You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / A 10-step plan to save our seas

A 10-step plan to save our seas

February 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas McCauley, Professor, University of California Santa Barbara; Director, Benioff Ocean Initiative

  • 2050 is predicted to be a bleak milestone for the oceans – but it’s not too late to avert disaster.
  • Here are 10 actions the world can take to strengthen and preserve our oceans for generations to come.

The year 2050 has been predicted by some to be a bleak year for the ocean. Experts say that by 2050 there may be more plastic than fish in the sea, or perhaps only plastic left. Others say 90% of our coral reefs may be dead, waves of mass marine extinction may be unleashed, and our seas may be left overheated, acidified and lacking oxygen.

It is easy to forget that 2050 is not that far off. Kids we see building sandcastles on the beach today might be gaining traction in their jobs and perhaps starting their own families. The possibility that our children may inherit from us such a broken and diminished ocean is hard to accept.

Such a future, however, is not yet written in stone. A healthier, more whole, and maybe even more profitable future ocean may still be within reach – at least for a little while.

Two visions of the ocean's future. Which will we choose?
Two visions of the ocean’s future. Which will we choose? Image: Nicolle Fuller

Here are 10 steps that could take us towards a more desirable ocean future:

1. Freeze the warming. Stopping climate change is the hardest but most important step we can take for ocean health. It is good news to have the US back in the Paris Agreement. However, we now need ambitious national commitments to achieve carbon neutrality from all signatories of the Agreement. Recent actions by China, the EU, Japan and the UK are also positive.

2. Walk the talk. We need to make these carbon neutrality commitments real. This will require massive new investment in renewable energy sources, including some more experimental solutions (such as fusion), plus potentially looking with open minds into making older low-carbon energy solutions safer and more viable (such as traditional nuclear). We need to fast-track the development of sustainable next-generation batteries to store this energy intelligently across our grids. This includes major needs for marine energy infrastructure. A future, for example, with electrified ports and low-emission ships would help eliminate the epidemic of deafening ocean noise, address environmental injustices associated with pollution in ports, make oil spills a thing of the past, and significantly reduce global emissions.

A NASA model showing CO2 (the yellow/red swirls) moving across the globe
A NASA model showing CO2 (the yellow/red swirls) moving across the globe Image: NASA

3. Blue revolution. The ‘green revolution’ – a massive ramping up of food production on land in the 1950s – has belatedly reached the sea. Ocean farming, or aquaculture, has increased by more than 1,000% in the ocean recently. The green revolution was sloppily executed, and the first baby steps of the blue revolution have included similar stumbles: chemical pollution, genetic pollution and habitat destruction. But the blue revolution can still clean up its act. Farming in the right places, with the right species, and the right practices could make aquaculture a win for human and environmental health. Ocean food research (into plant-based and cell-based seafood, for example) could also help us meet growing demand for seafood sustainably.

We still haven't met the 2020 goal of protecting 10% of the ocean. Can we hit 30% by 2030?
We still haven’t met the 2020 goal of protecting 10% of the ocean. Can we hit 30% by 2030? Image: Protected Planet

4. 30 x 30. Parks protect some of our most important chunks of nature on land – our Yellowstones and Serengetis. We are vastly behind setting up parks in the sea. We need to follow through on calls to protect 30% of our ocean by 2030. This must be as much about quality as quantity. We need to use intelligent planning algorithms and the intelligence of local and indigenous people to select the very best 30% of the sea to protect. Then the hard work begins. We must develop and deploy new technology to monitor and protect the living assets we put in these ocean savings accounts.

5. The other 70%. An ocean industrial revolution is beginning. Human industry is growing at exponential rates in the sea. Even if we succeed in protecting 30% of the ocean, we must still intelligently zone and manage this accelerated anthropogenic growth in the majority of our unprotected ocean. We largely missed that boat on land. Proactive steps to sustainably onboard an ocean industrial revolution include responsibly managing wild capture fisheries (and making more money in the process), carefully zoning what marine industries go where, eliminating harmful fisheries subsidies, and coming to grips with the fact that some new marine industries, like ocean mining, are simply too dangerous to be allowed into the ocean.

6. Big cracks in the sea. Most of the ocean belongs to us all. This includes the two-thirds of the ocean in the high seas that lies beyond all nations’ ocean borders and the marine regions surrounding Antarctica. Protection of biodiversity and equitable sharing of resources has slipped through antiquated governance gaps in these international ocean spaces. But a proposed new UN Treaty for high seas biodiversity – and negotiations to sustainably manage and protect Antarctic waters could help.

7. End plastic pollution. Plastic pollution is the ocean’s new cancer. We need to ban unnecessary plastics and tax other single use plastics, finally making them valuable materials we want to recover and helping to pay for the full cost of their environmental impacts. We need research and tech to prevent plastics from leaking into the sea, to overhaul our recycling systems, and to design economically viable alternatives to plastics. This progress may be accelerated by a proposed international ‘Paris Agreement’ for plastic pollution.

