You are here: Home / Business / Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

February 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • There are one billion people in the world with some form of disability.
  • Many are cut off from full social and economic participation.
  • A growing number of fashion brands are making inclusive clothing a priority.
  • Nike has designed a hands-free shoe, while Tommy Hilfiger has an inclusive range.

If you have a body, you are an athlete – according to the sports brand Nike, that is.

It’s an inclusive outlook from a brand that is closely associated with elite athletes at the very peak of their physical prowess. And with the unveiling of the latest iteration of a shoe designed to be accessible to all, the company appears to be taking its mission statement seriously.

The FlyEase is a shoe without laces. A shoe you quite literally step into and out of without the need to use your hands. That’s particularly welcome news to the millions of people for whom the tying of shoelaces is an intractable problem. For people living with a range of conditions, from autism to dyspraxia, cerebral palsy to hemiplegia and many more, tying shoelaces can often mean getting help from someone.

Spurred into action

It was that which led US teenager Matthew Walzer to contact Nike directly in 2012. Walzer has cerebral palsy, with limited mobility in one of his hands, and while the condition hasn’t held him back, it does mean that shoelaces are a problem.

“My dream is to go to the college of my choice without having to worry about someone coming to tie my shoes every day,” Walzer wrote in his letter to Nike. “I’ve worn Nike basketball shoes all my life. I can only wear this type of shoe, because I need ankle support to walk. At 16 years old, I am able to completely dress myself, but my parents still have to tie my shoes. As a teenager who is striving to become totally self-sufficient, I find this extremely frustrating and, at times, embarrassing.”

The letter spurred a team of designers into action and led to the creation of a shoe with a hinged sole that allows for ease of ingress and egress, with a high-tension band helping retain the shoe’s structural integrity.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about diversity, equity and inclusion?

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent social and political unrest have created a profound sense of urgency for companies to actively work to tackle inequity.

The Forum’s work on Diversity, Equality, Inclusion and Social Justice is driven by the New Economy and Society Platform, which is focused on building prosperous, inclusive and just economies and societies. In addition to its work on economic growth, revival and transformation, work, wages and job creation, and education, skills and learning, the Platform takes an integrated and holistic approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice, and aims to tackle exclusion, bias and discrimination related to race, gender, ability, sexual orientation and all other forms of human diversity.

The Platform produces data, standards and insights, such as the Global Gender Gap Report and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 4.0 Toolkit, and drives or supports action initiatives, such as Partnering for Racial Justice in Business, The Valuable 500 – Closing the Disability Inclusion Gap, Hardwiring Gender Parity in the Future of Work, Closing the Gender Gap Country Accelerators, the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, the Community of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officers and the Global Future Council on Equity and Social Justice.

Addressing inequalities in fashion

As many as one billion people worldwide experience some form of disability, according to the World Bank. That equates to 15% of the world’s population, with the incidence of disability being higher for developing countries. Many people living with disability are blocked from participating fully in social and economic opportunities. That can be due to a range of factors, including a lack of support services and assistive devices – including clothing and footwear.

A diagram explaining the relationship between disability and poverty
Clothing and footwear can be problematic for the one billion people in the world with a disability. Image: World Bank

Nike isn’t alone among big-name fashion brands in trying to make clothing more accessible to all. As far back as the 1970s, Levi Strauss & Co, a name synonymous with denim, introduced a pair of jeans that were designed with inclusivity in mind. Designer Helen Cookman used stretch denim and full-length zips built into the side seams of the jeans. They could be unzipped from the top or the bottom and had easy-to-reach pockets.

Tommy Hilfiger has created a range of inclusive clothing under the Tommy Adaptive brand, while organizations like the Open Style Lab are working to get more mainstream interest in accessible fashion.

“Our mission is for all people to have access to style, regardless of cognitive and physical ability,” the Open Style Lab website says. Part of its work includes bringing designers, engineers and occupational therapists together to work on projects and concepts that develop clothing and wearables that meet the needs of people with disabilities.

The topic of making accessibility a mainstream concern was also addressed during the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda Week. As part of a session called Delivering Social Justice in the New Economy, panellists discussed how the pandemic has widened inequalities, particularly among members of disadvantaged groups and minorities. https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=facebook.com%2Fworldeconomicforum%2Fvideos%2F201451645014203%2F&width=640&show_text=false&appId=1085482764806408&height=360

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

In Venezuela, Bachelet calls on Government to release prisoners, appeals for ‘bold steps towards compromise’

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

5 steps businesses can take to protect air quality after COVID-19

The next 48 hours may change the European Union

Trump declares emergency and WHO urges speed – latest coronavirus updates

M360 Security for 5G: Security for 5G Predictions 2020, in association with The European Sting

Globalization 4.0 will help us tackle climate change. Here’s how

UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon

Trust and support of Iraqis essential for success of UN’s Da’esh terror investigation

What keeps me up at night? Two strategists reply

Coronavirus response: over €1 billion from EU Cohesion policy to support Spain’s recovery

European Youth Vlog

Climate change is threatening Switzerland’s stunning scenery

Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

Humans have caused this environmental crisis. It’s time to change how we think about risk

Technology can help us end the scourge of modern slavery. Here’s how

The global economy is woefully unprepared for biological threats. This is what we need to do

Health Committee MEPs back plans to boost joint assessment of medicines

Restore hope that peace will come to the Middle East, UN negotiator urges Security Council

Reading the smoke signals: The long-term consequences of Amazon wildfire on global health

These cities have the best quality of life

COVID-19 reminds us of the crucial role nurses play

MEPs vote for upgrade to rail passenger rights

A new crop of EU ‘Boards’ override the democratic accountability and undermine the EU project

7 ways for businesses to capture the youth dividend

EU/African, Caribbean and Pacific partnership: MEPs list key aims for renewal

Commission opens infringement procedures against 24 Member States for not transposing new EU telecom rules

Commission launches new edition of the Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor 2019

Tributes for ‘role model’ former UN refugee agency chief, Sadako Ogata

Berlin Calling: DCX Expo on track to grow, in association with The European Sting

Children’s rights: combatting exploitation, forced marriage and sexual abuse

Microsoft’s YouthSpark: a kiss of Life to European Youth from the European Parliament

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

These photos show some of the world’s smallest things massively magnified

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

COVID-19 could widen the digital gap. Here’s what’s needed now.

Commission steps up fight against money laundering and terrorist financing

No tears for Cyprus in Brussels and Moscow

Will COVID-19 usher in a new culture of outdoor living and dining?

EU adopts retaliative measures in response to US steel and aluminum tariffs

Parliament approves seven-year EU budget 2021-2027

France and Poland to block David Cameron’s plans on immigration

Bold, innovative measures for refugees and their hosts sought, at first ever Global Forum

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Systems leadership can change the world – but what exactly is it?

Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive

ITU Telecom World 2017: exploring smart digital transformation

These countries have the most nuclear reactors

Sweden to reach its 2030 renewable energy target this year

‘Break the cycle’ of disaster-response-recovery, urges top UN official, as death toll mounts from Cyclone Idai

3 technologies that could define the next decade of cybersecurity

European Youth, quo vadis?

FROM THE FIELD: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal

Libyan national conference postponed, nearly 500,000 children at ‘direct risk’ from fighting around Tripoli

This project in India is turning PPE into mattresses

Immigrant integration policies have improved but challenges remain

Tanzania’s Dual Burden

EU Ambassadors in the EP: a multilateral approach to global challenges needed

Greener economies and investment to reduce unemployment and increase global growth

Trash bin at the top of the world: can we prevent Arctic plastic pollution?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s