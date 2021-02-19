You are here: Home / Economy / More than speed: 5G could become the next big economic driver

More than speed: 5G could become the next big economic driver

February 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Osvaldo Di Campli, President of Latin America Region, Nokia

  • Latin America is taking a five-pronged attack to deploying 5G in the region.
  • Digitalisation must be rolled out across all sectors of the economy for it to work both public services and industry.
  • Partnerships and collaborations will be key, for building digital ecosystems, bringing IoT devices into the frame and versing people in the language of 5G.

5G is often understood to be able to increase the speed of “everything”. Dictionaries define it as “technology to send data… at higher speeds than 4G devices”. And yet 5G is so much more than the next G-speed; it is also key driver of economic growth.

Here are five ways the Latin American region is preparing for 5G, so that it can become an enabler of successful digital transformation:

1. Seeing 5G as critical infrastructure for national economies

5G and the digital ecosystem that it will create are set to spur economic recovery after COVID-19.

We will see increased productivity with more added-value services and higher incomes as a result, and this will go a long way towards overcoming a stubborn digital divide and helping to bring Latin Americans into greater economic parity with other regions.

In some places citizens lack access to appropriate broadband speed and network quality. To overcome it, we need to expand network coverage in order to reach the unconnected 100 million inhabitants; and to increase adoption by the 211 million people that do not have service despite coverage.

The more regionally and globally harmonised the 5G roadmap is, the more affordable the devices and the more effective the network deployment —Osvaldo Di Campli

Currently, six out of 10 households in Latin America do not have fixed broadband. Deploying a 5G network involves large costs and long payback periods. Prospective investors understandably seek certainty and clarity about the legal and regulatory landscape.

A recent study carried out by Nokia and OMDIA Consultants, ‘Why 5G in Latin America?’, estimated that 5G penetration would sit at 17% by the end of 2024. The digital transformation led by 5G and its use cases could deliver up to $3.3 trillion economic and social value by 2035.

That timing is critical: Latin America is already behind its peers in productivity and is also lagging behind with the deployment of 5G networks. Therefore, planning is key.

2. Accelerating the digital agenda across all sectors

The success of the digital transformation led by 5G will depend on providing digitalisation across all sectors of the economy. This will require the creation of open and diverse ecosystems for collaborative value creation. New players and new business models will arise, from carrier-neutral and wholesale operators to innovative services providers.

Policymakers in Latin America have the chance to develop an agenda to accelerate innovation and encourage investments into digitalisation for both public services and industrial development.

The region can leapfrog other regional ecosystems by learning from the experience of high-performing digital economies, such as Finland and other European countries.

The Colombian city of Medellín has also been named a centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and is taking the lead in ecosystem nurturing.

3. Spectrum clearing and reallocating

Governments can act as facilitators for the process of creating and cultivating the 5G ecosystem. One crucial step will be accelerating the allocation of spectrum, because 5G needs spectrum for coverage (lower bands), high-speed mobility (mid-bands) and for industrial applications (millimeter waves). Millimeter waves enable services that can generate a qualitative leap in manufacturing.

Many countries in the region have started 5G trials, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru. We need a clear spectrum roadmap: the more regionally and globally harmonised the spectrum is, the more affordable the devices become and the more effective network deployment is.

Chile has taken the lead in spectrum auctioning and should be seen as a benchmark for the region. There are commercial 5G networks in the Caribbean (Setar Aruba) and Uruguay (Antel Uruguay) too, and they are currently working with Nokia on trials.

4. Supporting enhanced IoT solutions for agriculture and industrial sectors

For industrial sectors, digitalisation means the ability to control physical assets using digital tools. 5G will have a big impact on industrial digitalisation. In Brazil, it could be agriculture, mining and manufacturing. In Chile, manufacturing, mining and logistics. In Colombia, oil and gas and agriculture. In Mexico, manufacturing and mining. In sum, it is not merely a question of connectivity.

Thriving in the 5G era requires an ability to play in an ecosystem; being open to working with partners in IoT devices as well as in use cases. In Brazil, the ConectarAgro initiative is a bold example of how the issues of agriculture can be addressed from a problem-solving and multiple-partner approach. These industries need private networks, safely designed and robustly customised through a path that could start with advanced 4G and evolve to 5G.

Example of GDP share of some industries in Latin America Image: OECD data 2020 and “Why 5G in Latin America?” Nokia-OMDIA Whitepaper

5. Helping people to play a creative and active role in 5G

The people who create, perfect, use and benefit from this technology need to be held in mind throughout the 5G journey. Next-generation networks will require the upskilling and reskilling of students and workers throughout their lives.

