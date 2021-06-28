You are here: Home / European Union News / Occupational safety and health in a changing world of work

Occupational safety and health in a changing world of work

June 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how crucial occupational health and safety (OSH) is for protecting workers’ health, for the functioning of our society, and for the continuity of critical economic and social activities. In this context, today the Commission is renewing its commitment to update occupational safety and health rules by adopting the EU strategic framework on health and safety at work 2021-2027. It sets out the key actions needed to improve workers’ health and safety over the coming years.

This new strategy focuses on three cross-cutting objectives, namely managing change brought by green, digital and demographic transitions as well as changes to the traditional work environment, improving prevention of accidents and illnesses, and increasing preparedness for any potential future crises.

Over the past decades, progress has been made – for example, fatal accidents at work in the EU have decreased by about 70% since between 1994 and 2018 – but more remains to be done. Despite this progress, there were still more than 3,300 fatal accidents and 3.1 million non-fatal accidents in the EU-27 in 2018. More than 200,000 workers die each year from work-related illnesses. The updated framework will help to mobilise EU institutions, Member States and social partners around common priorities on workers’ protection. Its actions will also help to reduce healthcare costs and support businesses, including SMEs, to become more productive, competitive and sustainable.

Executive Vice President for an Economy that Works for People, Valdis Dombrovskis, said: “The EU’s legislation on occupational safety and health is essential for protecting almost 170 million workers, peoples’ lives and the functioning of our societies. The world of work is changing, driven by green, digital and demographic transitions. Healthy and safe work environments also reduce costs for people, businesses and society as whole. That is why maintaining and improving protection standards for workers remains a priority for an economy that works for people. We need more EU action to make our workplaces fit for the future.”

Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said: “Principle 10 of the European Pillar of Social Rights gives workers the right to a high level of protection of their health and safety at work. As we build back better from the crisis, this principle should be at the centre of our action. We must commit to a ‘vision zero’ approach when it comes to work-related deaths in the EU. Being healthy at work is not only about our physical state, it is also about our mental health and well-being.”

Three key objectives: change, prevention and preparedness

The strategic framework focuses on three key objectives for the coming years:

  1. Anticipating and managing change in the new world of work: To ensure safe and healthy workplaces during the digital, green and demographic transitions, the Commission will review the Workplaces Directive and the Display Screen Equipment Directive and update protective limits on asbestos and lead. It will prepare an EU-level initiative related to mental health at work that assesses emerging issues related to workers’ mental health and puts forward guidance for action.
  2. Improving prevention of work-related diseases and accidents: This strategic framework will promote a ‘vision zero’ approach to eliminate work-related deaths in the EU. The Commission will also update EU rules on hazardous chemicals to combat cancer, reproductive, and respiratory diseases.
  3. Increasing preparedness for possible future health threats: Drawing lessons from the current pandemic, the Commission will develop emergency procedures and guidance for the rapid deployment, implementation and monitoring of measures in potential future health crises, in close cooperation with public-health actors.

The actions in the strategic framework will be implemented through (i) strong social dialogue, (ii) a strengthened evidence based policy-making, (iii) improved enforcement and monitoring of existing EU legislation, (iv) awareness-raising, and (v) mobilising funding to invest into occupational safety and health, including from EU funds like the Recovery and Resilience Facility and Cohesion policy funds.

The Commission also calls on Member States to update their national occupational safety and health strategies to ensure that the new measures reach the workplace. Beyond EU borders, the Commission will also continue playing a leading role in promoting high occupational safety and health standards globally.

Background

The update of the EU strategic framework on health and safety at work for 2021-2027 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the Commission Work Programme for 2021. The European Pillar of Social Rights underlines in its principle 10 that “Workers have the right to a high level of protection of their health and safety at work.”

At the Porto Social Summit on 7 May 2021, all partners renewed their commitment to implementing the Pillar and a strong social Europe in the Porto Social Commitment. They committed to “support fair and sustainable competition in the Internal Market”, including through “healthy working places and environments.”

