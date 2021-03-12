You are here: Home / European Union News / Parliament declares the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’

Parliament declares the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’

March 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

In response to the backsliding of LGBTIQ rights in some EU countries, notably Poland and Hungary, MEPs declared the EU an “LGBTIQ Freedom Zone” on Thursday.

Two years after the first Polish local authority declared itself an ‘‘LGBTIQ-free zone’’, Parliament declared the EU to be an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’ in a resolution adopted by 492 votes in favour, 141 against and 46 abstentions.

Since March 2019, more than 100 Polish regions, counties and municipalities have adopted resolutions declaring themselves to be free from LGBTIQ “ideology”. According to these resolutions, local governments should refrain from encouraging tolerance towards LGBTIQ people and withdraw financial assistance from organisations promoting non-discrimination and equality.

Increased discrimination and attacks against LGBTIQ people in Poland

MEPs also highlight that these ‘‘LGBTIQ-free zones’’ are part of a broader context in which the LGBTIQ community in Poland is subject to increased discrimination and attacks, notably growing hate speech from public authorities, elected officials (including the current President), and pro-government media. They also deplore the arrests of LGBTIQ rights activists, and the attacks and bans on Pride marches.

Although the Commission rejected applications for EU funding under its town-twinning programme from Polish towns that adopted such resolutions, MEPs urge the institution to go further. The Commission should use all tools, they say, including infringement procedures, Article 7 of the Treaty on EU, as well as the recently adopted regulation on protecting the EU’s budget, in order to address violations of the fundamental rights of LGBTIQ people in the EU.

Deteriorating situation in Hungary

The EP resolution also mentions the deteriorating situation in Hungary. In November 2020, the Hungarian town of Nagykáta adopted a resolution banning the ‘‘dissemination and promotion of LGBTIQ propaganda’’. One month later, the national Parliament adopted constitutional amendments that further restrict the rights of LGBTIQ people, that do not take the existence of transgender and non-binary persons into account and limit their right to a family life.

‘‘LGBTIQ persons everywhere in the EU should enjoy the freedom to live and publicly show their sexual orientation and gender identity without fear of intolerance, discrimination or persecution, and authorities at all levels of governance across the EU should protect and promote equality and the fundamental rights of all, including LGBTIQ persons’’, MEPs conclude.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Women and girls in science – from aspiration to reality

Here’s how India became a global clean energy powerhouse

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges MEPs to put words into action

The EU invites the US and Russia to partition Ukraine

Who is first (and last) in the race to build a workforce fit for the future?

Joint UN, OSCE engagement can address crisis in Ukraine, other ‘dark spots of conflict’ in Europe

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

How Japan and Singapore are reinventing old age

There’s no vaccine for the infodemic – so how can we combat the virus of misinformation?

I created a class to teach zero waste. It turned into so much more

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Can we crack the hydrogen puzzle this time around?

Clean air is good for business

Climate change and health: public health awareness in an international framework

Georgia: EU report highlights importance of maintaining reform momentum and depolarising the political environment

UNICEF urges governments to repatriate thousands of foreign children stranded in northeast Syria

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 9 April

Is a full course lunch, a new Commissioner and 2 million anti-TTIP citizens what you would call a “Fresh Start”?

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

90% of European Jews say antisemitism is getting worse

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

Change is happening – and young people are leading the way forward

Cum-ex tax fraud scandal: MEPs call for inquiry, justice, and stronger tax authorities

Artificial intelligence: Commission takes forward its work on ethics guidelines

Where is Egypt leading the Middle East and the Mediterranean economy?

Forget GDP – for the 21st century we need a modern growth measure

10 lessons from the COVID-19 frontline for a more gender-equal world

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: #GlobalGoals progress, essential meds, updates from Cox’s Bazar, Sudan and DR Congo

This start-up is making a palm oil alternative from used coffee grounds

These floating homes could protect people from flooding as sea levels rise

Revamp collective bargaining to prevent rising labour market inequalities in rapidly changing world of work

Climate change will shrink these economies fastest

Commission refers Denmark to the Court for failing to fulfil its obligations in relation to the name “Feta”

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

MEPs want ambitious funding for cross-border projects to connect people

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

How digital can transform healthcare in Asia for millions of people

Trump badly cornered at home by agribusiness and steel consumer lobbies: Trade

5 times people predicted the future and got it really wrong

Member States’ compliance with EU law in 2018: efforts are paying off, but improvements still needed

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Argentina Accepts KP Amendment

Boardroom warriors: how CEOs are becoming champions of change

EU to gain the most from the agreement with Iran

Can indoor farming feed the world?

Companies have a new skill to master – innovation

Brazilian health: right or privilege?

Defence: European Commission paves the way for first joint industrial projects under EU budget

Lack of investment and ambition means Youth Guarantee not reaching potential

Chinese tech investors are turning towards MENA. Here’s why

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

First do no harm. Why healthcare needs to change

New VAT rules in the EU: how a digital sea could have become an ocean

Mario Draghi quizzed for last time by Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee

Germany objects to EU Commission’s plan for a Eurozone bank deposits insurance scheme but Berlin could go along

Medical Students Can Help to Protect Women Rights

Chart of the day: This is how many animals we eat each year

Madagascar: UN chief commends leaders, State institutions following ‘historic milestone’ election

Yemen agreement to end southern power struggle ‘important step’ towards peace: UN Special Envoy

Rising human trafficking takes on ‘horrific dimensions’: almost a third of victims are children

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s