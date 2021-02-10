You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The historic challenge of vaccination in Brazil

The historic challenge of vaccination in Brazil

February 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Daniela Lorenset, 27 years old and Mr. Jhonatan Guilherme Fernandes, 21 years old, two 3rd-year Medical Student from the Ingá University Center, Maringá – PR, Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

2020 was an extremely challenging year for humanity. In addition to needing to reinvent ourselves with the new routine, studies were also started to develop the vaccine. However, despite the development of the vaccine presents a great challenge, the population’s ignorance and disbelief regarding the method used to develop the vaccine represent an obstacle to solving the problem.

Brazil went through several epidemics, mainly during the 20th century, such as smallpox, yellow fever and bubonic fever. The sanitary doctor Oswaldo Cruz was appointed, in 1903, as Director – General of Public Health and was tasked with fighting the three main epidemics. The sanitarian found in vaccination the solution to fight the diseases that plagued Rio de Janeiro. However, despite the great contamination, the population was resistant to adhere to the procedure.

The resistance shown by the population at the time was driven by fear, uncertainty and misunderstanding about the procedure. Unlike the time, the 2020 pandemic, as well as all research and development processes for the vaccine, were followed by the population, the procedures were explained and the doubts were resolved. However, the population shows great resistance driven by information from news that distort reality and hinder the development of prophylaxis.

Despite all the adversities, Brazil started vaccination for COVID 19 on January 17, 2021 on an emergency basis. Public agencies have developed a vaccination structure in order to initially support those most exposed and at greatest risk of contracting the disease. In this way, vaccination started by health agents, the elderly and people with institutionalized special needs, riverside residents and indigenous people living in demarcated lands. It is estimated that the first phase of vaccination will reach 14.8 million people. In the second phase, 22.2 million people between 60 and 74 years of age will be vaccinated. The third phase aims to vaccinate 12.6 million people who have morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD, kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, severe obesity and transplant or cancer patients. After these three stages, the government aims to vaccinate the rest of the population in the period of 12 months.

Researches for the development of the vaccine show great scientific and technological advances, favoring the development in a faster and more reliable way. However, disinformation and disbelief regarding the vaccine’s effectiveness represent a great challenge and a barrier in the vaccination process. The quarantine was accompanied by a lot of insecurity and fear. These emotions associated with distorted information hinder the progressiveness of the process and adherence to vaccination. In addition, the production of doses and equipment needed for vaccination, such as syringes and needles, are incompatible with population demand, requiring greater investment to keep up with demand.

References

Ministério da Saúde. Controle de Endemias. Ministério da Saúde, Secretaria Executiva. Brasília:Ministério da Saúde. 2001.

Hippocrates. On Airs, Waters, and Places. http://classics.mit.edu/Hippocrates/airwatpl.html

Benchimol, J.L. Dos micróbios aos mosquitos. Febre amarela e a revolução pasteuriana no Brasil. Rio de Janeiro:Fiocruz/UFRJ. 1999.

Benchimol, J.L (coord.). Febre amarela: a doença e a vacina, uma história inacabada. Rio de Janeiro:Editora Fiocruz. 2001.

Ferreira, L.O. “Os periódicos médicos e a invenção de uma agenda sanitária para o Brasil” (1827-43). História, Ciências, Saúde (Manguinhos); 6:331-51. 1999.

Agência Fiocruz de notícias, a revolta da vacina. Avaliable from: https://portal.fiocruz.br/noticia/revolta-da-vacina-2

About the author

Daniela Lorenset, 27, is a 3rd-year Medical Student from the Ingá University Center, Maringá – PR, Brazil. Jhonatan Guilherme Fernandes, 21, is a 3rd-year Medical Student from the Ingá University Center, Maringá – PR, Brazil and Local Officer on Medical Education Director (LOME-D) in the local committee Uningá of IFMSA Brazil. These students are academics from Ingá University Center (Uningá) and articulated themselves with the objective of reporting a current problem that has occurred in their country and in the world.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Children are still dying in Yemen war, despite partial ceasefire, says UNICEF chief

