You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Sexual reproductive health rights SRHR and ending HIV: can one be achieved without the other?

Sexual reproductive health rights SRHR and ending HIV: can one be achieved without the other?

February 7, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Leeroy Kakava, a fourth year pharmacy student at Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), Harare, Zimbabwe. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

HIV is a sexually transmitted infection (STI), hence the general consensus is that sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR) can be a panacea to achieving zero incidence of HIV cases. To a certain degree, it is a compelling notion, but ending HIV takes more than just SRHR. Interestingly though, the HIV crisis seems to have stimulated more light to be shed on SRHR issues.

Since the dawn of the HIV/AIDS epidemic about thirty-nine years ago, great strides have been made to bridge SRHR issues with efforts to end the HIV problem. SRHR is a blanket term referring to four distinct areas: reproductive rights, sexual rights, sexual health and reproductive health.

Since the turn of the millennium, the terms, ‘gender’; ‘contraception’; ‘condomize’; ‘abstinence’; ‘family planning’; ‘stigma and discrimination’ have become a mainstay in the societal vocabulary and have been incorporated into many school curricula around the world. To a certain degree, the ‘linking’ initiative has been effective, as evidenced by general decrease in HIV incidence cases and increased level of awareness worldwide. Despite the relative success, the measures have only worked that far, evidenced by the slow traction in eliminating the virus itself.

The over-emphasis of SRHR, has cast a blind spot towards a potentially game changing area in terms of eradication of HIV. Drug Development. It is the most realistic hope there is to end the HIV epidemic. More effort needs to be invested in increasing R&D for HIV by relevant stakeholders such as the WHO, Global Fund, Big Pharma &Tech companies, Research Institutes and National governments. If the current coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated anything, it is the fact that when there is cooperation among the main stakeholders, a global health threat can be dealt with swiftly.

This is considering the immense amount of funds and effort put into developing effective COVID-19 vaccines in such a short time. HIV could also be treated with similar respect considering its mortality trail and societal impact. The adoption of Artificial intelligence, Nanotechnology and Genetic engineering in medicine can offer renewed hope in finding new drug leads against HIV. SRHR have their place in the HIV fight, though efforts are often made futile by complex issues such as social barriers including, different religious beliefs, cultural customs, superstitions and norms.

To further compound the issue is the rise of the influential LGBTQ community which requires special attention in SRHR matters. In conclusion, it is an undeniable fact that HIV has been instrumental in how people perceive SRHR, but more can be done in terms of R&D and drug development to foster production of HIV vaccines which would be a giant leap towards ending the HIV epidermic.

About the author

Leeroy Kakava is a fourth year pharmacy student at Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), Harare, Zimbabwe. He is an active member of International Pharmaceutical Student Federation (IPSF). Academically, he holds a keen interest in global public health and medical research. He is also a freelance blogger on health and social issues. Leeroy takes pleasure in hearing different perspectives and opinions from people of various backgrounds. He also holds a passion in making a difference in the world and believes the pharmacy profession can aid to further that cause, due to its multifaceted nature.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Tackling ‘deeply worrying’ global rise in anti-Semitism is a job for all societies everywhere, says UN chief

There are now four competing visions of the internet. How should they be governed?

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

Medschool 4.0: how to succeed in the smart revolution of healthcare

250+ senior claims leaders under one roof, exchanging transformation strategy

Is a uniform CO2 emission linked car taxation possible in the EU?

Civil society organisations disenchanted with “Youth Guarantee”

The great challenge of the 21st century is learning to consume less. This is how we can do it

Medicine in the 4th Industrial Revolution: the third entity of the new doctor-patient relationship

EU-Russia relations: the beginning of a warmer winter?

A junk food diet can impair your brain, study finds

How to change the world at Davos

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

How face masks, gloves and other coronavirus waste is polluting our ocean

Here are three ways blockchain can change refugees’ lives

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “The world is expecting more from you than half-measures”, UN Secretary General Bank Ki-moon cries out from Paris

Gender disparity in salary and promotion in medicine: still a long way to go

Vestager vs. Google: a fight to ensure a competitive innovation framework

Greener economies and investment to reduce unemployment and increase global growth

‘Everyone must be on board’ for peace in Central African Republic: UN’s Lacroix

Mass measles vaccination campaign begins in Ebola-hit DR Congo province

These are the world’s best universities

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Ethiopia will soon introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

How to turn Africa’s manufacturing sector into a high-tech powerhouse

Measles claims more than twice as many lives than Ebola in DR Congo

Destabilizing Lebanon after burning Syria; plotting putsch at home: King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Commission report: Europe’s nature under threat as world suffers worst year on record for forest fires

This Latin American country is keeping COVID-19 firmly under control. How?

Ideology is the enemy of growth

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

Migration crisis update: lack of solidarity not only among EU leaders but also EU officials

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is the moment for climate justice”, Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström claims from Brussels

Millions of Bangladeshi children at risk from climate crisis, warns UNICEF

UN strengthens ties with Eurasia regional body to tackle terrorism and crime

On our way to China

Student-to-Tutor Ratio: a thought about the ideal model

How revealing the cost of coal makes us all better off

Can privatisation be the panacea for the lack of growth in Europe?

Colombia is a Latin American success story, but must pursue new reforms to achieve stronger and more inclusive growth

UN highlights profound implication of population trends on sustainable development

ECB’s new money bonanza handed out to help the real economy or create new bubbles?

These airports are now opening their doors to non-fliers

Future EU-UK Partnership: European Commission takes first step to launch negotiations with the United Kingdom

Disintegrating Tories will void May’s pledge for Brexit deal in seven weeks

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19

I went blind at age 5, but managed to stay in education. We must ensure 93 million children with disabilities get the same chance

Planes can now fly for 21 hours non-stop. But are people ready?

More than half of world’s refugee children ‘do not get an education’, warns UNHCR

Is Eurozone heading for disinflation?

Cheese energy could power hundreds of UK homes

Why the most important tool in healthcare is trust

Veteran public official from Portugal elected to lead UN migration agency

In polarized America, a new divide looms

90% of European Jews say antisemitism is getting worse

More than half a million Rohingya in Bangladesh get ID cards for first time: UN refugee agency

A new way to teach active citizenship to students?

UN unveils global influenza strategy to prevent ‘real’ threat of pandemic

Do you dare to go to China?

“America first” policy goes against EU-US partnership, say MEPs

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s