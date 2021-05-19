You are here: Home / Business / Threatened by rising sea levels, the Maldives is building a floating city

Threatened by rising sea levels, the Maldives is building a floating city

May 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Natalie Marchant, Writer, Formative Content

  • The waterfront residences will float on a flexible grid across a 200-hectare lagoon.
  • Such innovative developments could prove vital in helping atoll nations, such as the Maldives, fight the impact of climate change.
  • Dutch company is also testing the technology in the Netherlands.

The atoll nation of Maldives is creating an innovative floating city that mitigates the effects of climate change and stays on top of rising sea levels.

The Maldives Floating City is designed by Netherlands-based Dutch Docklands and will feature thousands of waterfront residences and services floating along a flexible, functional grid across a 200-hectare lagoon.

Such a development is particularly vital for countries such as Maldives – an archipelago of 25 low-lying coral atolls in the Indian Ocean that is also the lowest-lying nation in the world.

More than 80% of the country’s land area lies at less than one metre above sea level – meaning rising sea levels and coastal erosion pose a threat to its very existence.

Sustainable design

Developed with the Maldives government, the first-of-its kind “island city” will be based in a warm-water lagoon just 10 minutes by boat from the capital Male and its international airport.

Dutch Docklands worked with urban planning and architecture firm Waterstudio, which is developing floating social housing in the Netherlands, to create a water-based urban grid built to evolve with the changing needs of the country.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the ocean?

Our ocean covers 70% of the world’s surface and accounts for 80% of the planet’s biodiversity. We can’t have a healthy future without a healthy ocean – but it’s more vulnerable than ever because of climate change and pollution.

Tackling the grave threats to our ocean means working with leaders across sectors, from business to government to academia.

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute, convenes the Friends of Ocean Action, a coalition of leaders working together to protect the seas. From a programme with the Indonesian government to cut plastic waste entering the sea to a global plan to track illegal fishing, the Friends are pushing for new solutions. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X2VtYmVkX2NsaWNrYWJpbGl0eV8xMjEwMiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJjb250cm9sIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1372898575710101506&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F05%2Fmaldives-floating-city-climate-change%2F&sessionId=83f3a0608b4ac18798b6e304c7b05a765746ba58&theme=light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632193066&width=550px

Climate change is an inextricable part of the threat to our oceans, with rising temperatures and acidification disrupting fragile ecosystems. The Forum runs a number of initiatives to support the shift to a low-carbon economy, including hosting the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, who have cut emissions in their companies by 9%.

Is your organization interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

Maldives thrives on tourism and the same coral reefs that attract holiday makers also provide the inspiration for much of the development. The hexagon-shaped floating segments are, in part, modelled on the distinctive geometry of local coral.

These are connected to a ring of barrier islands, which act as breakers below the water, thereby lessening the impact of lagoon waves and stabilizing structures on the surface. https://www.youtube.com/embed/tuifbazTmGo?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

“The Maldives Floating City does not require any land reclamation, therefore has a minimal impact on the coral reefs,” says Mohamed Nasheed, former president of the Maldives, speaker of parliament and Climate Vulnerable Forum Ambassador for Ambition.

“What’s more, giant new reefs will be grown to act as water breakers. Our adaptation to climate change mustn’t destroy nature but work with it, as the Maldives Floating City proposes. In the Maldives, we cannot stop the waves, but we can rise with them.”

Affordable homes

The islands’ seafaring past also influenced the design of the buildings, which will all be low-rise and face the sea.

A network of bridges, canals and docks will provide access across the various segments and connect shops, homes and services across the lagoon.

Construction is due to start in 2022 and the development will be completed in phases over the next five years – with a hospital and school eventually being built.

Renewable energy will power the city through a smart grid and homes will be priced from $250,000 in a bid to attract a wide range of buyers including local fishermen, who have called the area home for centuries.

Rising sea levels

In March, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that oceans were under threat like never before and emphasized the increasing risk of rising sea levels.

Around 40% of the global population live within 100 kilometres of the coast.

WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas said there was an “urgent need” to protect communities from coastal hazards, such as waves, storm surge and sea level rise via multi-hazard warning systems and forecasting.