The previous EU Strategic Framework on Health and Safety at Work 2014-2020 focused among others on prevention of work-related diseases, addressing demographic change and implementation of legislation. Key achievements include three successive updates of the Carcinogens and Mutagens Directive and the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA) guidelines and online tools for employers, including on COVID-19.

The new framework draws on input from a broad range of stakeholders. This includes an EU-OSHA report on national occupational safety and health strategies, reports, recommendations and hearings with the European Parliament, several Council conclusions, exchanges with social partners and independent experts, a public consultation, and the opinion of the Advisory Committee on Safety and Health at Work (ACSH) and the Senior Labour Inspectors Committee (SLIC).

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Almost all businesses expect to face a crisis. And how they deal with them really counts

COVID-19: research package welcomed, EU needs to be better equipped in future

Here’s what global progress on COVID-19 vaccination looks like

New migration pact highlights key role of business in protecting migrants, say UN experts

Brexit: European Commission recommends the European Council (Article 50) to endorse the agreement reached on the revised Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland and revised Political Declaration

Mexico cannot move forward ‘without addressing the shadows of the past’, says UN rights chief

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

Deep chasm still divides Athens and Brussels; can Eurozone use the nuclear arm of liquidity against Greece?

Protecting refugees in Europe: UNHCR calls for a ‘year of change’

“ASEM: Global Partners for Global Challenges”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to the EU

How much time has the ‘European Union of last chance’ left?

4 ‘big bets’ to close the post-pandemic gender gap

‘Highly explosive’ escalation of conflict and displacement across Syria’s Idlib, says top UN official

COVID-19 wave III: the dos and the don’ts

Summer 2018 Interim Economic Forecast: Resilient Growth amid increased uncertainty

This is how travel hotspots are fighting back against overtourism

This warehouse is one of the world’s greenest industrial buildings

These are the world’s most positive countries

Solidarity Fund: €823 million in EU aid for eight member states

November infringements package: key decisions

EP stands up for democracy in Hungary during COVID-19

Around 2.5 billion more people will be living in cities by 2050, projects new UN report

Why women have an essential role in biodiversity conservation

5 ways you can personally fight the climate crisis

How blockchain is addressing key problem patterns in the financial services sector

Digital Single Market: EU negotiators agree to set up new European rules to improve fairness of online platforms’ trading practices

Trade protectionism and cartels threaten democracy

A Sting Exclusive: “Seize the opportunity offered by Africa’s continental free trade area”, written by the Director General of UNIDO

The 28 EU leaders care more about fiscal orthodoxy than effectively fighting youth unemployment

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

5 steps that could end the plastic pollution crisis – and save our ocean

COVID-19 and the uncertainties of tomorrow

This is how social media giants are helping stop the spread of measles

Close to 7,000 evacuated from Syrian towns after enduring nearly 3-year siege

Review on ethics and technological development

Brexit poses ‘particular risk’ to British people in poverty: UN independent expert

When is necessary understand the cultural marks in health-disease process

The hidden cost of the electric car boom – child labour

Digital tokens could transform the economies of the Middle East and North Africa – if the governance keeps up

Rude work emails are bad for your health and on the rise – here’s what you need to know

The result of European Elections 2019 seals the end of the business as usual era in Brussels

UN panel to rally global political will to tackle internal displacement crisis

Central banking in times of complexity

How to make your business thrive by doing good

Finland should do more to improve job prospects of low-skilled youth

For a true economic recovery, small businesses will need more support

We can end routine gas flaring by 2030. Here’s how

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

New European Bauhaus: Commission launches design phase

How COVID-19 and ‘work from anywhere’ can build the city of the future

Back to the office? Here’s how tech company Salesforce thinks that might look

Our current internet architecture was conceived for the 1980s. It’s time for an upgrade

The untold story of who caused and who pays for the economic crisis

EU-Singapore trade agreement enters into force

Berlin to pay at the end for Eurozone banks’ consolidation

We must stop choking the ocean with plastic waste. Here’s how

Inflation keeps falling in Eurozone

“As long as we work together through thick and thin, more benefits can be delivered to the people of Eurasia”, China’s Premier Li Keqiang highlights from ASEM in Brussels

Palliative Care: an approach to comprehensive care in Universal Health Coverage

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s