a quarterly declaration. The One Stop Shop will take care of transmitting the VAT to the respective Member State.

  • In the same vein, the introduction of an Import One Stop Shop for non-EU sellers will allow them to register easily for VAT in the EU, and will ensure that the correct amount of VAT makes its way to the Member State in which it is finally due. For consumers, this means a lot more transparency: when you buy from a non-EU seller or platform registered in the One Stop Shop, VAT should be part of the price you pay to the seller. That means no more calls from customs or courier services asking for an extra payment when the goods arrive in your home country, because the VAT has already been paid.

Already, businesses outside the EU have been registering in large numbers for the Import One Stop Shop, including the biggest global online marketplaces.

Background

Current EU VAT rules were last updated in 1993 – long before the digital age – and are ill-suited to the needs of businesses, consumers and administrations in an era of cross-border internet shopping. In the meantime, the online shopping boom has transformed retail across the world, and has accelerated even further during the pandemic.

While the new rules represent a big change in the way EU online businesses deal with their VAT needs, it will bring untold benefits when it comes to ease of doing business, cutting down on fraud and improving the consumer experience for online shoppers in the EU.

A similar ‘Mini One Stop Shop’ for VAT has already been running successfully since 2015 for cross-border sales of electronic services. Its extension to online sales of goods will offer even more advantages for online retailers and consumers in the EU. Similar reforms have been put in place and are working well in other jurisdictions such as Norway, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information

Full details including advice and factsheets for businesses and consumers, are available on our dedicated website.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why private investment in deforestation-free commodity production needs to be scaled up

This forgotten chemical element could be the key to our green energy future

European Youth calls on European Council for urgent action on “humanitarian crisis” and questions the EU/Turkey deal respect of human rights

Lagarde discusses the European Central Bank’s policy revamp with MEPs

Nearly 5 million children in need due to rising violence in central Sahel: UNICEF

Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Telecommunications and Internet: A Jungle with no principles?

Malta: MEPs conclude fact-finding visit to assess Caruana Galizia murder inquiry

This is how we can empower 8 billion minds by 2030

What Mary Poppins teaches us about behavioural economics

Why “de-learning” is equally important as reskilling in conversations about the future of work

State aid: Commission approves €200 million Danish loan in support of the Travel Guarantee Fund for travel cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 is widening the education gap. This is how we can stop it

COVID-19: National authorities should do more to raise awareness of EU action

South Asia can become an innovation hub. Here’s how

How to tackle the perils of air pollution

Connect 4 Impact – a virtual journey around the globe WSA Global Congress 2021 – March 22-24

EU and China to do more in common if the global scene gets worse

Ensuring the ‘lungs of the planet’ keep us alive: 5 things you need to know about forests and the UN

Tsipras doesn’t seem to have learned his “almost Grexit” lesson and Greece faces again financial and political dead end

Union of Equality: The Commission presents its first-ever strategy on LGBTIQ equality in the EU

Miguel Arias Cañete European Commission

EU should invest more in climate and not sit back on its laurels and watch

EU-Ukraine Summit: moving forward together in solidarity

Amid pandemic detours, mental health matters

Statement by Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on State aid measures to address the economic impact of COVID-19

State aid: Commission approves €30 million Estonian measure to support Nordica in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

Palliative care: how understanding terminal pain and suffering guarantees the dignity of human rights

French election: Will France vote for a reformed or no EU?

Evacuation of wounded Yemenis from rebel-held capital may bolster fresh peace talks

Is the EU denying its social character favouring a banking conglomerate?

Constitutional Committee breakthrough offers ‘sign of hope’ for long-suffering Syrians

UN expert criticizes States for ‘ganging up’ on Wikileaks’ Assange; warns against extradition, fearing ‘serious’ rights violations

The European Parliament launches a website on European election results

Close to final agreement on the EU Banking Union

Trade MEPs promise thorough scrutiny of the EU-UK agreement

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

MEPs reach deal with Council on obligation for EU to be climate neutral by 2050

What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?

Sexual education in a school at the Brazilian Amazon

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

Big oil’s climate pledges will fail without workforce equality

A new European Research Area: Commission sets new plan to support green and digital transition and EU recovery

South Sudan: ‘Outraged’ UN experts say ongoing widespread human rights violations may amount to war crimes

This is what a human-centred approach to AI technology could look like

Can fighting climate change bring the Arab world closer together?

Mental health in the pandemic: it’s no Rubik’s cube

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to Conserve Italia for participation in canned vegetables cartel

Marriage equality boosted employment of both partners in US gay and lesbian couples

To save biodiversity, MEPs call for binding targets at global and EU level

This start-up is recycling abandoned wooden homes in Baltimore

How India is harnessing technology to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Cybersecurity Act: build trust in digital technologies

Italy and Greece zeroed their fiscal deficits, expect Germany’s response

UN chemical weapons watchdog adds new powers to assign blame, following attacks

Portraits show ‘dignity and humanity’ of Holocaust survivors, 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

Humane leadership must be the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s real innovation

Urgent action needed to address growing opioid crisis

The European Union and the United States reach an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

How the power of sport can bring us together and drive social justice

5 myths about face masks under the microscope

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s