Atoll nations are even more at risk than other island-based countries, with the Maldives one of just a handful – alongside Kiribati, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific – that have built societies on the coral-and-sand rims of sunken volcanoes.

So-called king tides – which can wash over parts of habitable land – and the storms that drive them are getting higher and more intense due to climate change.

Connecting communities for ocean resilience

The World Economic Forum, Friends of Ocean Action and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean will explore how to take bold action for a healthy, resilient and thriving seas during the Virtual Ocean Dialogues 2021 on 25-27 May.

The online event will focus on the vital importance of mainstreaming the ocean in global environment-focused forums and summits – from climate and biodiversity, to food and science.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

David Attenborough’s worried about this ocean threat – and it’s not plastic

“ASEM: Global Partners for Global Challenges”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to the EU

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

How the institutional response to COVID-19 can prepare us for climate change

Financial support for workers affected by no-deal Brexit

The Parliament paves the way for the creation of the European Banking Union

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

International Women’s Day 2019: women’s power in politics

This is how much people would pay to use some of the world’s most popular apps

Global Trade Identity can be the cornerstone of paperless trade

Yemen: 11 more ‘terrible, senseless’ civilian deaths reported, following attack in Sana’a – top UN official

Commissioner for Crisis Management in Kabul: EU steps up humanitarian assistance with €32 million

EP President at the European Youth Event: “Your ideas are key in shaping EU’s future”

Parliament’s proposal to reinforce flagship programmes is worth 39 billion euros

UN agriculture agency digs in to help forests and farms build resilience to climate change

Putting a price on carbon will help New York state achieve a clean energy future

We need to bin disposable items for good. Here are 5 ways to do it

UN rushes to deliver aid as key Yemeni port city is ‘shelled and bombarded’

5 things you might not know about Leonardo da Vinci

Africa-Europe Alliance: EU boosts pan-African Internet connectivity with €30 million

OECD survey reveals many people unhappy with public services and benefits

Germany not famous for easy way outs from political stalemates

In Venezuela, Bachelet calls on Government to release prisoners, appeals for ‘bold steps towards compromise’

Draghi joined Macron in telling Germany how Eurozone must be reformed

How Abu Dhabi found a way to grow vegetables in 40-degree heat

Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

Top UN officials strongly condemn ‘horrible terrorist act’ in Nairobi

London wants new skyscrapers to protect cyclists from wind tunnels

Income inequality threatens the socio-political structures in developed countries

Emergency meeting called as Ebola spreads to Congolese city – UN health agency

Here’s why the business of sustainability has come of age

Measles in Europe: infection rates highest in a decade, says UN health agency

2019 Innovation Scoreboards: The innovation performance of the EU and its regions is increasing

DR Congo Ebola centre attacks could force retreat against the deadly disease, warns UN health chief

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Why education and accountability are important for developing countries?

American women are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their mothers

Entrepreneurship and strategic planning: the enabler

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

The European Commission cuts roaming charges. But “it’s not enough”…

UN chief welcomes possibility of resumed talks between US and North Korea

CHINA: five letters that could mean…

‘Severe’ new US asylum restrictions will put vulnerable families at risk, UN refugee agency says

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

How COVID-19 compares to seasonal flu, and why you should take it seriously

How the diaspora is helping Venezuela’s migration crisis

These rules could save humanity from the threat of rogue AI

Nature is our most precious asset – we must all act now to save it

UN spotlights digitization of audiovisual archives to preserve human history on World Day

CDNIFY @ TheNextWeb 2014

How India will consume in 2030: 10 mega trends

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

Greece to stay in the euro area but the cost to its people remains elusive

Commission pledges €100 million to help Mozambique recover from cyclones Idai and Kenneth

FIAT Chrysler: from Geneva Motor show to the World, and back

5 futuristic ways to fight cyber attacks

European Commission authorises second safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19

This Dutch company makes environmentally-friendly paint

Heard about deepfakes? Don’t panic. Prepare

Panama’s fight for a delayed right: women’s economic independence

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s