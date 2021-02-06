You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and ending HIV, one single goal

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and ending HIV, one single goal

February 6, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Katherine Y. Liriano, a 6th year medical student born and raised in Dominican Republic. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Guaranteeing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and eliminating HIV have become global priorities requiring conjoined efforts from a political, healthcare and educational stand view. Universal sexual and reproductive health and rights was promulgated in the year 1994 at the ICPD in Cairo, Egypt (CHANGE, n.d.).

According to the Guttmacher-Lancet Commission (2018), SRHR is a state of physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being in relation to all aspects of sexuality and reproduction, not merely the absence of disease, dysfunction, or infirmity (CHANGE, n.d.). The World Health Organization defines SRHR as fundamental human rights that are currently being denied in many regions and countries worldwide. It involves many issues such as unintended pregnancies, complications of pregnancy and child-birth, unsafe abortion, gender-based violence, HIV and other STIs, and reproductive cancer (Starrs, et al., 2018).

Special emphasis has been made in HIV prevention since approximately 33 million people had died due to HIV and, until 2019, 38.0 million people were infected with it, according to WHO statistics (WHO, 2020). Prevention of other STIs is also important since they increase the risk of acquiring HIV.  So, can eradication of HIV and SRHR be achieved one without the other? I think not.

Ending HIV and SRHR are goals that must be addressed together since, as described above,  one is intrinsic to the other. We can’t talk about Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights without including an illness that has robbed more than 33 million lives to this date. Indeed, SRHR is much more than just the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases. It is about the right every individual in the world possesses to decide what to do with their bodies, when and how to do it, especially when it comes to their sexual lives. It is about eradicating stigmas, discrimination and coercion (Starrs, et al., 2018). But while doing so, people’s health must be taken care of. Hence why it is not possible to achieve SRHR without pursuing the elimination of HIV simultaneously, or on the contrary, eliminating HIV while completely disregarding SRHR. Doing either of those things would be inadequate and disreputable.

Joining both goals and efforts, has already proven to have many benefits according to the World Health Organization, including: better HIV testing outcomes, more consistent preservative use, improved quality of care, better use of human resources, reduced stigmas and discrimination, as well as improved coverage, access to and uptake of both SRHR and HIV services for vulnerable populations, including people currently living with HIV (WHO, n.d.).

There is still a lot left to achieve in terms of SRHR and HIV, especially in lower income countries. Now more than ever measures must be taken to improve the efficiency that target each of this problematics, and what better way to do so than treating both of them as one single problem.

References

CHANGE. (n.d.). Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for All. Retrieved from CHANGE: https://srhrforall.org/what-is-srhr/

Starrs, A. M., Ezeh, A. C., Barker, G., Basu, A., Bertrand, J. T., Blum, R., . . . Ashford, L. (2018). Accelerate progress—sexual and reproductive health and rights for all: report of the Guttmacher–Lancet Commission. The Lancet, 2642-2684.

WHO. (2020, July 6). HIV/AIDS. Retrieved from World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hiv-aids

WHO. (n.d.). SRHR-HIV. Retrieved from World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/reproductivehealth/topics/linkages/srhr-hiv/en/

About the author

Katherine Y. Liriano is a 6th year medical student born and raised in Dominican Republic, currently studying at the Technological University of Santiago. Katherine worked as a research assistant at the Technological University of Santiago. She is a member of the Dominican Medical Student Organization – IFMSA since November 2019.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Coronavirus global response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to Iraq and new funding

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

Misinformation and growing distrust on vaccines, ‘dangerous as a disease’ says UNICEF chief

Millions of Afghans have ‘voted not just for a president, but also for democracy’, UN Assembly told

The Parliament sets the way for the European Banking Union

‘World has failed’ victims of genocide too often: Guterres

How public private partnerships must evolve to create social impact

We had the hottest June ever this year – this is what happened around the world

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

For how long and at what cost can the ECB continue printing trillions to keep euro area going?

Governments and non-state actors need to take urgent action to meet Paris Agreement goals

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

Commission adopts White Paper on foreign subsidies in the Single Market

These are 2018’s stats of the year

Pushing for tax fairness in a digital world

Cultivating mental well-being while tackling food insecurity

“If the job market doesn’t exist, then even the most brilliant Youth Guarantee cannot ensure a job to these young people”, European Youth Forum Secretary General Giuseppe Porcaro on another Sting Exclusive

India is building a high-tech sustainable city from scratch

Commission welcomes political agreement on EU4Health

Forget 2009, this is the real credit crisis of our time

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Climate-proofing Timor-Leste

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

This German supermarket’s shelves are filled with food other stores won’t sell

Royal Navy to unveil future surveillance and reconnaissance requirements next February in Rome

These countries have the most expensive childcare

Germany rules the banking industry of Eurozone

A new tidal energy project just hit a major milestone in Scotland

Clamp down on illegal trade in pets, urge Public Health Committee MEPs

Concerned over Haiti’s political crisis, Guterres promises ‘continuous commitment’

Coronavirus: harmonised standards for medical devices to respond to urgent needs

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

The ECB must extend its money stimulus beyond 2018: Draghi reckoning

EU Parliament: The surplus countries must support growth

The countries most ready for the global energy transition

The inhumane face of crisis mirrored in numbers

There is a way for Eurozone to reach a sustainable growth path

Donald Trump’s victory is a great opening for global EU leadership on the sustainability agenda

EU Telecoms deal: Fees on calls across the EU capped and 5G network by 2020

UN chief ‘following very closely’ reports of chemical weapons use in Syria’s Aleppo

Why today’s leaders need to know about the power of narratives

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

Ebola situation worsening in DR Congo, amidst growing ‘funding gap’ UN health agency warns

Better training ‘a necessary and strategic investment’ in peacekeeping that saves lives: Guterres

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

World Refugee Day, 20 June 2020: Joint Statement by the European Commission and the High Representative

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

Boeing WTO case: The EU puts in place countermeasures against U.S. exports

Traditional finance is failing millennials. Here’s how investing needs to change

Coronavirus: rescEU medical stockpile expands in four Member States

EP President calls for emergency assistance to migrants stranded on Open Arms boat

Chernobyl nuclear disaster-affected areas spring to life, 33 years on

Strengthening security through an EU-wide information system

Draghi rehabs ECB into a tool to support growth and employment; a departure from Teutonic orthodoxy

Here are 4 of the most politically charged World Cup games ever played

Stigmatized, shunned and shamed, International Widows’ Day draws attention to their unique needs

Britain’s poet laureate has created a prize to highlight poetry about the climate crisis

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

Protection of workers from biological agents: how to classify COVID-19

Schengen is losing ground fast revealing Europe’s clear inability to deal with migration crisis

An enlightened response to COVID-19 can avert the climate emergency

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s