This lifelong process requires partnerships between public- and private-sector organisations, to create training programs and testbeds for the development of solutions in emerging markets.

Digital natives must also be given the conditions to integrate into the ecosystem not only as consumers, but also in order to create and build a new digital economy.

5G for prosperity

The early definition of 5G centered on speed. Perhaps a new definition will be fitting in not too long, as society transforms the concept into something like ‘the technology that enables prosperity’.

Whether we move in that direction or not will depend on what problems we decide to solve, how we address ongoing challenges like the digital skills gap, and what investments we decide are needed in structural actions to close the digital divide.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The West castigates Turkey’s Erdogan for the ruthless political cleansing

Why good cybersecurity in business is everyone’s responsibility

World Health Organisation and young doctors: is there any place for improvement?

Gaza investigators call on Israel to review ‘rules of engagement’ as Gaza protest anniversary looms

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for decisive action on security priorities

Fears for food security and the future of farming families, as Fall Armyworm spreads to Asia

How music can help children with autism connect

Halting spread of drug resistance from animals to humans: deal with Council

The EU invites the US and Russia to partition Ukraine

GSMA Announces Latest Event Updates for 2018 “Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA”

Rights defenders jailed in Bahrain and UAE should be released unconditionally, UN urges

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

Ukraine undecided over a strategic partnership with the EU

Iraq: UN demining agency rejects desecration accusations, involving historic Mosul churches

Energy Union: deals on efficiency targets and governance

UN agency chief calls Ethiopia’s revised refugee law ‘one of most progressive’ in Africa

The current devaluation of primary health care professionals

Cyprus Parliament says no to blackmail

‘Negative forces’ at work in DR Congo threaten ‘largely peaceful’ relations across Great Lakes region, says outgoing UN envoy

‘From farm to plate’, first-ever World Food Safety Day demonstrates the need to take unsafe food off the menu

Ηealth’s foundation is falling apart: what can we do about it?

Holocaust survivors rebuild lives and traditions in Rio de Janeiro

5G will change the world – but who will keep it safe?

These coastal countries are sinking the fastest

‘Stay at home’ UK tells people as global confirmed cases pass 380,000 – Today’s coronavirus updates

COVID-19 practices are constantly changing – this app helps emergency doctors cope

Central Africans ‘need our help now’: UN’s deputy relief chief

‘Protracted crisis’ in Venezuela leads to ‘alarming escalation of tensions’: UN political chief

COVID-19: MEPs debate how to best protect cross-border and seasonal workers

Don’t underestimate the power of the fintech revolution

Alcohol abuse kills three million people a year, most of them men – WHO report

IMF: The near-term outlook for the U.S. economy is one of strong growth and job creation

TTIP wins Merkel’s endorsement ahead of 2016 tough deadline

Companies ‘failing’ to address offline harm incited by online hate: UN expert

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

Actions not words: what was promised at the UN’s landmark climate summit?

Reimagining the future for skills: What we learned from young people

Still recovering from devastating cyclones, Mozambique, in UN address, warns of global warming’s ‘nefarious consequences’

UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ of Rohingya youth, one year after Myanmar exodus

Will the Greek economy ever come back to growth?

Independent UN rights experts call for ‘immediate investigation’ into alleged Bezos phone hack by Saudi Arabia

How Europe beat the financial crisis – and the risks it still faces

New poll shows what people think coronavirus will do to their economies

This company lets you set your own salary

Gas pipeline in the European Union. (Copyright: EU, 2012 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Ferenc Isza)

EU Investment Bank approves € 1.5bn loan for Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)

EU Budget 2019 to focus on young people

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

Mario Draghi quizzed for last time by Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee

5 steps to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Macron leads EU-wide minimum wage call as Merkel, Medvedev warn of global injustice

Why cybersecurity matters more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic

Does the world have strong enough institutions to handle risks like Trump and Brexit?

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

Moving from commitment to action on LGBTI equality

Two major EU projects falter; the Schengen Agreement now freezes and Eurozone fails to resolve the Greek enigma

‘Are we ready for the age of disruption?’, Thailand’s Foreign Minister asks UN Assembly

Europe on the Move: Commission completes its agenda for safe, clean and connected mobility

Empowering people living with HIV ‘will end the epidemic’, says AIDS agency chief

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Economy, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s