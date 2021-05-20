You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Impacts of COVID-19: lessons and strategies for the future

Impacts of COVID-19: lessons and strategies for the future

May 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Heloise Buchaim Antunes and Ms. Denise Doarte Guimarães, two third-year medical student at UniCesumar, Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way of life of the entire population. The streets started to be completely empty, several companies acquired the home office in their routine and there was an intense demand for health services. Some measures have been implemented to try to stop the spread of the disease, such as the closing of places with a large flow of people (for example, schools, bars, religious events), mandatory use of masks and hand hygiene. All this change in people’s life habits generated great impacts on some topics of society, such as social inequality, the increase in consumption and the relationship between man and nature, resulting in lessons and learnings for the future.

Firstly, the pandemic’s experience exacerbated the social inequality already present worldwide, since populations who are socio-economically deprived have less access to the health system, in addition to being more exposed to the virus because they face public transportation and, due to their low level of education, have jobs that are difficult to adapt to remote work. Proof of this is that American statistics have shown higher mortality among blacks, historically more socially vulnerable individuals. In addition, the financial uncertainty to which they are subjected interferes with mental health and, consequently, increases stress, decreasing the immunological resistance against infections, such as SARS-CoV-2.

Secondly, along with social isolation, the importance of cell phones and computers has increased due to the need of adapting to the moment. People started using these means more often to work, study, order delivery services, contact family members and seek out hobbies, and online purchases of superfluous products have increased dramatically. This consumerism is directly linked to the mental health of the population and the need to seek some form of comfort in times of crisis.

As well, one of the biggest causes of the emergence of new diseases is the imbalance in the relationship between man and the environment. The rampant consumption of food from animal sources and deforestation are major contributors to the disharmony of nature. One example of this imbalance is the coronavirus itself, which has lived in nature for years, but urbanization in the region has made bats and humans more in contact, exposing the population to contagion.

In view of the aforementioned impacts, some lessons could have been learned by the world population, such as the relevance of generating more public policies for the most vulnerable classes, studying the relationship between human beings and technology in times of crisis and the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship with nature. However, there was a lack of collective cooperation, both from authorities and from the population, for these measures to become successful, which culminated in the emergence of the third wave of COVID-19.

References

Khanna RC, Cicinelli MV, Gilbert SS, Honavar SG, Murthy GSV. COVID-19 pandemic: Lessons learned and future directions. Indian J Ophthalmol. 2020; 68(5): 703-710. doi: 10.4103/ijo.IJO_843_20.

Krouse HJ. COVID-19 and the Widening Gap in Health Inequity. Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2020; 163(1): 65-66. doi: 10.1177/0194599820926463.

Patel JA, Nielsen FBH, Badiani AA, et al. Poverty, inequality and COVID-19: the forgotten vulnerable. Public Health. 2020; 183:110-111. doi:10.1016/j.puhe.2020.05.006.

About the author

Heloise Buchaim Antunes is a third-year medical student at UniCesumar, a board member of the Academic League of Mental Health of UniCesumar (LASMUC) and a board member of the Academic League of Medical Semiology of Maringá (LASEMM).

Denise Doarte Guimarães is a third-year medical student at UniCesumar, a board member of IFMSA Brazil UniCesumar and a board member of the Academic League of Medical Clinic of Maringá (LACMMA).

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa: Rise of the Digital Citizen, Kigali 16 – 18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

COVID-19: Team Europe supports African, Caribbean and Pacific countries to access finance through digital technology

Our food system is no longer fit for the 21st century. Here are three ways to fix it

COVID-19: faster authorisation for vaccines adapted to variants

Convincing the Germans to pay also for the unification of Eurozone

European Union: From financial consolidation to deeper political division

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

Equitable vaccine delivery will fuel better global health processes

Youth employment crisis easing but far from over

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

The Europe we want: Just, Sustainable, Democratic and Inclusive

The US Congress and European Parliament vote are TTIP’s 10th round’s lucky cards

Obama turns the G20 summit into warmongering platform

Donors must do more to align development finance with climate goals

Digital Single Market: New EU rules for online subscription services

Rule of Law: Commission launches infringement procedure to protect the independence of the Polish Supreme Court

Migrant workers sent more money to India than any other country last year

First seat projections for the next European Parliament

Which country offers the cheapest mobile data?

The 4 types of leader who will thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Torture is unacceptable and unjustified ‘at all times’ underscore top UN officials

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

EU elections: The louder the threats and the doomsaying the heavier the weight of the vote

The need to resume preventive policies for chronic noncommunicable diseases

Only the private sector can help deliver universal healthcare in Africa

Guinea-Bissau: Upcoming elections vital to prevent ‘relapse’ into instability, says UN envoy

Russia: MEPs deplore military build-up, attack in Czechia and jailing of Navalny

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

What is digital sovereignty and why is Europe so interested in it?

Parliament declares the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’

Migrant Children in Care are Being Robbed of their Settled Status

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

Flying cars and driverless buses – the future of urban mobility has landed

Dramatic funding shortages a ‘severe catastrophe’ for people of Gaza: UN Coordinator

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

Why the 21st century’s biggest health challenge is our shared responsibility

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

Conflict and climate change challenge sustainable development effort: UN report

Renewable energy could power the world by 2050. Here’s what that future might look like

Viet Nam shows how you can contain COVID-19 with limited resources

In this Tokyo cafe, the waiters are robots operated remotely by people with disabilities

Volkswagen scandal update: “We want clarity fast, but it is equally important to have the complete picture”, Commission’s spokesperson underscores from Brussels

War of words in Davos over Eurozone’s inflation/deflation

European Commission launches Green Consumption Pledge, first companies commit to concrete actions towards greater sustainability

What COVID-19 tells us about the changing nature of disaster risk

Bringing justice to the people: how the UN is helping communities deal with disputes in remote and dangerous areas

Harnessing the power of nature in the fight against climate change

UN nuclear watchdog will help verify DPRK nuclear programme, if agreement forthcoming

Better outreach to citizens needed to improve effectiveness of European Commission’s public consultations, say Auditors

Huawei answers allegations about its selling prices

Smoking VS Vaping: is it a battle?

Macro-Financial Assistance: Europe’s way to control Ukraine?

What the buoyant US economy means for the rest of the world

Gender minority and health sector: promoting mental health with better medical education

Future EU-UK Partnership: European Commission takes first step to launch negotiations with the United Kingdom

This AI trash can is designed to stop you wasting food

‘Cataclysmic events’ in Hiroshima, Nagasaki, began ‘global push’ against nuclear weapons says Guterres, honouring victims

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s