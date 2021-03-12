You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs highlight impact of pandemic on children’s health and education

MEPs highlight impact of pandemic on children’s health and education

March 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

EU member states must invest more in education, healthcare, housing, family support and childcare, making sure that these services reach all children.

“A child is first and foremost a child, regardless of ethnic origin, gender, nationality or social and economic background, ability, migration or residence status”, stated Parliament on Thursday in a resolution passed with 545 to 24 and 119 abstentions.

The text highlights the huge toll that the COVID-19 crisis is having on children, further exacerbating their risk of poverty, severely affecting their access to education, compromising their physical and mental health and increasing the danger of being exposed to violence and abuse. MEPs urge the Commission to table, as announced, a legislative proposal to establish the European Child Guarantee in the first quarter of 2021.

All children must have the right to education

EU countries should take the necessary measures to guarantee the right to education for every child, prevent them from leaving school early and ensure gender-equitable access to inclusive education from early childhood, including for Romani children, children with disabilities and migrant children. “Digital education should never permanently replace in-person learning”, MEPs underline, also calling for age-appropriate information about sex and sexuality to be included in the school curriculum.

Integration and inclusion of migrant and refugee children

The situation of migrant children both within and outside the EU must improve, MEPs stress. Focus should be put on family reunification and adequate reception conditions, removing barriers to access basic services and integration measures. The text also demands that member states should avoid detaining children and guarantee that unaccompanied minors benefit from legal representatives and guardians.

Fight against sexual abuse

MEPs are particularly worried about sexual abuse against children, which has increased due to the pandemic and the lockdown, while social services and protective institutions have become highly inaccessible. As many as 23 EU member states have not yet implemented the 2011 directive on combating the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children and child pornography, which MEPs find unacceptable.

The resolution also calls for an end, in law and in practice, to all child labour, and to prevent all forms of violence and exploitation, including forced marriage, trafficking, torture, honour killing, female genital mutilation, incest, forced school leaving and the use of children as soldiers.

Quote

“The current pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities experienced by so many children across Europe. We call on the Commission and the member states to allocate the necessary funds to protect them and to take concrete measures to end poverty, sexual abuse and exploitation”, said rapporteur Juan Fernando López Aguilar (S&D, ES) during the plenary debate on Wednesday.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Women and girls in science – from aspiration to reality

Here’s how India became a global clean energy powerhouse

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges MEPs to put words into action

The EU invites the US and Russia to partition Ukraine

Who is first (and last) in the race to build a workforce fit for the future?

Joint UN, OSCE engagement can address crisis in Ukraine, other ‘dark spots of conflict’ in Europe

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

How Japan and Singapore are reinventing old age

There’s no vaccine for the infodemic – so how can we combat the virus of misinformation?

I created a class to teach zero waste. It turned into so much more

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Can we crack the hydrogen puzzle this time around?

Clean air is good for business

Climate change and health: public health awareness in an international framework

Georgia: EU report highlights importance of maintaining reform momentum and depolarising the political environment

UNICEF urges governments to repatriate thousands of foreign children stranded in northeast Syria

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 9 April

Is a full course lunch, a new Commissioner and 2 million anti-TTIP citizens what you would call a “Fresh Start”?

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

90% of European Jews say antisemitism is getting worse

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

Change is happening – and young people are leading the way forward

Cum-ex tax fraud scandal: MEPs call for inquiry, justice, and stronger tax authorities

Artificial intelligence: Commission takes forward its work on ethics guidelines

Where is Egypt leading the Middle East and the Mediterranean economy?

Forget GDP – for the 21st century we need a modern growth measure

10 lessons from the COVID-19 frontline for a more gender-equal world

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: #GlobalGoals progress, essential meds, updates from Cox’s Bazar, Sudan and DR Congo

This start-up is making a palm oil alternative from used coffee grounds

These floating homes could protect people from flooding as sea levels rise

Revamp collective bargaining to prevent rising labour market inequalities in rapidly changing world of work

Climate change will shrink these economies fastest

Commission refers Denmark to the Court for failing to fulfil its obligations in relation to the name “Feta”

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

MEPs want ambitious funding for cross-border projects to connect people

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

How digital can transform healthcare in Asia for millions of people

Trump badly cornered at home by agribusiness and steel consumer lobbies: Trade

5 times people predicted the future and got it really wrong

Member States’ compliance with EU law in 2018: efforts are paying off, but improvements still needed

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Argentina Accepts KP Amendment

Boardroom warriors: how CEOs are becoming champions of change

EU to gain the most from the agreement with Iran

Can indoor farming feed the world?

Companies have a new skill to master – innovation

Brazilian health: right or privilege?

Defence: European Commission paves the way for first joint industrial projects under EU budget

Lack of investment and ambition means Youth Guarantee not reaching potential

Chinese tech investors are turning towards MENA. Here’s why

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

First do no harm. Why healthcare needs to change

New VAT rules in the EU: how a digital sea could have become an ocean

Mario Draghi quizzed for last time by Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee

Germany objects to EU Commission’s plan for a Eurozone bank deposits insurance scheme but Berlin could go along

Medical Students Can Help to Protect Women Rights

Chart of the day: This is how many animals we eat each year

Madagascar: UN chief commends leaders, State institutions following ‘historic milestone’ election

Yemen agreement to end southern power struggle ‘important step’ towards peace: UN Special Envoy

Rising human trafficking takes on ‘horrific dimensions’: almost a third of victims are children

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s