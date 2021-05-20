You are here: Home / Events / Mobile World Congress 2021: Barcelona 08 June-01 July

Mobile World Congress 2021: Barcelona 08 June-01 July

May 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: GSMA)

The world’s biggest connectivity event goes fully hybrid

This year you can connect in-person or online. From technicians and regulators, to founders and government delegations – whether it’s with a click of a button, a smile on screen, a friendly elbow bump, or a knowing nod, 2021 offers even more ways to seal that deal with the most influential attendees.

While there’s nothing that can beat face-to-face interaction to build truly strong relationships, the addition of digital products that aid virtual attendance allows connecting to become easier, more accessible and even smarter.

On the 28 June – 01 July 2021, MWC Barcelona will still be the place where our industry gathers to create connected impact for a thriving society. But now, it’s also the place where you can connect with industry decision makers attending in-person and logged on online too.

Get business done – In Barcelona, or from wherever you are in the world.