Working when sick is rising and harms you and your employer. This is why

Return of Kuwaiti property by Iraq, signals hope of ‘full normalization’ between nations: UN Chief

COVID-19: Emerging technologies are now critical infrastructure – what that means for governance

UN chief welcomes G20 commitment to fight climate change

Humanity ‘at a crossroads’ as damage to planet poses growing risk to health, UN environment agency warns

5 lessons for social entrepreneurs on how to change the system

Coronavirus: Commission waives customs duties and VAT on the import of medical equipment from non-EU countries

Air pollution could be responsible for 1 in 7 new cases of diabetes

On our way to China

How Japan became the world leader in floating solar power

Technology companies have power. They must assume responsibility

Jo Cox’s murderer believed the ‘leave’ campaign leaders that the ‘remain’ vote is treason

The reverberation of permanent multiprofessional education in combating antimicrobial resistance: future generation prognostic change

How water scarcity triggers the refugee crisis – and what tech can do to solve it

WHO supports measles campaign targeting millions of children in northern Nigeria

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

Why women don’t speak up on Zoom calls – and why that’s a problem

Help prevent children ‘from becoming victims in the first place’, implores Guterres at campaign launch

IMF’s Lagarde: Ukraine must fight corruption

Bayer’s cross at night (Copyright: Bayer AG)

The EU clears Bayer-Monsanto merger amid wide competition and environmental concerns

Does Switzerland really need more medical students?

Women’s rights and how medical students can act as aides of progressive change

A new global platform to unleash entrepreneurs on the world’s toughest problems

Tobacco is harming the planet, not just our health, says new study

Don’t take African generosity towards refugees for granted, says UN refugee chief

Cloud computing under scrutiny in the EU?

While EU Open Days 2013 discuss the 2020 strategy, Microsoft shares a glimpse of EU 2060

5 leadership lessons I learned from doing my own ‘undercover boss’

Who can unlock the stalled Brexit negotiations? UK Premier sticks to her proposal

Commission proposes fishing opportunities in the Atlantic and North Sea for 2019

These are the best MBAs if you want to be an entrepreneur

Security Council: UN welcomes efforts to de-escalate crisis in northeast Syria

How global tech companies can champion ethical AI

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo conflict zone ‘remains dangerous and unpredictable’ – UN chiefs

Trade preferences boost developing countries’ exports to the European Union

5 ways the world is rallying around Australia as bushfires rage

What is an immunity passport and could it work?

Respect people’s peaceful assembly and fair trail rights, UN human rights wing urges Nicaragua

Libya: Heavy shelling and civilian deaths ‘blatant violation’ of international law – UN envoy

Tax Inspectors Without Borders making significant progress toward strengthening developing countries’ ability to effectively tax multinational enterprises

Is continuous sanctioning the way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis?

From the Field: Women push for peace

EU summit: No energy against tax evasion and fraud

An Easter Special: Social protection of migrants in Europe as seen through the eyes of European youth

All at sea during COVID-19 lockdown? Try these sailor survival tips

In West Africa, UN Security Council visits Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau

“BRI cooperation is entering a new stage: we need a new and more constructive approach rather than waste time on suspicion”, China’s Ambassador to EU Zhang Ming underlines live from European Business Summit 2019 in Brussels

Green Deal: Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform

This UK footballer just won free school meals for kids in the summer holidays

Joint UN, OSCE engagement can address crisis in Ukraine, other ‘dark spots of conflict’ in Europe

Does Greece really weigh what is asking for today in Russia?

EU and US close to an agreement on data sharing amid European citizens’ concerns

Myanmar companies bankroll ‘brutal operations’ of military, independent UN experts claim in new report

COVID-19: Commission launches European team of scientific experts to strengthen EU coordination and medical response

Statement on the Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission asks online platforms to provide more details on progress made

WHO chief underscores need to address climate change following visit to Bahamas

Here’s what keeps CEOs awake at night (and why it might be bad news for your next job)

Humanitarian visas to avoid refugees’ deaths

Commission report: Europe’s nature under threat as world suffers worst year on record for forest fires

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s