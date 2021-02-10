You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission welcomes European Parliament’s approval of Recovery and Resilience Facility

Commission welcomes European Parliament’s approval of Recovery and Resilience Facility

February 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission welcomes the European Parliament’s vote today, confirming the political agreement reached on the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) Regulation in December 2020. This marks an important step towards making €672.5 billion in loans and grants available to Member States to support reforms and investments.

The RRF is the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU, the EU’s plan for emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will play a crucial role in helping Europe recover from the economic and social impact of the pandemic and will help to make the EU’s economies and societies more resilient and secure the green and digital transitions.

Recovery and resilience plans

The approval of the European Parliament paves the way for the RRF to come into force in the second half of February. Member States will then be able to officially submit their national recovery and resilience plans, which will be assessed by the Commission and adopted by the Council. The recovery and resilience plans set out the reforms and public investment projects that will be supported by the RRF. The Commission is already engaged in intensive dialogue with all Member States on the preparation of these plans.

Pre-financing of 13% of the total amount allocated to Member States will be made available once recovery and resilience plans are approved, to ensure that RRF financing arrives where it is needed as quickly as possible.

Structure and objectives of the Recovery and Resilience Facility

The RRF is structured around six pillars: green transition; digital transformation; economic cohesion, productivity and competitiveness; social and territorial cohesion; health, economic, social and institutional resilience; policies for the next generation.

It will help the EU achieve its target of climate neutrality by 2050 and set it on a path of digital transition, creating jobs and spurring growth in the process. A minimum of 37% of expenditure on investments and reforms contained in each national recovery and resilience plan should support climate objectives. A minimum of 20% of expenditure on investments and reforms contained in each national plan should support the digital transition.

It will also help Member States effectively address the challenges identified in relevant country-specific recommendations under the European Semester framework of economic and social policy coordination.

Next steps

The Council now also needs to formally approve the agreement reached, before the Presidents of the ECOFIN Council and the European Parliament can sign it. The Regulation will then be published in the Official Journal, allowing it to enter into force on the day after publication. The Commission expects all the necessary formal steps to be concluded in time for the RRF to enter into force in the second half of February.

Members of the College said:

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Defeating the virus thanks to vaccines is essential. But we also need to help citizens, businesses and communities exit the economic crisis. The Recovery and Resilience Facility will bring €672.5 billion to do just that. It will invest in making Europe greener, more digital, more resilient, for everyone’s long term benefit. I welcome the positive vote by the European Parliament as an important step towards activating the Recovery and Resilience Facility.”

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People, said: “This Facility provides EU countries with a unique chance to rebuild and revamp their economies for the post-COVID world. It is an opportunity build resilience and to embrace a more digital and greener future. That requires both the right investments and the right reforms. To recover from the crisis and meet the challenges of the 21st century, Member States should seize the opportunity of the RRF funding to free their economies of bottlenecks and refresh outdated policies and practices. We call on Member States to continue working closely with the Commission on compiling robust and credible recovery and resilience plans so we can start disbursing the funding as soon as possible. I thank the European Parliament for its support and the speed with which it has approved the RRF.”

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, said: “Today’s vote in the European Parliament brings us a step closer to the Recovery and Resilience Facility entering into force. Driven by the terrible shock of the pandemic, Europe has taken a historic step. We have done something that was unthinkable just one year ago: the creation of a common instrument, funded by common debt, to achieve a common goal. For several months the Commission has been working hard with governments as they draw up their recovery and resilience plans. Now we must all intensify our efforts and make sure we seize this unique opportunity to change our economies, for the common good of all Europeans.”

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Fleeing violence, Cameroonian refugee arrivals in Nigeria pass 30,000, reports UN refugee agency

Europe’s far-right launches attacks on neighboring nations

Commission adopts €70 million package for early access to EU COVID-19 vaccines in the Western Balkans

Brexit and migration dominates the debate on October’s EU summit

The unique frequency of felling the gab on women’s rights by medical students

Why India is ready to become a supercomputer power

UN health agency identifies 5-year-old Congolese boy as first confirmed case of Ebola in Uganda

Hiring more female leaders is good for profits. Here’s the evidence

EU steps up aid for Lebanon – European Commissioner for Crisis Management in Beirut

These are the 10 most in-demand skills of 2019, according to LinkedIn

Why home is the least safe place to be a woman

Philanthropy must face a reckoning on race in 2021

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

COP24: Huge untapped potential in greener construction, says UN environment agency

100 years after Polish independence, 5 reasons to be cheerful for the future

5 ways the ocean can contribute to a green post-COVID recovery

UN human rights ruling could boost climate change asylum claims

Should tech companies pay us for our data?

June infringements package: key decisions

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

Understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

MWC 2016 LIVE: Intel focuses on 5G “beyond the Powerpoint”

Palestinian Bedouin community faces demolition after Israeli court ruling, warns UN rights office

Mobile technology, a necessary pearl in developing countries

These are the most desirable cities for overseas workers

Pharmaceuticals spend millions to push TTIP while consumer groups spend peanuts

The EU threatens to occupy Libya militarily; is another colonial war brewing?

UN agencies launch emergency plan for millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants

These are the top risks for doing business around the world

COVID-19: EU working on all fronts, €232 million for global efforts to tackle outbreak

Here’s how we get businesses to harmonize on climate change

To reinvent the future, we must all work together

Disaster Medicine in Medical Education: the investment you just can´t afford to ignore

Summertime Consultation: 84% want Europe to stop changing the clock

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

Better care, stronger laws needed to save 30 million babies on the brink of death

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

Brexit poses ‘particular risk’ to British people in poverty: UN independent expert

Ending HIV: The contribution of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

Fairness should be at the heart of the agricultural goods trade

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

UN emergency relief fund has ‘never been more critical’: Guterres

What data dominance really means, and how countries can compete

3 autonomous vehicle trends to follow in 2019

MFF: Commission’s plan “impossible to implement” with Finnish proposal

Raw materials use to double by 2060 with severe environmental consequences

There isn’t a single country on track to make the UN’s targets for gender equality

In a time of rising xenophobia, more important than ever to ratify Genocide Convention

Electric vehicles are half the market in Norway

We can make sure Globalization 4.0 leaves no one behind. This is how

Facebook: MEPs demand a full audit by EU bodies to assess data protection

To realise the full potential of AI, we must regulate it differently

ECB’s trillion has to be printed and distributed fast before Armageddon comes

More electric cars on EU roads by 2030

Heat-resistant crops, ‘green’ infrastructure, can prepare Near East and North Africa to better tackle droughts – UN agency

These are the regions where people have most faith in their schools

Who the US and China have trade disputes with

Empathy and human connection: how businesses can respond to COVID-19

Chronic illnesses: UN stands up to stop 41 million avoidable deaths per year

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s