8. Land. We can help the ocean by first setting a few things right on land. We must massively increase our ambition to save our forests, thus locking up a huge chunk of carbon dioxide. We need to stop wastefully spilling megatons of costly fertilizers into rivers that are creating hundreds of marine dead zones. Precision agriculture that optimizes fertilizer use, coupled with other farming reform practices can help.

An algal bloom seen in Lake St. Clair, between Michigan and Ontario, in 2015
An algal bloom seen in Lake St. Clair, between Michigan and Ontario, in 2015 Image: NASA

9. Wired ocean. We need more ocean data. This includes new tech to detect illegal fishing and connect sustainable fishers to consumers. We need tech to help endangered marine wildlife co-exist with ocean industry and fleets of environmental sensors above and below the water to better study our rapidly changing ocean.

The Wave Glider: This unmanned craft uses wave energy to collect and share ocean data
The Wave Glider: This unmanned craft uses wave energy to collect and share ocean data Image: Liquid Robotics

10. Ocean equity. To build a healthy ocean, we must ensure all people have a fair stake in its success and that they are no longer unevenly harmed by ocean health risks. The fate of the ocean will affect people in all communities. Thus, we need people from all communities in ocean science, management, and policy.

Fulfilling the apocalyptic predictions for a 2050 ocean will be all too easy. Altering that ocean future may be one of the hardest things we’ve ever collectively achieved. But the consequences of inaction will be even harder to shoulder – for us and our ocean.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The West castigates Turkey’s Erdogan for the ruthless political cleansing

Why good cybersecurity in business is everyone’s responsibility

World Health Organisation and young doctors: is there any place for improvement?

Gaza investigators call on Israel to review ‘rules of engagement’ as Gaza protest anniversary looms

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for decisive action on security priorities

Fears for food security and the future of farming families, as Fall Armyworm spreads to Asia

How music can help children with autism connect

Halting spread of drug resistance from animals to humans: deal with Council

The EU invites the US and Russia to partition Ukraine

GSMA Announces Latest Event Updates for 2018 “Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA”

Rights defenders jailed in Bahrain and UAE should be released unconditionally, UN urges

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

Ukraine undecided over a strategic partnership with the EU

Iraq: UN demining agency rejects desecration accusations, involving historic Mosul churches

Energy Union: deals on efficiency targets and governance

UN agency chief calls Ethiopia’s revised refugee law ‘one of most progressive’ in Africa

The current devaluation of primary health care professionals

Cyprus Parliament says no to blackmail

‘Negative forces’ at work in DR Congo threaten ‘largely peaceful’ relations across Great Lakes region, says outgoing UN envoy

‘From farm to plate’, first-ever World Food Safety Day demonstrates the need to take unsafe food off the menu

Ηealth’s foundation is falling apart: what can we do about it?

Holocaust survivors rebuild lives and traditions in Rio de Janeiro

5G will change the world – but who will keep it safe?

These coastal countries are sinking the fastest

‘Stay at home’ UK tells people as global confirmed cases pass 380,000 – Today’s coronavirus updates

COVID-19 practices are constantly changing – this app helps emergency doctors cope

Central Africans ‘need our help now’: UN’s deputy relief chief

‘Protracted crisis’ in Venezuela leads to ‘alarming escalation of tensions’: UN political chief

COVID-19: MEPs debate how to best protect cross-border and seasonal workers

Don’t underestimate the power of the fintech revolution

Alcohol abuse kills three million people a year, most of them men – WHO report

IMF: The near-term outlook for the U.S. economy is one of strong growth and job creation

TTIP wins Merkel’s endorsement ahead of 2016 tough deadline

Companies ‘failing’ to address offline harm incited by online hate: UN expert

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

Actions not words: what was promised at the UN’s landmark climate summit?

Reimagining the future for skills: What we learned from young people

Still recovering from devastating cyclones, Mozambique, in UN address, warns of global warming’s ‘nefarious consequences’

UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ of Rohingya youth, one year after Myanmar exodus

Will the Greek economy ever come back to growth?

Independent UN rights experts call for ‘immediate investigation’ into alleged Bezos phone hack by Saudi Arabia

How Europe beat the financial crisis – and the risks it still faces

New poll shows what people think coronavirus will do to their economies

This company lets you set your own salary

Gas pipeline in the European Union. (Copyright: EU, 2012 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Ferenc Isza)

EU Investment Bank approves € 1.5bn loan for Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)

EU Budget 2019 to focus on young people

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

Mario Draghi quizzed for last time by Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee

5 steps to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Macron leads EU-wide minimum wage call as Merkel, Medvedev warn of global injustice

Why cybersecurity matters more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic

Does the world have strong enough institutions to handle risks like Trump and Brexit?

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

Moving from commitment to action on LGBTI equality

Two major EU projects falter; the Schengen Agreement now freezes and Eurozone fails to resolve the Greek enigma

‘Are we ready for the age of disruption?’, Thailand’s Foreign Minister asks UN Assembly

Europe on the Move: Commission completes its agenda for safe, clean and connected mobility

Empowering people living with HIV ‘will end the epidemic’, says AIDS agency chief

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s